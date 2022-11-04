CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cooler air mass has settled into the area the next couple of days. We are in a dry pattern until the end of the week. A sunny sky today with high temperatures in the 55 to 60 degree range. You’ll be around 60 degrees for your high in the Akron-Canton zone. Some morning clouds around on Election Day will give way to a mostly sunny sky by afternoon. Warming in the middle part of the week. A sunny sky Wednesday. Afternoon temperatures back above normal into the 60s area wide.

AKRON, OH ・ 4 HOURS AGO