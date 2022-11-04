Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Professional Boxer Aidos Yerbossynuly in Coma After KO LossAMY KAPLANMinneapolis, MN
Lost in the Line of Duty (June 17, 1882) : Saint Paul Police Officer Daniel O'ConnellMatt ReicherSaint Paul, MN
1993 Murder Solved with DNA From a NapkinTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Minneapolis, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes set to face off versus St. Thomas in road seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes prevail over No. 2 Golden Gophers in shootout, tie 4-4The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers discusses his history with the Detroit Lions, a team against which he has thrown 52 touchdowns compared to just eight interceptions.
Green Bay Packers schedule: Lifeless Packers host Mike McCarthy, Cowboys
Green Bay Packers schedule: Week 10, Dallas Cowboys Week 10 – vs Dallas Cowboys Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Vikings Grab NFC North by the Throat
The Minnesota Vikings couldn’t get the ground game going, stopped scoring for a long time after the first drive — and still won in Week 9. Kevin O’Connell got his seventh win as a first-year head coach, and the Vikings grabbed the NFC North by the throat. How? Well, the Green Bay Packers lost a fifth consecutive game, only their second five-game losing streak in the last 30 years.
NFL Rumors: Packers Made First-Round Offer For Star Wideout
The Green Bay Packers ultimately did not add any pass-catchers for quarterback Aaron Rodgers ahead of the NFL trade deadline, ut it wasn’t due to lack of trying. According to reports Sunday, the Packers pursued wideouts Chase Claypool and DJ Moore along with tight end Darren Waller. FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer, followed up with a nugget regarding Green Bay’s offer to the Carolina Panthers in hopes of acquiring Moore.
saturdaytradition.com
TJ Hockenson, former Iowa TE, notches first career catch with Minnesota Vikings
T.J. Hockenson is wasting no time in making an impact on his new team. Before the NFL Trade Deadline, Hockenson was traded from the Detroit Lions to the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings’ Week 9 matchup with the Washington Commanders is Hockenson’s 1st game for his new team. The...
numberfire.com
Packers' Allen Lazard (shoulder) a game-time decision for Week 9
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (shoulder) is questionable for Week 9's game against the Detroit Lions. Lazard is working his way back from a shoulder injury that sidelined him in Week 8. He is listed as questionable and considered a game-time decision, according to Matt LaFleur. Lazard's Week...
NFL Trade Rumors: Packers Pursued These Star Pass-Catchers
Chase Claypool apparently wasn’t the only star skill player who the Packers kicked the tires on leading up to the NFL trade deadline. Green Bay was surprisingly quiet last Tuesday, as it didn’t make a single move to improve its struggling Aaron Rodgers-led offense. However, the Packers’ inactivity in the trade market reportedly was not due to a lack of trying.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 9: Top trending, viral moments from Packers-Lions, more
Week 9 of the NFL season kicked off on the first Sunday after the league's trade deadline as several players debuted with new teams. But one team, in particular, struggled after notably not making a trade near the deadline — causing one of the Packers' most famous fans to publicly call out Aaron Rodgers.
Yardbarker
Minnesota Vikings Week 9 Takeaways
It was like I said. It would be close and ugly . The Minnesota Vikings ( 6-1) rallied from ten points down in the fourth quarter to beat the Washington Commanders (4-5) to take a 4.5 game lead in the NFC north. The Vikings got out to an early lead 7-0, but then stalled, taking a 7-3 lead into the half. Washington came out and with a little help took a 17-7 lead early in the third quarter. The Vikings then went on to score 13 unanswered points, with a 28-yard Greg Joseph field goal to win it for the Vikings. With that let’s take a look at my Minnesota Vikings week 9 takeaways.
numberfire.com
Vikings' T.J. Hockenson to 'play a lot' in Week 9
The NFL's Tom Pelissero reports that new Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson will "play a lot" in his first game with the team in Week 9 against the Washington Commanders. What It Means:. According to Pelissero, Hockenson began working with the team almost immediately after his trade from the...
Wichita Eagle
Live Updates: Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions
DETROIT – The Green Bay Packers (3-5) have lost four in a row. The Detroit Lions (1-6) have lost five in a row. Something will have to change on Sunday at Ford Field. Follow along all day for updates. Quarterbacking Matchup. Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers ranks ninth with a...
NFL Analysis Network
NFL Scout Believes Packers Could Look At Signing TY Hilton
The Green Bay Packers surprised a lot of people when they failed to address their need for a wide receiver ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline. It has been a glaring need all season as their inability to mend the relationship with Davante Adams has cost them dearly this season.
numberfire.com
Packers' Aaron Jones (ankle) questionable to return in Week 9
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (ankle) is questionable to return to the team's Week 9 game against the Detroit Lions. Jones was highly active in the early parts of Sunday's game, but was noticeably absent as Aaron Rodgers threw his third interception of the game. The team announced that the talented back was questionable to return with an ankle injury in the third quarter.
Comments / 0