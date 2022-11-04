It was like I said. It would be close and ugly . The Minnesota Vikings ( 6-1) rallied from ten points down in the fourth quarter to beat the Washington Commanders (4-5) to take a 4.5 game lead in the NFC north. The Vikings got out to an early lead 7-0, but then stalled, taking a 7-3 lead into the half. Washington came out and with a little help took a 17-7 lead early in the third quarter. The Vikings then went on to score 13 unanswered points, with a 28-yard Greg Joseph field goal to win it for the Vikings. With that let’s take a look at my Minnesota Vikings week 9 takeaways.

