Here’s a look at the scores and highlights from Saturday’s high school action on the SouthCoast. Durfee scored with 35 seconds left to tie the game at 14 and send it into overtime. With four downs from the 10, GNB Voc-Tech (3-6) went first and Joseph Brightman scored on a one-yard run and ran in the two-point conversion. Durfee answered with a touchdown of its own but the two-point conversion pass attempt was picked off by Michael Murphy to seal Voc-Tech’s second straight win. Harrison Cabral scored a 20-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and Brightman had a four-yard TD run in the third. McManus, who connected on two PATs, is tied for the school career record as a junior.
