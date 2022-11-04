Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
One of Cleveland's Top Models Marnita Robinson, "The Runway Diva," Creates the Three Of Us Fashion Modeling CampaignBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Family Wants Answers about Maple Heights Police Officer Who Shot and Killed Their Son; Council and Residents ScoldedBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Cleveland Father Offering $5,000 Reward In Search Of Missing SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, OH
Wind advisory issued; When rain returns
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Wind speeds of 20-30 mph and gust near or above 55 mph are possible, which could lead to downed tree limbs and a few power outages. Winds will die down overnight, but I’d hold off on raking up those leaves until Monday, as Sunday may still be a little breezy. Cleveland, Youngstown […]
Northeast Ohio Weather: Sunny and cooler today
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cooler air mass has settled into the area the next couple of days. We are in a dry pattern until the end of the week. A sunny sky today with high temperatures in the 55 to 60 degree range. You’ll be around 60 degrees for your high in the Akron-Canton zone. Some morning clouds around on Election Day will give way to a mostly sunny sky by afternoon. Warming in the middle part of the week. A sunny sky Wednesday. Afternoon temperatures back above normal into the 60s area wide.
Expect a gusty Saturday — wind advisories are up
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Another dry day today with a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy and warmer with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. A great night for Friday night football! Cooling off with a few clouds. There are moderate wind advisories expected to take effect at...
Temps hit records in parts of Northeast Ohio Saturday
It was another beautiful day in Northeast Ohio. Multiple communities hit records for their high temperatures and several others came pretty close!
National Weather Service issues warning to motorists amid heavy fog in parts of Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Due to dense fog over the eastern lakeshore of Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Ashtabula, and Erie counties, the National Weather Service issued a statement warning motorists for low visibility along Interstate 90 for the early afternoon on Tuesday. The thick fog was expected to last until 2 p.m.,...
Euclid police issue statewide search for endangered missing adult
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police issued a missing adult alert for Willie Diamond, who is considered endangered. According to police, Diamond drove away from his daughters house on West 41st Street in Ashtabula around 11 a.m. on Thursday and did not arrive home. He suffers from Schizophrenia and Diabetes,...
CAUGHT ON CAM: Truck plows through porch of Cleveland home
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Neighbors on one stretch of West Boulevard in Cleveland say their patience is at the end of the road due to speeding cars and trucks on the I-90 exit ramp having repeatedly slammed into their homes and yards. On Saturday afternoon, Sherry Heart’s home in the...
I-71 northbound crash blocks 2 lanes near Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - UPDATE: As of 12:57 p.m., the crash appears to be cleared. A crash on I-71 Northbound has the right two lanes blocked beyond Fulton Road and West 25th Street, according to ODOT. Several cars appear to be involved in the crash, with took place around 10...
Over 5,000 without power in the Euclid, Chardon Area, cause is being determined.
According to First Energy's website, approximately 5,166 residents in the Euclid and Chardon areas are without power.
Several Northeast Ohio counties back up to CDC's high community level for COVID-19
CLEVELAND — COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are beginning to increase across Northeast Ohio, and health experts are now urging stricter health measures for some residents in the region. According to the CDC, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Mahoning, and Trumbull are now back up to a high community level for COVID-19...
Opening dates announced for Ohio's tallest, fastest toboggan chutes
Time to take winter to the next level. Ohio's "tallest, fastest" toboggan chutes are about a 3.5-hour drive up north in Strongsville. Cleveland Metroparks has been operating these crazy tall ice slides for 50 years. The twin, 700-foot refrigerated ice chutes operate with or without snow through early March, weather permitting.
Railcars flip off the track in Ravenna train derailment
According to investigators, 16 to 18 train cars carrying rock salt and other materials were derailed in the incident.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine rolls out $121 million for statewide road safety improvements
Parma’s State Road to partially close for 2 weeks starting Nov. 1. Deadly truck fire: Tanker carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline explodes on Stow highway (video) This is a recording of 19 News at 4:30 p.m. Construction projects on East 9th Street causing congestion in downtown Cleveland. This is...
CAUGHT ON CAM: Car crash into Cleveland Heights gas station causes fiery explosion
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A car crashed into a Shell gas station in Cleveland Heights Saturday night and the explosive aftermath was caught on camera. The car crashed into the station, located at 1895 S. Taylor Rd., at 10:15 p.m. Police officials did not say if anyone, including the driver, was injured during the Nov. 5 incident.
Cleveland, Canton receive funding for air quality projects to study barriers for asthma management
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency awarded $1.7 million in grants Friday to fund four air quality monitoring projects in the state. The Cleveland Department of Public Health received $500,000 and the City of Canton received $302,775. The money will fund air quality monitoring projects that are focused on “communities that are underserved, historically marginalized, and overburdened by pollution,” an EPA news release stated.
Tailgate 19 crew on Jim Brown
4 homes, 2 garages destroyed by 4-alarm fire in East Cleveland. This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m. on Saturday. Strongsville teenager charged in July crash that killed 2. Updated: Nov. 5, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT. This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m....
‘Home of the future’ on Lake Erie asks $10 million: House of the Week
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio -- With a price tag of $10 million, 26000 Lake Road is currently one of the highest-priced listings in Northeast Ohio. Chestnut Hill Realty broker Craig Cantrall calls the contemporary home, completed in 2013, a “modern masterpiece built by one of the most innovative minds in the country.”
COVID again: Some counties return to high spread
Several Northeast Ohio counties are seeing a high spread of COVID-19 this week.
Police rescue emaciated stray dog in Richmond Heights
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Richmond Heights rescued an emaciated stray dog after it was found in a wooded area on Saturday. Officers found the dog, a female pit bull, near Richmond Road and the Cuyahoga County Airport on Nov. 5, according to a department Facebook post. Police...
Crews confront Crocus Place blaze
One firefighter was injured as a Crocus Place house went up in flames. Capt. David Polacek, the Barberton Fire Department’s newly promoted fire marshal, said the injury was minor. Polacek said the department got the call at 2:36 p.m. and were on scene within three minutes, finding the house...
