Read full article on original website
Related
thenewscrypto.com
Elrond Rebrands Itself as MultiversX to Focus on Metaverse
MultiversX claims it will expand upon the Elrond Network’s established ecosystem. Companies keep investing in metaverse despite claims of low user numbers. Elrond, a company that specializes in blockchain technology, recently made the announcement that it will rebrand itself with an emphasis on the metaverse. The firm has rebranded...
blockworks.co
What Is a SubDAO? A Way To Keep Governance Decentralized
SubDAOs and MetaDAOs may be in the cards for many protocols as they scale, but implementation is still an issue. Heavy-hitter DeFi protocols MakerDAO and dYdX are considering changing up their governance structures. Blockchain protocols are commonly governed by decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), a collective of individuals who manage the...
aiexpress.io
‘Blockless’ networks could help enterprises embrace blockchain and take it mainstream
Through the years, we’ve spent far an excessive amount of time speaking about the advantages of blockchain know-how for enterprises. It will probably certainly energy a variety of enterprise use instances that demand excessive scalability, throughput and safety. Nevertheless, the underlying infrastructure faces a set of distinctive challenges when in comparison with the normal Web2 ecosystem the place centralized corporations management knowledge.
thenewscrypto.com
Google Cloud Now Running a Validator on Solana Blockchain
The price of Solana (SOL) increased by 12% on the announcement. Google Cloud would add its Blockchain Node Engine to the Solana chain in 2023. On Saturday, Google stated that its cloud computing company, Google Cloud, was running a validator on the Solana blockchain. And will be adding capabilities to accommodate Solana developers and node operators in the near future. The price of Solana (SOL) increased by 12% on the announcement, and it is now trading at $36.80.
u.today
Father of DeFi Andre Cronje Slams Ethereum (ETH), Avalanche (AVAX) Scaling
Andre Cronje, a key figurehead of the yearn.finance (YFI) protocol and one of the most influential developers in the decentralized finance (DeFi) segment, slams all major "horizontal" scaling technologies with one meme. Andre Cronje does not like sidechains, L2s and subnets. Cronje has taken to Twitter to share a meme...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whales Are Rapidly Accumulating Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins, According to Analytics Firm Santiment
A leading analytics firm says that deep-pocketed crypto investors are rapidly loading up on two tokens issued on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. Santiment says that crypto whales are gobbling up Kyber Network (KNC), a blockchain-based exchange that aims to aggregate liquidity and facilitate instant swaps between ERC-20 tokens, all without the involvement of any middlemen.
NEWSBTC
Cryptocurrencies To Watch In 2023: Solana, Ripple, and BudBlockz
2022 has been a stellar year for cryptocurrencies as the crypto market touched new highs in terms of trading volumes and prices. Cryptocurrencies have become an integral part of investor portfolios across the world. Their popularity has also paved the way for blockchain assets, like non-fungible assets and meme coins, to carve a niche for themselves. If you want to find a reliable way to figure out promisingcryptocurrencies to invest in, you should start by researching some of the top names like Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and BudBlockz (BLUNT).
trading-education.com
Shiba Inu vs Cardano: Which Cryptocurrency Will Reach US$1 Before 2023 Ends?
Cardano and Shibu Inu are both efficient networks with a great future in the blockchain industry. Both networks are among the hottest networks within the crypto-verse. However, these altcoins can get quite competitive when it comes to blockchain developments and market reach. In the past weeks alone, Shiba Inu has...
dailycoin.com
4 Ways to Accelerate Crypto Adoption
Most crypto users know that crypto adoption is no longer a matter of if, but a of when. On the other hand, when could mean anything; it could mean the next decade, or it could mean the next fifty years. Thankfully, there are certain ways in which crypto’s adoption could be accelerated.
Would You Buy Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Ethereum Classic Or Bitcoin Cash, If You Had $1000 Right Now?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on altcoin investing: If you had $1,000 right now,...
Benzinga
Best DeFi Platforms on Ethereum
Want to jump straight to the best DeFi Platforms on Ethereum? First you will need some ETH which you can buy on eToro, Uphold and WeBull. Ethereum (ETH) is the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization and the most well-known altcoin in the crypto space. As a Layer 1 blockchain, Ethereum...
cryptopotato.com
Dark Side of Crypto: 98% of Projects Listed on Uniswap Are Scam (Study)
Some crypto traders think the report is outrageous, noting that the methodology used by the researchers is flawed. A new study has found nearly all crypto projects listed on Uniswap between 2018 and 2021 were malicious and scam-related. The study titled DO NOT RUG ON ME: ZERO-DIMENSIONAL SCAM DETECTION, was...
thenewscrypto.com
Binance To Support Mastercard Allowing Crypto to Fiat Option
Crypto.com has recently announced that it would be issuing Visa cards in Singapore. Users may immediately move their cash to a Visa or Mastercard credit or debit card. Binance, the biggest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, recently announced that it will begin accepting Mastercard debit and credit cards from customers in the United Kingdom and the European Economic Area (EEA) as payment for buying and selling cryptocurrency. The news was broken on the official Binance blog.
nftevening.com
Immutable Enforces NFT Royalty Fees On Ethereum To Support Creators
Immutable, the developers of Layer 2 Ethereum scaling protocol ImmutableX, has announced its plans to extend its enforceable NFT royalty policy to Ethereum. This comes as a first step in establishing standards on enforceable royalty payments across the Web3 industry. Ultimately, the aim is to protect over $1.8 billion worth of creator royalties. Let’s take a closer look at what Immutable’s enforceable royalties policy is all about.
dailycoin.com
CBDC Explained: Everything You Need to Know About Central Bank Digital Currency
The concept of money and spending has been evolving dramatically since the advent of cryptocurrencies. Notably, digital currencies have continued to garner interest while exposing the world to possibilities it never imagined were even conceivable. Interestingly, owing to its entirely decentralized system, cryptocurrency became a honeypot for many, so much...
US falls billions short of climate mitigation funding ‘fair share’ | First Thing
Rich countries not upholding finance promises to developing states. Plus, Republicans expected to take Congress
protos.com
New Bitcoin Lightning Network bug: Unattributed payment routing
Bitcoin developers are discussing a new Lightning Network bug that can cause unattributed payment routing failures. This bug can cause Lightning Network payments to fail without the parties involved knowing why. As opposed to base layer Bitcoin where thousands of node operators validate transactions, Lightning payments can involve as few...
Crypto Whale Moves $1.58B In Bitcoin, Where The BTC Is Now Being Stored
According to data shared on Blockchain.com, a cryptocurrency whale has moved crypto from a wallet that had accumulated over 74,105 Bitcoin BTC/USD worth over $1.58 billion. The BTCs were moved to wallets of unknown origin. In a separate transaction, the whale moved 50,562 BTC, worth nearly $1.08 billion; in another transaction, 23,542 BTC were moved, worth about $505 million.
u.today
Michael Saylor Could Have Made $1.5 Billion If He Bought Ethereum Instead of Bitcoin
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
thenewscrypto.com
Circle to Release Euro Coin on Solana in First Half of 2023
FTX cryptocurrency exchange will let users deposit and withdraw Euro Coin on Solana. The USDC may now be transferred natively across blockchains. In the first half of 2023, Circle, a cryptocurrency payments business, will release Euro Coin, a stablecoin backed by the Euro on the Solana blockchain. At the Solana Breakpoint conference in Lisbon, Portugal. Circle’s head of engineering Marcus Boorstin remarked, “there’s already a lot of enthusiasm from the ecosystem” for the launch.
Comments / 0