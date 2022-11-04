Read full article on original website
Related
Furious Travis Kelce launched his Chiefs helmet after Titans interception off his drop
The Chiefs tight end was furious with himself during Sunday night’s game.
NFL Fans React To Terry Bradshaw's Troubling Suicide Remark
Terry Bradshaw is coming off a cancer battle, so the legendary NFL quarterback should be given some leeway when it comes to his on-air performance this season. However, the legendary Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback made a pretty troubling remark on Sunday afternoon. Bradshaw joked about a player committing suicide during FOX's...
The Packers Appear To Be Sending A Message To Aaron Rodgers
That appears to be the message the Green Bay Packers are sending to their star quarterback following a disappointing trade deadline earlier this week. Despite Rodgers voicing his want for help on offense, the Packers swung and missed on some deadline deals. Pro Football Talk believes the Packers are purposely...
Breaking: Joe Gibbs' Son, Coy, Has Tragically Died
Former NFL head coach and longtime NASCAR owner Joe Gibbs is dealing with an unspeakable tragedy. On Saturday night, hours after Gibbs' grandson Ty took home the Xfinity Series Championship, his son Coy passed away in his sleep. Coy Gibbs, who is Ty's father, was just 49 years old. "It...
Look: Aaron Rodgers Sideline Blowup Video Is Going Viral
It's been another rough day at the office for Aaron Rodgers & co. The Green Bay Packers are currently struggling against the Detroit Lions as they try to snap their four-game losing streak. The Packers had multiple chances to take the lead during the first quarter before Rodgers threw two red-zone interceptions.
Look: There Are 3 Favorites For Tom Brady's Next Girlfriend
Tom Brady is currently enjoying single man life. The legendary NFL quarterback officially got divorced from his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, last month. Brady, 45, had been married to Bundchen since 2009. They have two children together. Will Brady be single for long, though?. The now-eligible bachelor has already been...
Who is Odell Beckham Jr.’s Girlfriend? Everything to Know About Lauren Wood
If you don’t know who OBJ is, then you probably don’t follow football. Born on November 5, 1992, Odell Beckham Jr. was a wide receiver for the Los Angeles Rams and currently a free agent after a string of injuries, but several teams are interested in him, including the Rams and Buffalo Bills. He was […]
Who Is NFL Player Travis Kelce’s Ex-Girlfriend? Everything to Know About Kayla Nicole
Kayla Nicole is known for many roles: she’s a journalist, model, host, influencer, and Kansas City Chief’s tight end Travis Kelce’s girlfriend — or at least, she used to be. For five years, Kelce and Nicole fought to maintain their relationship. Sadly, they called it quits as of 2022. They’ve split and reunited in the […]
TMZ.com
Alvin Kamara Violently Punched Man In Vegas Hotel, Video Shows
Alvin Kamara reared back and punched a man repeatedly during a violent altercation inside of a Las Vegas hotel earlier this year ... new video, obtained by TMZ Sports, shows. But, sources connected with Kamara say the video doesn't tell the full story, claiming the alleged victim became violent first.
The Hollywood Gossip
Gisele Bundchen Says She's "Done" With Tom Brady; Antonio Brown Taunts GOAT QB On Instagram
Well, we probably should’ve known this would happen. Every time an A-list couple gets divorced, their reps swear the split will be civil (after they finally admit that it’s actually happening, of course), and every time things eventually get ugly. In fact, the more famous the couple, the...
Odell Beckham Jr. 'Crazy' Signing: Buffalo Bills vs. Dallas Cowboys?
"If we think OBJ can help this team,'' Bills general manager Brandon Beane said, "we’d be crazy not to at least look into it.'' And the Cowboys seem to feel the same way.
Chiefs’ Travis Kelce Thinks Russell Wilson Is ‘Trolling’ Everyone With His ‘Nonsense’
Travis Kelce might’ve just hit the nail on the head when it comes to what Russell Wilson has been up to this season. The NFL QB has been the center of attention for much of the season, and not necessarily for good reason. But while his behavior might be a little peculiar to some, Chiefs star Kelce thinks it’s all part of a game that Wilson is playing.
Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL's Referees On Sunday
Tony Dungy believes the referees played a role in the Miami Dolphins' 35-32 victory over the Chicago Bears. After the game, the former head coach posted a photo of new Bears receiver Chase Claypool getting hugged by a Dolphins defender while going up for a jump ball. The officials didn't call pass interference.
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Poses in Chic Blue Suit with Patrick Mahomes on Date Night
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes are expecting their second baby in early 2023 Brittany Mahomes is having fun with her maternity fashion. On Monday, the pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner shared a series of photos on Instagram from her date night with husband Patrick Mahomes. "Thank God for giving me you🤍," she captioned a set of photos where she poses with the NFL quarterback, who wears distressed jeans and a t-shirt. Brittany poses in a two-piece printed Fendi blue suit, smiling widely at the camera in the first photo and sharing...
Longtime NFL Official Thinks Player Should Have Been Ejected From Georgia-Tennessee Game
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett took a big hit from Tennessee defensive back Jaylen McCollough as he was running towards the corner of the end zone. He ultimately forced his way in for a touchdown. McCollough may not have had bad intentions when he hit Bennett, but the end result was...
NFL World Is Laughing At Embarrassing Kickoff Video
The New York Jets had arguably the worst - but funniest - kickoff of the 2022 NFL regular season on Sunday afternoon. New York's kick barely made it a couple of yards, as their kicker stumbled as he made contact with the ball. Video of the embarrassing kickoff video has...
Look: ESPN's Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings
Week 10 of the 2022 college football regular season is officially in the books. It was a pretty wild Saturday, highlighted by LSU's massive win over Alabama in Death Valley. Following the eventful weekend of games, ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has released its new top 25 rankings heading into Monday.
Kadarius Toney has more yards after first snap with Chiefs than he did all season with Giants
The Kansas City Chiefs wasted no time getting WR Kadarius Toney involved in his first action with the team. Toney drew his first start with the Chiefs in Week 9 against the Tennessee Titans on “Sunday Night Football.” On the opening snap of the game, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes targeted Toney on a quick wide receiver screen. It’s the type of play that Toney is expected to excel in because it allows him to showcase his quickness and elusiveness. Toney recorded two yards on the pass, though he caught it several yards behind the line of scrimmage.
Travis Kelce shares which NFL fanbase he hates
Travis Kelce has a pretty good reason for naming one fanbase as his least favorite in the NFL. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end said he “hate(s)” playing the New England Patriots, and he cited one specific reason for why their fans bother him so much. “I’m not...
FOX Sports
Saints, Seahawks, Falcons highlight Cowherd's Week 9 'Blazin' 5'
Week 9 of the NFL season continues Sunday, and Colin Cowherd revealed his "Blazin' 5" predictions on Friday's edition of "The Herd." Here are Cowherd's top picks, accompanied by odds and win totals, as presented by FOX Bet. Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET) Cowherd's pick,...
Comments / 0