COP 27: Dutch to Boost Climate Funding to Developing Nations, PM Says
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Monday said the Netherlands will increase its annual contribution to climate finance in developing countries to 1.8 billion euros, about 50% above 2021 levels, by 2025. Speaking at the opening of the COP27 climate summit in Egypt, Rutte said...
China Warns Taiwan of Opposition After Lithuania Chip Plan
BEIJING (Reuters) - China has vowed resolute opposition to any efforts by Taiwan to collude with external forces and pursue independence, a spokesman of its foreign ministry said on Tuesday. The remarks came in response to a query about a plan announced this week by the self-ruled island to invest...
Asian stocks follow Wall St down before US inflation update
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower on Thursday ahead of a U.S. inflation update that will likely influence Federal Reserve plans for more interest rate hikes after elections left control of Congress uncertain. Hong Kong’s market benchmark fell by more than 2%. Shanghai, Tokyo and Sydney also declined. Oil prices edged lower. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index lost 2.1% as investors watched vote-counting from Tuesday’s congressional elections to see whether Republicans take control, possibly leading to changes that can unsettle markets. Investors were rattled by the crypto industry’s latest crisis of confidence and weaker profit reports from The Walt Disney Co. and some other companies. Forecasters expect U.S. government data Thursday to show surging inflation eased in September but stayed near a four-decade high. That might reinforce arguments by some Fed officials that rates have to stay high for an extended period to slow economic activity and extinguish inflation.
Exclusive-China Cancelled EU Leader's Video Address at Opening of Major Trade Expo - Diplomats
BEIJING/BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Chinese authorities behind a major trade expo in Shanghai pulled an opening ceremony address by the European Council president that was set to criticise Russia's "illegal war" in Ukraine and call for reduced EU trade dependency on China, diplomats said. The pre-recorded video by Charles Michel was...
Canada Readies New Indo-Pacific Strategy Amid Tense China Ties
OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada will soon announce a new Indo-Pacific strategy to challenge China on human rights issues while cooperating with the world's second-biggest economy on climate change and other shared goals, Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said on Wednesday. Canada sees relations with Indo-Pacific countries as vital to national security...
Iran Offers Nothing New in Latest Meeting, UN Nuclear Watchdog Says
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - The head of the U.N.’s nuclear watchdog on Wednesday said Iran did not offer anything new during a recent meeting in Vienna about its nuclear program, but added that talks would continue in the coming weeks. Tehran had announced on Nov. 2 that it...
China's Security Increasingly Unstable, Uncertain - China's Xi
BEIJING (Reuters) - China will comprehensively strengthen its military training and preparation for any war, state broadcaster CCTV quoted China's President Xi Jinping as saying on Tuesday. China's security has been increasingly unstable and uncertain, Xi was quoted as saying. (Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Alex Richardson)
Biden Says Musk Relationships With Other Countries 'Worthy of Being Looked At'
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he thinks Twitter boss Elon Musk's relationships with other countries is worthy of being looked at. Biden was asked at a news conference whether he thought Musk was a threat to national security and if his acquisition of Twitter with help from a Saudi Arabian conglomerate should be investigated by the U.S. government.
Oil Prices Fall More Than 2% on U.S. Inventory Build, China COVID Worries
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices dropped by about $2 a barrel on Wednesday after industry data showed that U.S. crude stockpiles rose more than expected and on concerns that a rebound in COVID-19 cases in top importer China would hurt fuel demand. Brent crude futures were down $2.01, or 2.1%,...
Mexican President Says at Least Three Bidders Remain for Banamex
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday there are at least three remaining bidders for Citi's local retail arm Banamex. Speaking at a regular news conference, Lopez Obrador said a buyer could be determined before the year ends. "There are three or four... three...
Brussels Proposes EU Support Plan for Ukraine, Hungary Says 'No'
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union's executive arm on Wednesday proposed a support package for war-gripped Ukraine worth up to 18 billion euros ($18.06 billion) in 2023, but Hungary said it would not contribute to the joint assistance, which would come as highly concessional loans. "This shows true solidarity of...
Biden Plans to Lay Out 'Red Lines,' Not Make Concessions to China's Xi
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he is not willing to make any fundamental concessions when he meets with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Asia. Speaking to reporters at a news conference, Biden said he wants leaders to lay out what their "red lines" are...
Russia Links Extension of Black Sea Deal to Freeing Its Grain and Fertiliser Exports
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia said on Wednesday it still saw no progress on easing its exports of fertilisers and grain - parts of the Black Sea grain deal that Moscow views as fundamental to extending the initiative beyond next week. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters the United States and...
Mexico Not Buying U.S. Yellow Corn as GM Ban Looms, Lopez Obrador Says
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's government cannot make purchases of yellow corn from the United States because it does not want genetically modified (GM) corn, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday, amid pressure from its top trade partner over the future of the imports. The United States wanted...
Exclusive-Nvidia Offers New Advanced Chip for China That Meets U.S. Export Controls
OAKLAND, Calif. (Reuters) -U.S. chip maker Nvidia Corp is offering a new advanced chip in China that meets recent export control rules aimed at keeping cutting-edge technology out of China's hands, the company confirmed on Monday. Nvidia responded to Reuters' reporting that Chinese computer sellers are advertising products with the...
High-Level U.S. Delegation Visits Havana Amid Migration Crisis
HAVANA (Reuters) -A U.S. government delegation met Cuban officials in Havana on Wednesday to discuss Washington's concerns about irregular migration from the island, marking the highest-level known U.S. visit since the historic rapprochement under former President Barack Obama. U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Rena Bitter and U.S....
