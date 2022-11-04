Today’s games are listed below. #17 Attleboro, 2 @ #16 Hingham, 1 – Final (OT) – Attleboro junior Alex Vecchioli scored a late equalizer and then found the back of the net for the game-winner with just a minute left in the first overtime to give the Bombardiers the upset win on the road. Hingham took the lead in the first half but Vecchioli leveled the match with a free kick with 11 minutes to play. Vecchioli’s second goal, just moments before the whistle to end the first overtime, gave the Bombardiers the win. Attleboro awaits the winner of #1 Needham and #32 Barnstable.

ATTLEBORO, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO