ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sevierville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvlt.tv

Motorcycle crash on ‘The Dragon’ causes 30-acre wildfire

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 30-acre fire is raging on State Route 115/Highway 129 near Chilhowee Lake. The roadway, also known as “The Dragon,” was closed near the Tennessee-North Carolina state line in Blount County after a motorcycle crash resulted in a wildfire, according to Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Mark Nagi.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
WATE

Two indicted after carjacking in Sevier County

A grand jury has indicted two people with charges including carjacking in Sevier County, according to documents from the Circuit Court. A grand jury has indicted two people with charges including carjacking in Sevier County, according to documents from the Circuit Court. Anticipation builds on Tennessee campus for top-ranked …
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WATE

Crews battling wildfire in Roane County

News Newsletters Weather Living East TN Sports Watch Community Jobs About Us. Tennessee Division of Forestry crews are fighting a wildland fire in Roane County Thursday that was initially reported in the early morning hours. WATE Midday News. Crews battling wildfire in Roane County. Tennessee Division of Forestry crews are...
ROANE COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Six months left to get Tennessee REAL ID

Knoxville Beer Board fines Aramark for underage beer sales at UT games. The Knoxville Beer Board has fined Aramark after selling beer to underage fans at University of Tennessee football games, documents state. Knoxville Beer Board fines Aramark for underage beer sales at UT games. Updated: 3 hours ago. |
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Tennessee-Missouri game to air on WVLT

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Don’t have a ticket to the Tennessee-Missouri game? You can watch it on WVLT!. Initially, officials said the game would be broadcast on either WVLT or ESPN. However, after the matchup between Tennessee and Georgia on Saturday, it was announced the game would be on WVLT.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Bluegrass Live

Tennessee doctor killed in Kentucky plane crash

A Tennessee doctor who would fly to see patients in Kentucky was identified as the only person killed in a plane crash. David Sanford, 55, of Knoxville, Tennessee, routinely flew to Harlan and Middlesboro to see patients, Harlan County Coroner Philip Bianchi told the Lexington Herald-Leader. Sanford was previously from...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Meet the 'Security Guard' who went viral

The 'Security Guard' who went viral dancing at the UT-Kentucky game stops by WATE to teach Bo and Lori some moves. The 'Security Guard' who went viral dancing at the UT-Kentucky game stops by WATE to teach Bo and Lori some moves. Anticipation builds on Tennessee campus for top-ranked …
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

The campaign trail for governor makes stops in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Thursday marked the last day for early voting in Knox County, but the candidates for the state’s top position were both steadfast on the campaign trail. In Oak Ridge, Gov. Bill Lee is seeking reelection while meeting people at well known Big Ed’s Pizza. In...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Tennessee teacher celebrates milestone birthday

Newport, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Tennessee teacher recently celebrated a milestone birthday. Jane Lehto, born October 28, 1932, turned 90 at the end of October. Her birthday was celebrated by her home community with cake, well wishes and a commemorative jersey with the number 90. Letho teaches at Cocke County High School in Newport, Tennessee.
NEWPORT, TN
WATE

University of Tennessee custodial workers rally for better wages

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — University of Tennessee employees are protesting over wages, sick leave and mandatory overtime. On Thursday night, several workers gathered for the rally and their cause. “We work 12 hours straight without a break,” said Patrica Curtis, when talking about her gameday schedule. “I came in at 10 a.m. to 10 at […]
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy