Dmitry Bivol vs. Gilberto Ramirez odds, betting trends, predictions, expert picks for 2022 boxing title fight

By Daniel Yanofsky
 3 days ago
Dmitry Bivol: Artur Beterbiev is not a monster, I could make 168lbs to fight Canelo Alvarez

In the afterglow of a statement victory, it is common for boxing promoters to map out a road ahead that is paved with gold. As Dmitry Bivol sat in his post-fight news conference at the Etihad Arena, with the demeanour of a man who had just completed a light jog as opposed to a formidable prizefighter who had disarmed and dominated the previously undefeated Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez in an impeccable WBA light-heavyweight title defence, his promoter Eddie Hearn was in wide-eyed full flow.
Anthony Joshua: Deontay Wilder fight will happen, probably in 2023

EXCLUSIVE — Anthony Joshua expects a long-awaited heavyweight blockbuster against Deontay Wilder to happen in 2023. The two former world champions, who once held all four of the division's major belts between them when each was undefeated, are looking to fire themselves back into the world title picture over the next 12 months.

