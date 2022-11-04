The Kansas City Chiefs wasted no time getting WR Kadarius Toney involved in his first action with the team. Toney drew his first start with the Chiefs in Week 9 against the Tennessee Titans on “Sunday Night Football.” On the opening snap of the game, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes targeted Toney on a quick wide receiver screen. It’s the type of play that Toney is expected to excel in because it allows him to showcase his quickness and elusiveness. Toney recorded two yards on the pass, though he caught it several yards behind the line of scrimmage.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 10 HOURS AGO