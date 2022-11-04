Read full article on original website
wvlt.tv
Motorcycle crash on ‘The Dragon’ causes 30-acre wildfire
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 30-acre fire is raging on State Route 115/Highway 129 near Chilhowee Lake. The roadway, also known as “The Dragon,” was closed near the Tennessee-North Carolina state line in Blount County after a motorcycle crash resulted in a wildfire, according to Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Mark Nagi.
WATE
Two indicted after carjacking in Sevier County
A grand jury has indicted two people with charges including carjacking in Sevier County, according to documents from the Circuit Court. A grand jury has indicted two people with charges including carjacking in Sevier County, according to documents from the Circuit Court. Anticipation builds on Tennessee campus for top-ranked …
cbs17
Young woman found dead after vanishing from Walmart in Tenn.; 2 in custody
MADISON, Tenn. (WNCN) — Two people have been arrested after a young woman vanished from a Tennessee Walmart and was later found dead, police said. Chelsie Autum Walker, 24, was last seen October 29 at the Walmart in Madisonville, according to Madisonville police. She was reported missing two days...
Sevier County brush fire reaches over 170 acres
Crews worked to contain a brush fire in Sevier County that burned around 170-plus acres over the weekend.
WATE
Crews battling wildfire in Roane County
News Newsletters Weather Living East TN Sports Watch Community Jobs About Us. Tennessee Division of Forestry crews are fighting a wildland fire in Roane County Thursday that was initially reported in the early morning hours. WATE Midday News. Crews battling wildfire in Roane County. Tennessee Division of Forestry crews are...
wvlt.tv
Six months left to get Tennessee REAL ID
Knoxville Beer Board fines Aramark for underage beer sales at UT games. The Knoxville Beer Board has fined Aramark after selling beer to underage fans at University of Tennessee football games, documents state. Knoxville Beer Board fines Aramark for underage beer sales at UT games. Updated: 3 hours ago. |
wvlt.tv
Tennessee-Missouri game to air on WVLT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Don’t have a ticket to the Tennessee-Missouri game? You can watch it on WVLT!. Initially, officials said the game would be broadcast on either WVLT or ESPN. However, after the matchup between Tennessee and Georgia on Saturday, it was announced the game would be on WVLT.
Tennessee doctor killed in Kentucky plane crash
A Tennessee doctor who would fly to see patients in Kentucky was identified as the only person killed in a plane crash. David Sanford, 55, of Knoxville, Tennessee, routinely flew to Harlan and Middlesboro to see patients, Harlan County Coroner Philip Bianchi told the Lexington Herald-Leader. Sanford was previously from...
wvlt.tv
Dollywood offers Sevier Co. residents, workers $5 admission to Smoky Mountain Christmas
Officials confirmed crews had responded to a fire on Rockwood Mountain Wednesday. Domestic violence survivor shares story to help others. Modesty Bailey details her years of battling domestic violence as the man she’s accusing, is now in jail. Vols success firing up East Tennessee. Updated: 10 hours ago. Vol...
WATE
Meet the 'Security Guard' who went viral
The 'Security Guard' who went viral dancing at the UT-Kentucky game stops by WATE to teach Bo and Lori some moves. The 'Security Guard' who went viral dancing at the UT-Kentucky game stops by WATE to teach Bo and Lori some moves. Anticipation builds on Tennessee campus for top-ranked …
wvlt.tv
The campaign trail for governor makes stops in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Thursday marked the last day for early voting in Knox County, but the candidates for the state’s top position were both steadfast on the campaign trail. In Oak Ridge, Gov. Bill Lee is seeking reelection while meeting people at well known Big Ed’s Pizza. In...
KPD searching for three people for stealing decorations, statues and chairs from a church
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said they were searching for three people after they were seen stealing decorations, statues and chairs from a church early Thursday morning. Police said the three people were seen at Sacred Heart Cathedral between 1:55 a.m. and 2:55 a.m. stealing the items....
CCSO: Man wanted for attempting to break into homes and vehicles
COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Cocke County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man wanted for attempting to break into homes and vehicles Friday night. CCSO said Tommy Gregory had attempted to break into a number of homes and vehicles in the Carson Springs area. CCSO, Tennessee Highway Patrol...
Dirty floors, shelving & ceilings found at Knoxville restaurant
The low health inspection grade is found in Knoxville. There were more than half a dozen risk factor violations checked off in the report.
Washington Pike hit and run leaves man injured
One man was left injured after a hit and run in Knoxville on Thursday night.
Newport Grammar School closing due to illness
The Newport City School System in Cocke County will be closed on Monday, November 7.
fox17.com
Tennessee teacher celebrates milestone birthday
Newport, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Tennessee teacher recently celebrated a milestone birthday. Jane Lehto, born October 28, 1932, turned 90 at the end of October. Her birthday was celebrated by her home community with cake, well wishes and a commemorative jersey with the number 90. Letho teaches at Cocke County High School in Newport, Tennessee.
University of Tennessee custodial workers rally for better wages
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — University of Tennessee employees are protesting over wages, sick leave and mandatory overtime. On Thursday night, several workers gathered for the rally and their cause. “We work 12 hours straight without a break,” said Patrica Curtis, when talking about her gameday schedule. “I came in at 10 a.m. to 10 at […]
Wildfire near Duff burns at least 65 acres
The fire in Campbell County is under control, according to dispatchers.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum, Matt Barrie forecast how Tennessee finishes out the season
The matchup between Georgia and Tennessee served as a measuring stick for just how far Tennessee had come in comparison to the best of the best and while the Vols have definitely made a statement, they were stifled against Georgia on Saturday night. Georgia had an answer for a Tennessee...
