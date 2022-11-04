ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Pakistan's ex-PM Khan pauses protest march after shooting

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UNiTK_0iyPZCKp00

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan was in stable condition on Friday after being shot and wounded during a protest march the day before, a senior leader from his party said.

Khan’s protest march and rallies were peaceful until the afternoon attack on Thursday, when a gunman opened fire at his campaign truck. The shooting has raised concerns about growing political instability in Pakistan, a country with a history of political violence and assassinations.

One of Khan’s supporters was killed and 13 others, including two lawmakers, were wounded in the attack.

“There is no doubt about it,” said Fawad Chaudhry, a senior leader from Khan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf party. “We are convinced that it was a well-planned assassination attempt on Pakistan’s most popular leader Imran Khan, who is now in stable condition at the Shaukat Khanum hospital in Lahore after undergoing surgery there.”

He said the party leadership was meeting in Lahore later on Friday. “We will announce today exactly when our march will resume from Wazirabad,” Chaudhry told The Associated Press.

Asad Umar, a senior figure from Khan’s party, blamed the shooting on Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, the country’s interior minister, and an army general without offering any evidence.

The government called the allegation baseless, saying it has ordered a high-level probe and that the shooter, who was arrested at the scene of the attack, is being questioned. Police said they were still questioning the alleged attacker on Friday.

On Thursday, local police officials released a video showing the man. In the footage, he says he carried out the shooting and acted alone.

Defense Minister Khawaja Mohammad Asif on Friday said the Punjab government suspended the police officials who released the video to the media.

The attack took place as the former cricket star-turned-politician was traveling in a large protest convoy of trucks and cars toward the capital, Islamabad. Video footage shows him and his team ducking for cover on top of a vehicle as gunfire rings out.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan said some political elements from Khan’s party were trying to create chaos in the country following the attack.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UbVwO_0iyPZCKp00

Pakistan's ex-PM Khan wounded in gun attack

A gunman opened fire at a campaign truck carrying Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan, wounding him slightly. (Nov. 4)

0 seconds of 1 minute, 42 secondsVolume 90%

His comments came after scores of Khan’s supporters demonstrated in various parts of the country, with some chanting slogans against the military and vowing to avenge the shooting. The interior minister called the alleged gunman a “religious extremist” who had accused the ex-premier of comparing himself to prophets in some of his recent public speeches.

On Friday, in the garrison city of Rawalpindi, a group of Khan’s supporters heading toward nearby Islamabad on Friday pelted police with stones. Officers used batons and fired tear gas to disperse them. Police detained some demonstrators near Islamabad.

In the eastern city of Lahore, Khan’s supporters damaged the main gate of the governor’s office. And in the southern port city of Karachi, where Sharif’s allies are in power, hundreds of Khan’s supporters clashed with police.

The violence erupted just hours before Khan was expected to hold a news conference to announce the future strategy for his march, which was halted after Thursday’s shooting in the town of Wazirabad.

Khan, 70, maintains that his April ouster in a no-confidence vote in Parliament was unlawful and a conspiracy by his political opponents orchestrated by the United States, a charge denied by both Washington and Sharif.

Khan, a former cricket star turned Islamist politician, wants the government to announce early elections. His protest convoy started from Lahore last Friday with Khan and thousands of his supporters — in trucks, cars or on foot — marching toward Islamabad for what was to be an open-ended rally in the Pakistani capital.

Khan has said his protest will continue until his demands are accepted. Sharif’s government says elections will take place as scheduled, in 2023.

___

Associated Press writer Babar Dogar contributed to the story from Lahore.

Comments / 0

Related
airlive.net

US fighter jets scrambled towards Iran after possible imminent attack on Saudi Arabia

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) scrambled fighter jets from a base in the Persian Gulf and directed them towards Iran, after Saudi Arabia learned that the Islamic Republic was planning on launching an imminent attack on the Gulf kingdom. According to a Wall Street Journal report from November 1,...
The Associated Press

Soldier shoots dead 1 comrade, 3 police in southern Iran

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A soldier shot to death three policemen and a fellow soldier at a roadside police station in southern Iran on Sunday, the semiofficial Tasnim news agency reported. The violence took place near the town of Bampour, about 1,260 kilometers, (780 miles) southeast of...
The Associated Press

Saudis detain American woman seeking to leave with daughter

WASHINGTON (AP) — Saudi Arabia has taken into custody an American woman who has been locked in a yearslong struggle to take her young daughter back out of the kingdom over the objections of her Saudi ex-husband, according to U.S. officials and a U.S.-based advocacy group Tuesday. Carly Morris was summoned to a police station in the north-central city of Buraidah on Monday, and has yet to be released by Saudi authorities, according to the Washington-based Freedom Initiative. The group advocates for people it believes wrongfully detained in the Middle East. U.S. officials said Saudi authorities had confirmed the detention of Morris, whose efforts to leave the kingdom with her now 8-year-old daughter have been made more difficult by Saudi Arabia’s strict male guardianship laws. Morris in recent months had spoken to reporters and tweeted about her circumstances. “Our embassy in Riyadh is very engaged on this case, and they’re following the situation very closely,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said in Washington on Tuesday.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

N. Korea denies US claims it sent artillery shells to Russia

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has denied American claims that it’s shipping artillery shells and ammunition to Russia for use in its war against Ukraine, and on Tuesday accused the United States of lying. The denial follows dozens of weapons tests by North Korea, including short-range missiles that are likely nuclear-capable and an intercontinental ballistic missile that could target the U.S. mainland. Pyongyang said it was testing the missiles and artillery so it could “mercilessly” strike key South Korean and U.S. targets if it chose to. North Korea has been cozying up to traditional ally Russia in recent...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Americans convicted in Japan on Ghosn's escape return home

TOKYO (AP) — An American father and son convicted in Japan on charges of helping Nissan former Chairman Carlos Ghosn escape to Lebanon, hiding in a box, have been returned to the U.S., their lawyer said Tuesday. Michael Taylor, a former Green Beret, was sentenced in July last year in Tokyo District Court to two years in prison, while his son Peter Taylor was sentenced to one year and eight months. They were convicted of helping a criminal for their involvement in the December 2019 escape of Ghosn, who had been awaiting trial on various financial misconduct charges, including under-reporting his compensation. The Taylors were arrested in Massachusetts in May 2020, and extradited to Japan in March 2021, though they fought against deportation to Japan.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Associated Press

Polish court acquits men in toppling of priest statue

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The Gdansk district court on Monday acquitted three men who in 2019 toppled a statue of a late priest suspected of sexually abusing minors, a symbolic moment in the traditionally Catholic country’s reckoning with clerical abuse. The priest, Henryk Jankowski, who died in 2010,...
The Associated Press

China lashes out at visit by UK trade minister to Taiwan

BEIJING (AP) — China lashed out Monday over a visit to Taiwan by British Trade Policy Minister Greg Hands, the latest foreign official to defy Beijing’s warnings over contacts with the self-governing island republic. China claims Taiwan as its own territory and threatens to annex it by force. It also seeks to isolate it diplomatically, requiring governments that it has formal relations with to respect its “one-China” principle. The U.K. should “earnestly respect China’s sovereignty, uphold the one-China principle, stop any forms of official contacts with Taiwan and stop sending wrong signals to Taiwan independence separatist forces,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said at a daily briefing. The British government said Hands was on a two-day visit during which he would meet Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen and co-host the 25th annual trade talks between the sides. China has imposed visa bans and other forms of retaliation against foreign officials and governments that extend contacts to Taiwan.
The Associated Press

World Cup ambassador from Qatar denounces homosexuality

BERLIN (AP) — An ambassador for the World Cup in Qatar has described homosexuality as a “damage in the mind” in an interview with German public broadcaster ZDF only two weeks before the opening of the soccer tournament in the Gulf state, highlighting concerns about the conservative country’s treatment of gays and lesbians. Former Qatari national team player Khalid Salman told a German reporter in an interview that being gay is “haram,” or forbidden in Arabic, and that he has a problem with children seeing gay people. Excerpts of the television interview were shown Monday on the ZDF news program Heute Journal. The full interview, which is part of a documentary, will be shown Tuesday on ZDF. About 1.2 million international visitors are expected in Qatar for the tournament, which has faced criticism and skepticism ever since the gas-rich emirate was selected as host by FIFA in December 2010. Concerns about LGBTQ tourists attending the World Cup have also been expressed for a long time.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy