Dmitry Bivol vs. Gilberto Ramirez odds, betting trends, predictions, expert picks for 2022 boxing title fight

In the afterglow of a statement victory, it is common for boxing promoters to map out a road ahead that is paved with gold. As Dmitry Bivol sat in his post-fight news conference at the Etihad Arena, with the demeanour of a man who had just completed a light jog as opposed to a formidable prizefighter who had disarmed and dominated the previously undefeated Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez in an impeccable WBA light-heavyweight title defence, his promoter Eddie Hearn was in wide-eyed full flow.

18 HOURS AGO