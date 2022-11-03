Read full article on original website
Related
Households start to receive £324 cost-of-living payments into bank accounts
Millions of people on low incomes will start to receive payments of £324 into their bank accounts from Tuesday as part of the Government’s cost-of-living support. The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) will start making the payments directly into eligible people’s bank accounts from Tuesday. There...
BBC
Cost of living: The homebuyers anxious about their mortgages
Interest rates have risen to 3% - the biggest hike since 1989 - and many people are worried about the cost of their mortgages. BBC News has been talking to people who are going to be affected by the increase and has come to Derby to hear your stories. 'I'm...
Every payment to help with the cost of living crisis due in November
As the weather finally begins to turn colder, many in the UK will be looking anxiously askance at their energy bills once again.While Ofgem’s energy price cap has been frozen at £2,500 until April and the market turmoil inspired by the recent political chaos in Westminster appears to have been soothed – for now, at least – by the swift appointment of Rishi Sunak as Britain’s new prime minister, for many this will remain a difficult season.The Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee will meet again on 3 November and could further raise interest rates and the Office for...
17% of adults ‘have no savings to cope with rising living costs’
One in six (17%) adults has no savings, according to research for a Government-backed body.Nearly one in 10 (9%) people surveyed have £100 or less put by, a survey of 3,000 people for the Money and Pensions Service (MaPS) found.One in 20 (5%) people surveyed said they have less than £50 in their savings pot and a further 4% have £50 to £100.The research findings were released to mark Talk Money Week (November 7 to 11).The service said its findings indicate that around a quarter of adults are living without a financial safety net to cope with the rising cost...
Five million households face mortgage bills rising by thousands by end of 2024, experts warn
The living standards of 5 million households will be hit hard in the next two years as the average mortgage cost shoots up by £5,100, experts predict.In total, mortgage payments are forecast to rise by £26bn a year by the end of 2024 as people’s fixed rates end and they are forced onto more expensive deals. Lower-income homeowners will face the biggest increase calculated as a share of their income, according to the Resolution Foundation, a think tank focused on improving living standards.Its analysis found that more than 5 million families will face rises in their annual mortgage payments of...
I won £34,000 on lottery but had my disability benefits cut after the government branded me a ‘professional gambler’
A DISABLED teacher won £34k in the lottery but had his benefits cut after the government branded him a professional gambler. Craig Hill, 61, said Aussie authorities slashed his fortnightly disability pension days after his miracle win. The retired teacher has his pension cut from £470 to £187 a...
5 Countries With Easy Citizenship for Retirement
In the short term, we're all working for the weekends; but, in the long run, we're all working with the hopes of retiring one day. While everyone has a different dream for that scenario, there is an...
BBC
Millions to receive latest cost-of-living payment
Eight million people on low incomes who receive certain benefits will start getting the second instalment of a targeted cost-of-living payment. The £324 payment would be made directly into bank accounts between now and 23 November, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) said. Those who qualify via tax...
Cop27 news – live: Macron says Europeans ‘the only ones paying’, US and China must ‘step up’
French president Emmanuel Macron called on non-European first-world nations, including China and the US, to pay their fair share to help poorer countries struggling with the climate crisis.“We need the US and China to step up," he told climate campaigners on the sidelines of the Cop27 summit in Egypt's Sharm el-Sheikh.He insisted that Europeans were the "only ones paying" to financially aid nations reeling under the burden of climate disasters.“Pressure must be put on rich non-European countries, telling them, ‘you have to pay your fair share’,” he said, according to AFP.Meanwhile, British prime minister Rishi Sunak said that climate...
Remote work saves companies a ton of money per worker. It could help them survive a recession
Remote work can save companies big if they can downsize to take advantage of less space and amenities needed. Turns out that not only do workers save money by working remotely—limiting transportation costs and the temptation to spend on fancy lunches—the trend may also help companies, too. Companies...
CNBC
How phone scammers tricked Americans out of tens of billions of dollars each year
Despite the rise of sophisticated crypto frauds and ransomware plots, phone scams continue to trick Americans out of tens of billions of dollars each year. Phone scams are also on the rise. Truecaller, which makes an app that blocks spam calls, estimates that nearly 70 million Americans have lost money to phone scams in 2022, and that those scammers made off with nearly $40 billion in total. Phone scams include frauds that begin with calls and text messages.Watch the video above to learn more about why phone scams remain so prevalent, how people are fighting back against them and how not to become a victim.
Tax credit claimants to receive second cost-of-living payment from November 23
More than one million households receiving tax credits, and no other means-tested benefits, will get their second cost-of-living payment from November 23, HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) has confirmed. This £324 payment will be paid into most eligible customers’ bank accounts automatically between that date and November 30 across the...
TelevisaUnivision’s ViX Snaps Up Chefclub (EXCLUSIVE)
TelevisaUnivision’s fledgling streaming service ViX has teamed up with leading food-themed content studio Chefclub in its continued bid to expand its programming offer to U.S. Hispanic and Latin American markets. Both Chefclub and Chefclub Kids are now providing fun cooking lessons on the ad-supported streaming service that launched in March 2021. Bilai Joa Silar, senior vice president of OTT Content at TelevisaUnivision, pointed out: “Food is a passion point for Hispanic audiences and a beautiful part of our cultural DNA.” “We are thrilled to partner with Chefclub to bring ViX users a modern culinary entertainment experience with content that brings families together and...
Britons turn to credit cards and loans to cover basics as cost of living crisis bites
Growing numbers of households are likely to turn to credit cards and loans “to plug the gap between their income and outgoings”, as winter sets in and energy bills increase, a leading debt charity has warned. Higher mortgage payments and rent increases, as well as the rising cost...
Comments / 0