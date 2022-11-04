ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, NC

WBTV

Loved ones honored ahead of Charlotte Day for Remembrance

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The first time Lee Anne Berry was hit by a car she was five years old. “This car just ran her over so they didn’t really expect her to walk again,” Lee Anne’s husband, Ben Barry said. But thanks to an experimental surgery...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

WBTV announces new cookbook: ‘WBTV Family Recipes’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - If you’ve always wanted to cook like one of your favorite chefs in the Queen City, now you can. The “WBTV Family Recipes” celebrity cookbook is here – and it has been a true labor of love to bring it to you.
CHARLOTTE, NC
macaronikid.com

14 Places for Thanksgiving Take-Out in the Charlotte Area

Does turkey give you trouble? Maybe you've just got your hands full or are expecting a smaller (or larger) crowd than usual and don't feel like doing all the work. Whatever your reasons, you don't need to spend weeks in the Kitchen preparing for this one meal - call in reinforcements! The Charlotte area has so many great options from turkey to sides to pies - and some offer it all in one big box!
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Homicide reported in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a homicide that took place Monday in northeast Charlotte. Officers a man in his early 30s was shot and killed around 8:30 a.m. in the front yard of a home off Drury Drive, close to Derita Park, after getting into an altercation with another person.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Hundreds of Mecklenburg Co. cases dismissed due to error

CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Charlotte Freebies: Priceless Fun For The Month Of November

It seems that in a blink of an eye we’ve reached the end of the year! It’s that time of year when we plan vacations, put together the Thanksgiving menu, and my personal favorite, prep for Christmas! The caveat to all of these November rituals is that they cost MONEY!
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Authorities find missing Gaston County woman

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Gaston County are no longer searching for a missing woman reported on Sunday night, officials said. According to the Gaston County Police Department, Dorrie Beth Collins, 67, was last seen on Sunday evening around 5:15 p.m. near the 4000 block of Pinto Lane, which is just off Freedom Mill Road near Crowders Mountain State Park.
WBTV

City of Kannapolis Stormwater staff pitch in on Habitat House build

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Recently, several members of the City of Kannapolis Stormwater staff volunteered to help build a Habitat for Humanity house in Kannapolis. They spent the morning adding siding to the house. Volunteering were Jason Kincaid, George Nunez, Terry Campbell, Brandon Hawkins, Josh Creswell, Nakia Walker and Josh...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
charlottemagazine.com

A 2022 Guide to Holiday Events in Charlotte

NOV. 10-20 The festive showcase returns to Charlotte on Thursday, November 10, and will run through Sunday, November 20. More than 450 vendors will be there for you to browse and shop as you take in the seasonal sights all around you. $14-$24 (kids 6-12, $7). NOV. 23. The parade’s...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnerve.com

Charlotte Foodie Shionda Farrell Turned Her Passion Into a Career

In the ever-growing city of Charlotte, it feels like there is a new restaurant every other day. Keeping up with the food scene is equivalent to having a full-time job. In fact, some folks have made it one. Shionda Farrell, a Charlotte-based food and lifestyle content creator, went full-time just...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Unusually high number of flue cases in York County

YORK COUNTY, SC
WBTV

Election Day final push notes and countdown

CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

CMPD, SWAT team respond to barricaded subject in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police SWAT unit was at the scene of a barricaded subject on Sunday morning. According to police, the SWAT team assisted officers on Credenza Road in west Charlotte. Police say they responded to a domestic disturbance at the location around 4 a.m. where a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Deputy K-9 helps find missing elderly person in Union County

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A K-9 with the Union County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO) helped find a missing elderly person in Indian Trail late last month, officials said in a social media post. According to the sheriff’s office, the person, who also deals with a cognitive impairment, had left...
UNION COUNTY, NC
thecharlottepost.com

Actress Bern Nadette Stanis shares caregiving story at forum

Actress Bern Nadette Stanis shares caregiving story at forum. 'Mix, Mingle & Master' at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church. By Mayra Parrilla Guerrero | For The Charlotte Post. COURTESY PHOTO. Actress Bern Nadette Stanis, who starred in the 1970s TV show "Good Times," is a presenter at "Mix, Mingle & Master,"...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Medic: 2 people shot in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC

