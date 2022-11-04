ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL Fans React To Terry Bradshaw's Troubling Suicide Remark

Terry Bradshaw is coming off a cancer battle, so the legendary NFL quarterback should be given some leeway when it comes to his on-air performance this season. However, the legendary Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback made a pretty troubling remark on Sunday afternoon. Bradshaw joked about a player committing suicide during FOX's...
The Spun

The Packers Appear To Be Sending A Message To Aaron Rodgers

That appears to be the message the Green Bay Packers are sending to their star quarterback following a disappointing trade deadline earlier this week. Despite Rodgers voicing his want for help on offense, the Packers swung and missed on some deadline deals. Pro Football Talk believes the Packers are purposely...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Breaking: Joe Gibbs' Son, Coy, Has Tragically Died

Former NFL head coach and longtime NASCAR owner Joe Gibbs is dealing with an unspeakable tragedy. On Saturday night, hours after Gibbs' grandson Ty took home the Xfinity Series Championship, his son Coy passed away in his sleep. Coy Gibbs, who is Ty's father, was just 49 years old. "It...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Spun

Look: Aaron Rodgers Sideline Blowup Video Is Going Viral

It's been another rough day at the office for Aaron Rodgers & co. The Green Bay Packers are currently struggling against the Detroit Lions as they try to snap their four-game losing streak. The Packers had multiple chances to take the lead during the first quarter before Rodgers threw two red-zone interceptions.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Look: There Are 3 Favorites For Tom Brady's Next Girlfriend

Tom Brady is currently enjoying single man life. The legendary NFL quarterback officially got divorced from his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, last month. Brady, 45, had been married to Bundchen since 2009. They have two children together. Will Brady be single for long, though?. The now-eligible bachelor has already been...
TAMPA, FL
TMZ.com

Alvin Kamara Violently Punched Man In Vegas Hotel, Video Shows

Alvin Kamara reared back and punched a man repeatedly during a violent altercation inside of a Las Vegas hotel earlier this year ... new video, obtained by TMZ Sports, shows. But, sources connected with Kamara say the video doesn't tell the full story, claiming the alleged victim became violent first.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Outsider.com

Chiefs’ Travis Kelce Thinks Russell Wilson Is ‘Trolling’ Everyone With His ‘Nonsense’

Travis Kelce might’ve just hit the nail on the head when it comes to what Russell Wilson has been up to this season. The NFL QB has been the center of attention for much of the season, and not necessarily for good reason. But while his behavior might be a little peculiar to some, Chiefs star Kelce thinks it’s all part of a game that Wilson is playing.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL's Referees On Sunday

Tony Dungy believes the referees played a role in the Miami Dolphins' 35-32 victory over the Chicago Bears. After the game, the former head coach posted a photo of new Bears receiver Chase Claypool getting hugged by a Dolphins defender while going up for a jump ball. The officials didn't call pass interference.
CHICAGO, IL
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Poses in Chic Blue Suit with Patrick Mahomes on Date Night

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes are expecting their second baby in early 2023 Brittany Mahomes is having fun with her maternity fashion. On Monday, the pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner shared a series of photos on Instagram from her date night with husband Patrick Mahomes. "Thank God for giving me you🤍," she captioned a set of photos where she poses with the NFL quarterback, who wears distressed jeans and a t-shirt. Brittany poses in a two-piece printed Fendi blue suit, smiling widely at the camera in the first photo and sharing...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Is Laughing At Embarrassing Kickoff Video

The New York Jets had arguably the worst - but funniest - kickoff of the 2022 NFL regular season on Sunday afternoon. New York's kick barely made it a couple of yards, as their kicker stumbled as he made contact with the ball. Video of the embarrassing kickoff video has...
The Spun

Look: ESPN's Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings

Week 10 of the 2022 college football regular season is officially in the books. It was a pretty wild Saturday, highlighted by LSU's massive win over Alabama in Death Valley. Following the eventful weekend of games, ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has released its new top 25 rankings heading into Monday.
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kadarius Toney has more yards after first snap with Chiefs than he did all season with Giants

The Kansas City Chiefs wasted no time getting WR Kadarius Toney involved in his first action with the team. Toney drew his first start with the Chiefs in Week 9 against the Tennessee Titans on “Sunday Night Football.” On the opening snap of the game, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes targeted Toney on a quick wide receiver screen. It’s the type of play that Toney is expected to excel in because it allows him to showcase his quickness and elusiveness. Toney recorded two yards on the pass, though he caught it several yards behind the line of scrimmage.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Saints, Seahawks, Falcons highlight Cowherd's Week 9 'Blazin' 5'

Week 9 of the NFL season continues Sunday, and Colin Cowherd revealed his "Blazin' 5" predictions on Friday's edition of "The Herd." Here are Cowherd's top picks, accompanied by odds and win totals, as presented by FOX Bet. Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET) Cowherd's pick,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy