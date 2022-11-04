NEW YORK, N.Y. (November 5, 2022) – First-year Will Stibor tied for third in the 100-yard freestyle to lead the Stevens Institute of Technology men's swimming team Saturday on the final day of the 2022 NYU Fall Invitational at the Palladium Athletic Facility,. The two-day event was contested between...

HOBOKEN, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO