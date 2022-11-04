ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Wind advisory issued; When rain returns

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Wind speeds of 20-30 mph and gust near or above 55 mph are possible, which could lead to downed tree limbs and a few power outages. Winds will die down overnight, but I’d hold off on raking up those leaves until Monday, as Sunday may still be a little breezy. Cleveland, Youngstown […]
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Northeast Ohio Weather: Sunny and cooler today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cooler air mass has settled into the area the next couple of days. We are in a dry pattern until the end of the week. A sunny sky today with high temperatures in the 55 to 60 degree range. You’ll be around 60 degrees for your high in the Akron-Canton zone. Some morning clouds around on Election Day will give way to a mostly sunny sky by afternoon. Warming in the middle part of the week. A sunny sky Wednesday. Afternoon temperatures back above normal into the 60s area wide.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Expect a gusty Saturday — wind advisories are up

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Another dry day today with a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy and warmer with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. A great night for Friday night football! Cooling off with a few clouds. There are moderate wind advisories expected to take effect at...
SANDUSKY COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Euclid police issue statewide search for endangered missing adult

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police issued a missing adult alert for Willie Diamond, who is considered endangered. According to police, Diamond drove away from his daughters house on West 41st Street in Ashtabula around 11 a.m. on Thursday and did not arrive home. He suffers from Schizophrenia and Diabetes,...
EUCLID, OH
cleveland19.com

CAUGHT ON CAM: Truck plows through porch of Cleveland home

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Neighbors on one stretch of West Boulevard in Cleveland say their patience is at the end of the road due to speeding cars and trucks on the I-90 exit ramp having repeatedly slammed into their homes and yards. On Saturday afternoon, Sherry Heart’s home in the...
CLEVELAND, OH
WLWT 5

Opening dates announced for Ohio's tallest, fastest toboggan chutes

Time to take winter to the next level. Ohio's "tallest, fastest" toboggan chutes are about a 3.5-hour drive up north in Strongsville. Cleveland Metroparks has been operating these crazy tall ice slides for 50 years. The twin, 700-foot refrigerated ice chutes operate with or without snow through early March, weather permitting.
STRONGSVILLE, OH
wksu.org

Cleveland, Canton receive funding for air quality projects to study barriers for asthma management

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency awarded $1.7 million in grants Friday to fund four air quality monitoring projects in the state. The Cleveland Department of Public Health received $500,000 and the City of Canton received $302,775. The money will fund air quality monitoring projects that are focused on “communities that are underserved, historically marginalized, and overburdened by pollution,” an EPA news release stated.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Tailgate 19 crew on Jim Brown

4 homes, 2 garages destroyed by 4-alarm fire in East Cleveland. This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m. on Saturday. Strongsville teenager charged in July crash that killed 2. Updated: Nov. 5, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT. This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m....
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Police rescue emaciated stray dog in Richmond Heights

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Richmond Heights rescued an emaciated stray dog after it was found in a wooded area on Saturday. Officers found the dog, a female pit bull, near Richmond Road and the Cuyahoga County Airport on Nov. 5, according to a department Facebook post. Police...
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, OH
barbertonherald.com

Crews confront Crocus Place blaze

One firefighter was injured as a Crocus Place house went up in flames. Capt. David Polacek, the Barberton Fire Department’s newly promoted fire marshal, said the injury was minor. Polacek said the department got the call at 2:36 p.m. and were on scene within three minutes, finding the house...
BARBERTON, OH

