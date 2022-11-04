Read full article on original website
Colorado's Lauren Boebert locked in tough reelection bid
Republican Lauren Boebert is in a tight race in her bid for reelection to a U.S. House seat in Colorado against Democrat Adam Frisch, a businessman and former city councilman from the posh, mostly liberal ski town of Aspen
Steil previews possible GOP House majority
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Republicans were close on Wednesday to taking back the speaker’s gavel in the U.S. House of Representatives, a move that would allow them to set the direction of legislation going forward. While votes were still being counted, Republicans had 210 of the 218 seats they needed to capture the majority, and for Wisconsin U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil,...
When will we know who controls the House? Five takeaways
In this year’s tighter-than-expected battle for congressional control, it may be days before Americans know whether President Biden’s Democrats hold the House of Representatives, or whether Republicans will clinch the majority.
