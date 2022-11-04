Read full article on original website
Loved ones honored ahead of Charlotte Day for Remembrance
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The first time Lee Anne Berry was hit by a car she was five years old. “This car just ran her over so they didn’t really expect her to walk again,” Lee Anne’s husband, Ben Barry said. But thanks to an experimental surgery...
WBTV announces new cookbook: ‘WBTV Family Recipes’
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - If you’ve always wanted to cook like one of your favorite chefs in the Queen City, now you can. The “WBTV Family Recipes” celebrity cookbook is here – and it has been a true labor of love to bring it to you.
Popular radio personality’s father-daughter dance returns
CHARLOTTE — Popular radio personality Nolimit Larry is bringing his father-daughter dance back on Nov. 11 after the event was on pause during the pandemic. The “Nolimit Larry Father Daughter Sneaker Ball” puts a fashion twist on the traditional dance concept. Nolimit Larry said kids like to...
macaronikid.com
14 Places for Thanksgiving Take-Out in the Charlotte Area
Does turkey give you trouble? Maybe you've just got your hands full or are expecting a smaller (or larger) crowd than usual and don't feel like doing all the work. Whatever your reasons, you don't need to spend weeks in the Kitchen preparing for this one meal - call in reinforcements! The Charlotte area has so many great options from turkey to sides to pies - and some offer it all in one big box!
Homicide reported in northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a homicide that took place Monday in northeast Charlotte. Officers a man in his early 30s was shot and killed around 8:30 a.m. in the front yard of a home off Drury Drive, close to Derita Park, after getting into an altercation with another person.
Students from Concord, Salisbury, part of Catawba College presentation “Songs for a New World”
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Catawba College Department of Theatre Arts will present Songs for a New World, with music and lyrics by Jason Robert Brown, in Hedrick Little Theatre on November 11, 12, 18, and 19 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, November 13 at 2:30 p.m. Catawba’s talented theatre...
PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure” coming to Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - PAW Patrol’s Ryder and Chase stopped by the QC Life studios to talk about the upcoming performance of PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure.”. “If you’re prepared to see your heroes come to life, you’re going to have a really good time,”...
Hundreds of Mecklenburg Co. cases dismissed due to error
Man shot and killed in northeast Charlotte; police searching for person of interest. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a homicide that took place Monday in northeast Charlotte. Updated: 4 hours ago. Election workers say they're not concerned about the threats we've seen across the country this year. Loved ones honored ahead...
wccbcharlotte.com
Charlotte Freebies: Priceless Fun For The Month Of November
It seems that in a blink of an eye we’ve reached the end of the year! It’s that time of year when we plan vacations, put together the Thanksgiving menu, and my personal favorite, prep for Christmas! The caveat to all of these November rituals is that they cost MONEY!
Authorities find missing Gaston County woman
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Gaston County are no longer searching for a missing woman reported on Sunday night, officials said. According to the Gaston County Police Department, Dorrie Beth Collins, 67, was last seen on Sunday evening around 5:15 p.m. near the 4000 block of Pinto Lane, which is just off Freedom Mill Road near Crowders Mountain State Park.
City of Kannapolis Stormwater staff pitch in on Habitat House build
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Recently, several members of the City of Kannapolis Stormwater staff volunteered to help build a Habitat for Humanity house in Kannapolis. They spent the morning adding siding to the house. Volunteering were Jason Kincaid, George Nunez, Terry Campbell, Brandon Hawkins, Josh Creswell, Nakia Walker and Josh...
charlotteonthecheap.com
Harris Teeter Harvest Feast Food Drive, with face painting, balloon artists, free food, more….
Harris Teeter is working to raise food and funds for Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina. On Friday, November 11th, Saturday, November 12th, and Saturday, November 19th, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., come by StoneCrest at Piper Glen, 7832 Rea Road, Charlotte, NC, for the Harvest Feast Food/Fund Drive.
charlottemagazine.com
A 2022 Guide to Holiday Events in Charlotte
NOV. 10-20 The festive showcase returns to Charlotte on Thursday, November 10, and will run through Sunday, November 20. More than 450 vendors will be there for you to browse and shop as you take in the seasonal sights all around you. $14-$24 (kids 6-12, $7). NOV. 23. The parade’s...
qcnerve.com
Charlotte Foodie Shionda Farrell Turned Her Passion Into a Career
In the ever-growing city of Charlotte, it feels like there is a new restaurant every other day. Keeping up with the food scene is equivalent to having a full-time job. In fact, some folks have made it one. Shionda Farrell, a Charlotte-based food and lifestyle content creator, went full-time just...
Unusually high number of flue cases in York County
Election Day final push notes and countdown
CMPD, SWAT team respond to barricaded subject in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police SWAT unit was at the scene of a barricaded subject on Sunday morning. According to police, the SWAT team assisted officers on Credenza Road in west Charlotte. Police say they responded to a domestic disturbance at the location around 4 a.m. where a...
Deputy K-9 helps find missing elderly person in Union County
UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A K-9 with the Union County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO) helped find a missing elderly person in Indian Trail late last month, officials said in a social media post. According to the sheriff’s office, the person, who also deals with a cognitive impairment, had left...
thecharlottepost.com
Actress Bern Nadette Stanis shares caregiving story at forum
Actress Bern Nadette Stanis shares caregiving story at forum. 'Mix, Mingle & Master' at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church. By Mayra Parrilla Guerrero | For The Charlotte Post. COURTESY PHOTO. Actress Bern Nadette Stanis, who starred in the 1970s TV show "Good Times," is a presenter at "Mix, Mingle & Master,"...
Medic: 2 people shot in northwest Charlotte
