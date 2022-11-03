Read full article on original website
Related
Psycho-Existential Symptom Assessment Scale Screening in Palliative Care
Although widespread, psycho-existential symptoms were frequently overlooked or ignored in palliative care. Finding and meeting the need could be accomplished through screening. For a study, researchers sought to determine the symptom prevalence found, they sought to routinely employ the Psycho-existential Symptom Assessment Scale (PeSAS) as a screening tool in Australian palliative care facilities.
Therapy for Stage IV NSCLC With Driver Alterations
For a study, researchers updated the 2021 ASCO and Ontario Health (Cancer Care Ontario) guideline on systemic treatment for patients with stage IV non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with driver changes by offering evidence-based recommendations. From 2020 to 2021, ASCO revised its guidelines in light of an ongoing systematic evaluation of...
Validated Cardiac Outcome Prediction Model for Patients With Fabry Disease
The most common cause of mortality from Fabry disease is cardiac symptoms, yet risk stratification was insufficient. More evidence-based therapy recommendations may be made possible by identifying individuals at risk of a negative cardiac outcome. Although modern cardiac magnetic resonance biomarkers are routinely used, their prognostic significance is unknown. For a study, researchers sought to create, internally validate, and assess the effectiveness of a predictive model that incorporates modern deep phenotyping and may be used to calculate individual risks for poor cardiac outcomes in Fabry disease patients.
HSCT for Adolescents & Adults with Inborn Errors of Immunity
For newborns and children with multiple inborn errors of immunity (IEI), allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) is the gold standard curative treatment; nevertheless, adolescents and adults with IEI were seldom recommended for transplant. The acceptance of HSCT for IEI patients presenting or developing major organ damage later in life has been hindered by a lack of published HSCT outcome data outside limited, single-center trials and perceived high risk of transplant-related death.
Differentiating Bipolar Disorder from Schizophrenia or Major Depressive Disorder, and Phenotypic Heterogeneity in Bipolar Disorder
The causes of clinical variability in bipolar disorder (BD) must be understood to guide investigations of underlying processes and innovative stratification techniques. For a study, researchers sought to determine the genetic risk factors that BD, schizophrenia, and major depressive disorder (MDD) all share and those that set each condition apart from the others, as well as to look at links between each factor and the heterogeneity of important BD symptoms.
Acute Coronary Syndromes with Non-ST-segment Elevations and Cathepsin S Levels
A substantial residual risk exists for long-term cardiovascular (CV) mortality in patients with non-ST-segment elevation acute coronary syndromes (NSTE-ACS). Atherosclerotic plaque rupture has been linked to the lysosomal cysteine protease cathepsin S (CTSS), which possesses elastolytic and collagenolytic activity. For a study, researchers set out to ascertain the following things: The predictive utility of circulating CTSS assessed at patient admission for long-term mortality in NSTE-ACS; and Its value as an additive factor above the GRACE (Global Registry of Acute Coronary Events) risk score.
Cardiac Amyloidosis Screening 5 to 15 Years After Bilateral Carpal Tunnel Surgery
A frequent extracardiac amyloidosis presentation, bilateral carpal tunnel syndrome (CTS) typically develops several years before overt cardiac amyloidosis (CA). According to screening studies on patients having CTS surgery, the carpal ligament has a significant incidence of amyloid but a modest yield of CA (2.0%). It was unknown what percentage of people with amyloid in the carpal ligament go on to develop CA. For a study, researchers sought to determine the frequency of undetected CA 5-15 years following bilateral CTS surgery.
Cognitive Function After CPB & Deep Hypothermic Circulatory Arrest in RCC Management With Vena Caval Thrombus
For a study, researchers sought to assess the cognitive outcomes of patients receiving open radical nephrectomy (RN), inferior vena cava (IVC) thrombectomy, and profound hypothermic circulatory arrest with vs. without cardiopulmonary bypass (CPB). From January 2013 to December 2019, a prospective, 6-month observational analysis of renal cell carcinoma patients receiving...
Longitudinal Outcome of Unrelated Allogeneic Stem Cell Transplantation for Ref/Rel AML Over Two Decades
Results of unrelated transplantation for primary refractory/relapsed (ref/rel) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) were compared between 2 cohorts based on transplant year (2000-2009 and 2010-2019). The Cox proportional-hazards regression model was used for the multivariate analysis. There were a total of 3,430 patients included; 876 of them received a transplant between the years 2000 and 2009, and another 2,554 did between the years 2010 and 2019. The median follow-up time for the 2 groups was 8.7 (95% CI: 7.8-9.4) and 3.4 (95% CI: 3.1-3.6) years, respectively (P< 0.001). The median age was 52 years old (18-77) and 56 years old (18-79) (P > 0.0001), and 45.5% and 55.5%, respectively, had refractory AML, and 54.5% and 44.5% had relapsed AML. Myeloablative conditioning was used in 60% and 52% of cases. Both time periods had comparable rates of neutrophil recovery, day 100 incidence of acute graft-versus-host disease (GvHD), and 2-year incidence of chronic GvHD. The risk of relapse within 2 years after a transplant was greater among patients who had their procedure done between 2000 and 2009 (50.2%) compared to those who had their procedure done between 2010 and 2019 (45.1%) (HR, 0.85; 95% CI, 0.74-0.97; P = 0.002). The rates of leukemia-free survival (26% vs. 32.1%; HR, 0.87; 95% CI, 0.78-0.97; P = 0.01), overall survival (32.1 vs. 38.1%; HR, 0.86; 95% CI, 0.77-0.96; P = 0.01), and GvHD-free, relapse-free survival (21.5 vs. 25.3%; HR, 0.89; 95% CI, 0.81-0.99; Neither group had a substantially different rate of nonrelapse death after 2 years (23.8% versus 23.7%; HR, 0.91; 95% CI, 0.76-1.11; P = 0.34). Over the past 20 years, the success rate of unrelated donor transplantation has increased, allowing it to save the lives of around 1/3rd of patients with ref/rel AML.
Safety, Immunogenicity, and 1-Year Efficacy of UCPVax in Patients With Refractory Advanced NSCLC
The universal cancer peptide-based vaccination (UCPVax) induces a CD4+ T helper-1 response that is directed against telomerase by combining two carefully chosen helper peptides. In the phase Ib/IIa study, patients with metastatic non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) were enrolled to evaluate the effectiveness, immunogenicity, and safety of a three-dose regimen. Using...
Depression Symptoms & Cognitive Performance with 24-Hour Activity Pattern Phenotypes in Aging
For a study, researchers sought to identify older adult subgroups with comparable 24-hour activity rhythm traits and to describe the depressive symptoms and cognitive function that go along with them. The National Health and Nutrition Examination and Survey (NHANES) accelerometer research was analyzed cross-sectionally from January to March 2022. Using...
Aquatic Therapy Benefits Patients With MS
Aquatic therapy improved both fatigue and balance in patients with MS and may provide an “optimal environment” for better outcomes in this patient population. Aquatic therapy may be an effective strategy as part of occupational therapy (OT) for patients with MS due to its positive effects on fatigue and balance, according to a systematic review and meta-analysis published by Brandon S. Shaw, PhD, and colleagues in.
LVEF Impact on Clinical Outcomes in Bicuspid Aortic Valve Disease
Prior research has not been done on the prognostic significance of left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) in patients with bicuspid aortic valve (BAV) disease. For a study, researchers sought to identify how the kind of aortic valve failure affected the prognostic significance of LVEF in BAV patients. They conducted a...
The Treatment of Refractory PMNE in Children with Fluoxetine: Safety and Efficacy
For a study, researchers looked into how well fluoxetine (a selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor) worked and how safe it was for children with recalcitrant primary monosymptomatic nocturnal enuresis (PMNE). Eligible children ranged in age from 8 to 18, and they all suffered from severe PMNE that did not improve with alarm therapy, desmopressin, or anticholinergics. Subjects were randomly assigned to receive either 10 mg of fluoxetine once a day or a placebo for 12 weeks. Those with daytime urinary symptoms, constipation and underlying urological, neuropsychiatric, endocrinological, or cardiac problems were disqualified. Treatment response, as defined by the International Children’s Continence Society, was the key measure of success. Secondary outcomes included treatment-related side effects and insomnia. A total of 150 kids signed up, but only 110 were studied (56 in the fluoxetine group and 54 in the placebo group), with a mean age of 11.8 (SD 2.46). After 4 weeks, 7.1% of the fluoxetine group and 66.1% of the placebo group had a full response and a 50%-99% reduction in wet nights, respectively (P<.001). Complete and partial responses were attained by 10.7% and 21.4% of the fluoxetine group, respectively, at 12 weeks (vs. 0% and 14.8% of the placebo group, P =.023). Treatment with fluoxetine was associated with a decrease in the number of wet nights experienced by patients (4.7 [SD 4.2] biweekly vs. 9.7 [SD 3.5] at 4 weeks, P <.001; median [SD 4.4] 5.7 [SD 4.4] vs. 9.9 [SD 3.4] at 8 weeks, P <.001; median [SD 4.6] 7.5 [SD 4.6] v.s 9.9 [SD 3.4] at 12 weeks, P=.003). About 5 (8.9%) individuals reported experiencing modest, short-lived side effects from taking fluoxetine; however, the drug was related with better nightly arousal (P =.017). For children who haven’t improved after 12 weeks of treatment for refractory primary monosymptomatic nocturnal enuresis, fluoxetine is an effective and safe option.
High-risk Disease & Poor Follow-up: Importance of Renal Mass Biopsy
For a study, researchers sought to evaluate renal mass biopsy’s (RMB) clinical value in their multistate system. RMB was helpful in the treatment of masses ≤4 cm (T1a), however, there wasn’t much research on its effectiveness in the particularly sensitive Veteran population. In the Quality Improvement study,...
Non-Muscle Invasing Bladder Cancer Patients with Low-Risk Bacille Calmette-Guérin Response
For a study, researchers sought to compare the therapeutic impact of Bacille Calmette-Guérin (BCG) intravesical instillation in elderly and young bladder cancer patients. Using very extensive retrospective data from several Japanese institutes, the comparison was carried out using propensity score matching (PSM) without ending the death of older patients.
Palliative Care for Chronically Critically Ill Infants
A growing number of newborns with a chronic critical illness (CCI) make it out of the neonatal intensive care units (NICUs). Little was known about the level of care provided to the families upon discharge, as well as about the primary and specialized palliative care they get. For a study, researchers sought to outline the level of main and specialized palliative care that NICU CCI babies received at discharge and after a year.
High-Dose Vitamin C Plus FOLFOX ± Bevacizumab Vs. FOLFOX ± Bevacizumab in Unresectable Untreated mCRC
This study’s primary objective was to evaluate the efficacy and safety of high-dose vitamin C in combination with FOLFOX ± bevacizumab against FOLFOX ± bevacizumab as first-line treatment for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC). Histologically confirmed patients with mCRC (n = 442) with normal glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase status and no prior treatment for metastatic disease were randomized (1:1) between 2017 and 2019 into a control (FOLFOX ± bevacizumab) and an experimental (high-dose vitamin C (1.5 g/kg/d, intravenously for 3 hours from D1 to D3) plus FOLFOX ± bevacizumab) group. Primary tumor site and bevacizumab treatment were used as randomization criteria. Neither the experimental nor the control groups had better progression-free survival (PFS) [median PFS, 8.6 vs. 8.3 months; HR, 0.86; 95% CI, 0.70-1.05; P=0.1]. The median overall survival (OS) for those in the treatment and control groups was also quite close at 20.7 months (objective response rate ORR, 44.3% vs. 42.1%; P=0.9) and 19.7 months (P=0.7). Around 35% of patients in the study’s experimental group and 30.3% of those in the control group experienced treatment-related side events of grade 3 or higher. Patients with RAS mutations who received vitamin C in addition to chemotherapy had a significantly higher progression-free survival (PFS; median PFS, 9.2 vs. 7.8 months; HR, 0.67; 95% CI, 0.50-0.91; P=0.01) than those who received chemotherapy alone. Patients with metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) treated first with high-dose vitamin C with chemotherapy did not have better progression-free survival (PFS) than patients treated initially with chemotherapy alone but may benefit from this approach if their mCRC contains the RAS mutation.
