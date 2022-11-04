Read full article on original website
tulsatoday.com
Oklahoma Trigger Warning
Opinion: Wokenistas or those traumatized by critical thinking should not read these opinions. Those who worship power politics, man or nature should turn away. Any who believe politicians, legacy media and authoritarian bureaucracies are focused on the best interest of the people – please read other stories. This writing may trouble those little pea-picking hearts to the point they may call for safe space and aroma therapy.
gaylordnews.net
Stitt’s reelection hopes uncertain in dead heat Oklahoma governor’s race
Despite Oklahoma’s notoriously red history, Gov. Kevin Stitt’s bid for reelection is facing pushback from Oklahoma voters as Democrat Joy Hofmeister narrows the gap in the polls. In the 2020 general election, Oklahoma was the only state to have all red counties, with about 65% of voters leaning...
publicradiotulsa.org
Who and what's on the ballot for the November 8th general election in Oklahoma
Oklahoma’s Nov. 8 General Election will decide many statewide, federal and local races. Because of recent changes, voters will now have the option to vote early on the Wednesday before the election — in addition to the Thursday, Friday and Saturday before as well. You can look up your early voting location by county via the Oklahoma State Election Board here.
city-sentinel.com
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt declares State of Emergency for Bryan, McCurtain, Choctaw and LeFlore Counties
Oklahoma City -- Governor Kevin Stitt declared a state of emergency today (November 5) for Bryan, McCurtain, Choctaw, and LeFlore counties following last night’s destructive tornadoes that swept through southeastern Oklahoma. More than 100 homes and businesses were damaged and there has been one confirmed fatality, as well as...
KTUL
Gov. Stitt declares state of emergency for four Oklahoma counties following tornadoes
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Governor Stitt declared a state of emergency Saturday for Bryan, McCurtain, Choctaw, and LeFlore counties following Friday night’s destructive tornadoes that swept through southeastern Oklahoma. More than 100 homes and businesses were damaged and there has been one confirmed fatality, as well as over 3,000...
‘There’s more than enough evidence that Oklahoma did the wrong thing years ago’: Richard Glossip receives his sixth stay of execution
High-profile death row inmate, Richard Glossip has been granted yet another stay of execution in order to give the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals more time to complete its review of a petition for a new hearing.
cherokeephoenix.org
Tribes and organizations seek to maximize Native voter turnout
Advocates of Indigenous representation are pressing hard to increase an underrepresented Native population’s participation at polls across Oklahoma on Tuesday. Oklahoma has the second-highest Native population in the nation. The 39 tribal nations based in Oklahoma account for 12% of the voting-age population, according to the National Congress of American Indians. Among the state’s over-18 population, 369,000 identify as Native American or Alaskan Native alone or in combination with another race.
okcfox.com
'Responsible for a massive pattern of corruption': Lawsuit filed against Governor Stitt
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) -- A lawsuit has been filed against Governor Kevin Stitt and Attorney General John O'Connor. Court documents show it was filed by Greg James, who is a disabled veteran and an Oklahoma County resident. The lawsuit accuses Stitt of "being responsible for a massive pattern of corruption and secret dealings in the executive branch of state government that has resulted in misuse and misappropriation of taxpayer funds and abuse of the power of his office."
okcfox.com
Oklahoma lawmaker looking to change state question approval process
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Sen. Warren Hamilton announced that he plans on refiling a resolution that proposes changes to the approval process for state questions. Hamilton filed Senate Joint Resolution 30 in the 2022 session, but it didn't advance past the Senate Rules Committee. The proposal was designed to...
Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief sending dozens to Oklahoma towns destroyed by tornado
Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief is sending several volunteers to Idabel after Governor Kevin Stitt declared a state of emergency for Bryan, McCurtain, Choctaw and Le Flore counties following the destructive tornado that tore through Southeastern Oklahoma Friday night.
Things to know before voting in Oklahoma
Oklahoma residents can expect busy lines and changes in polling places, according to a press release. Residents should check out these tips before going out to vote.
KOCO
Oklahoma lawmaker working on new legislation to keep state on daylight saving time
OKLAHOMA CITY — As most of the country prepares to set their clocks back an hour, an Oklahoma lawmaker called on the state to stay on daylight saving time. Oklahoma state Sen. Blake "Cowboy" Stephens, R-Tahlequah, failed to pass legislation last session to do this. But he is working on another piece of legislation that he argued is good for the state.
readfrontier.org
Hofmeister’s campaign gains momentum from small donors, including many teachers
Along with a boost from millions in independent dark money attacks on Gov. Kevin Stitt, Democratic challenger Joy Hofmeister’s campaign has been buoyed by a growing swell of small donors, a Frontier analysis contribution data has found. Despite Stitt’s massive overall fundraising advantage, Hofmeister’s campaign has received more than...
KTUL
Oklahoma Human Services receives $1.26 million grant for domestic violence survivors
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Human Services announced it received a $1.26 million grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Administration for Children and Families this week. The grant will go toward implementing critical domestic violence services to survivors who need assistance accessing child support, OKDHS...
KTUL
Oklahomans come together to support those affected by Idabel tornado
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A large tornado struck the community of Idabel Friday night, leaving the area devastated. With at least one fatality reported, homes, businesses and churches flattened and a community upended, Oklahomans spared no time rushing to the community's aid. Tornadoes, like the one in Idabel, are...
KFOR
Study: 42% of Oklahoma households cutting back to pay for electricity
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Oklahomans are trimming household expenses for the necessary items like food and medicine in order to pay for electricity according to a new survey. The study conducted by LendingTree found 42% of Oklahoma households have sacrificed to pay to keep the lights on. Only three...
Poll: Hofmeister Maintains Small Lead In Final Days Before Oklahoma General Election
State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister still holds a lead over incumbent Gov. Kevin Stitt less than a week before the Oklahoma general election, according to a poll commissioned exclusively for News 9 / News On 6. Hofmeister, a Democrat, holds a 48.2 percent to 44.9 percent lead over the Republican Stitt....
KTUL
Care-A-Van to begin providing mental health services to rural Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Green Country Behavioral Health Services in Muskogee will begin providing mental health and some physical health services to rural Oklahoma with its new Care-A-Van starting Monday. The Care-A-Van is a newly converted RV and it will travel to rural communities in Muskogee and McIntosh counties...
Wheat & Cotton Aren’t The Most Profitable Crops In Oklahoma
If you were to drive to every corner in Oklahoma, you'd likely be amazed at how diverse the agriculture is around the state. In Northwest Oklahoma, the most common traditional crop you'll find is wheat. In fact, it's probably the most common crop you'll find throughout all of Oklahoma. But in the Northwest country, you'll also find canola, oats, milo, and rye. The small portion of Oklahoma within the Great Plains, with loamy sandy soil, makes it ideal for growing grains... but grains aren't the big cash crop in this state.
13 Oklahomans charged in federal catalytic converter theft ring
Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security, took part in a large raid at a facility in Coweta Thursday.
