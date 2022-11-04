ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

Saturday’s Schedule & Scoreboard – 11/05/22

Today’s games are listed below. #17 Attleboro, 2 @ #16 Hingham, 1 – Final (OT) – Attleboro junior Alex Vecchioli scored a late equalizer and then found the back of the net for the game-winner with just a minute left in the first overtime to give the Bombardiers the upset win on the road. Hingham took the lead in the first half but Vecchioli leveled the match with a free kick with 11 minutes to play. Vecchioli’s second goal, just moments before the whistle to end the first overtime, gave the Bombardiers the win. Attleboro awaits the winner of #1 Needham and #32 Barnstable.
Late Score Lifts Foxboro Past Pesky Pembroke

FOXBORO, Mass. – The Foxboro offense made the biggest play of the game, but its defense was the reason it had that opportunity. Sophomore quarterback Mike Marcucella hit freshman Rashaan Lewis for the go-ahead touchdown with just 1:35 left in the fourth quarter and the Warriors’ defense denied visiting Pembroke on the final drive of the game to secure a thrilling 24-21 win.
Vasconcelos Nets Lone Goal to Lift Sharon Past North

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. – When Sharon scored in the regular season, the Eagles were unbeaten (6-0-4). So, when Miguel Vasconcelos found the back of the net midway through the first half of Saturday morning’s Div. 2 Round of 32 game at Beaupre Field, Sharon must have been thinking a Sweet Sixteen berth was in its grasp.
