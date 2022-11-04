ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 1

Related
tulsatoday.com

Oklahoma Trigger Warning

Opinion: Wokenistas or those traumatized by critical thinking should not read these opinions. Those who worship power politics, man or nature should turn away. Any who believe politicians, legacy media and authoritarian bureaucracies are focused on the best interest of the people – please read other stories. This writing may trouble those little pea-picking hearts to the point they may call for safe space and aroma therapy.
OKLAHOMA STATE
publicradiotulsa.org

Who and what's on the ballot for the November 8th general election in Oklahoma

Oklahoma’s Nov. 8 General Election will decide many statewide, federal and local races. Because of recent changes, voters will now have the option to vote early on the Wednesday before the election — in addition to the Thursday, Friday and Saturday before as well. You can look up your early voting location by county via the Oklahoma State Election Board here.
OKLAHOMA STATE
cherokeephoenix.org

Tribes and organizations seek to maximize Native voter turnout

Advocates of Indigenous representation are pressing hard to increase an underrepresented Native population’s participation at polls across Oklahoma on Tuesday. Oklahoma has the second-highest Native population in the nation. The 39 tribal nations based in Oklahoma account for 12% of the voting-age population, according to the National Congress of American Indians. Among the state’s over-18 population, 369,000 identify as Native American or Alaskan Native alone or in combination with another race.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

'Responsible for a massive pattern of corruption': Lawsuit filed against Governor Stitt

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) -- A lawsuit has been filed against Governor Kevin Stitt and Attorney General John O'Connor. Court documents show it was filed by Greg James, who is a disabled veteran and an Oklahoma County resident. The lawsuit accuses Stitt of "being responsible for a massive pattern of corruption and secret dealings in the executive branch of state government that has resulted in misuse and misappropriation of taxpayer funds and abuse of the power of his office."
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Oklahoma lawmaker looking to change state question approval process

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Sen. Warren Hamilton announced that he plans on refiling a resolution that proposes changes to the approval process for state questions. Hamilton filed Senate Joint Resolution 30 in the 2022 session, but it didn't advance past the Senate Rules Committee. The proposal was designed to...
OKLAHOMA STATE
readfrontier.org

Hofmeister’s campaign gains momentum from small donors, including many teachers

Along with a boost from millions in independent dark money attacks on Gov. Kevin Stitt, Democratic challenger Joy Hofmeister’s campaign has been buoyed by a growing swell of small donors, a Frontier analysis contribution data has found. Despite Stitt’s massive overall fundraising advantage, Hofmeister’s campaign has received more than...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Oklahomans come together to support those affected by Idabel tornado

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A large tornado struck the community of Idabel Friday night, leaving the area devastated. With at least one fatality reported, homes, businesses and churches flattened and a community upended, Oklahomans spared no time rushing to the community's aid. Tornadoes, like the one in Idabel, are...
IDABEL, OK
Z94

Wheat & Cotton Aren’t The Most Profitable Crops In Oklahoma

If you were to drive to every corner in Oklahoma, you'd likely be amazed at how diverse the agriculture is around the state. In Northwest Oklahoma, the most common traditional crop you'll find is wheat. In fact, it's probably the most common crop you'll find throughout all of Oklahoma. But in the Northwest country, you'll also find canola, oats, milo, and rye. The small portion of Oklahoma within the Great Plains, with loamy sandy soil, makes it ideal for growing grains... but grains aren't the big cash crop in this state.
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy