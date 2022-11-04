Dmitry Bivol vs. Gilberto Ramirez odds, betting trends, predictions, expert picks for 2022 boxing title fight

Read full article on original website
Dmitry Bivol: Artur Beterbiev is not a monster, I could make 168lbs to fight Canelo Alvarez
In the afterglow of a statement victory, it is common for boxing promoters to map out a road ahead that is paved with gold. As Dmitry Bivol sat in his post-fight news conference at the Etihad Arena, with the demeanour of a man who had just completed a light jog as opposed to a formidable prizefighter who had disarmed and dominated the previously undefeated Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez in an impeccable WBA light-heavyweight title defence, his promoter Eddie Hearn was in wide-eyed full flow.
Anthony Joshua: Deontay Wilder fight will happen, probably in 2023
EXCLUSIVE — Anthony Joshua expects a long-awaited heavyweight blockbuster against Deontay Wilder to happen in 2023. The two former world champions, who once held all four of the division's major belts between them when each was undefeated, are looking to fire themselves back into the world title picture over the next 12 months.
What's next for Dmitry Bivol? Canelo II and other superfights on the horizon after dominatingRamirez
Dmitry Bivol underlined his status as one of the finest boxers in the world when he defended his WBA light-heavyweight title with a landslide points win over Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. The undefeated 31-year-old turned in a masterful performance to claim a shock unanimous-decision...
Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns fight at WWE Crown Jewel 2022 spotlights YouTuber's meteoric rise from boxing Floyd Mayweather to headlining wrestling PPV
Over the years, Logan and Jake Paul have taken over social media and the combat sports world by storm. Love them or hate them, they always manage to be the most talked-about individuals wherever they go. That is a result of their marketing and unique personalities. Initially a YouTuber, Logan...
Canelo Alvarez put in the background by intriguing Dmitry Bivol vs. Gilberto 'Zurdo' Ramirez showdown
ABU DHABI — It speaks volumes for Saturday’s WBA light-heavyweight showdown between Dmitry Bivol and Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez that the spectre of Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez has simply lurked in the background rather than loomed large over fight week proceedings. Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) produced...
