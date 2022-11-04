Read full article on original website
Lassen County News
California’s vote counting process: What Californians can expect from election night through certification of the results
Counting can take up to 30 days to ensure voting rights and integrity of elections. California Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber, Ph.D., is reminding Californians that California county elections officials have 30 days from Election Day on Nov. 8, 2022, to process ballots. “On election night, we will have...
Lassen County News
California Common Cause reminds voters ‘election night is not results night’
Election officials expect to have more than 12 million ballots to count if 2018 turnout numbers hold. As voters head to the polls, California Common Cause is reminding the public that it may several days for election officials to finalize results. “It’s crucial every voice is heard in this election...
