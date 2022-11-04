Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Fencing Wins Four to Close Out Rangers Fall Invite
MADISON, N.J. (November 6, 2022) – Senior Claire McNeill and classmate Keira Mizzi each recorded double-digit victories to lead the Stevens Institute of Technology women's fencing team to a 4-1 record Sunday to close out the Rangers Fall Invitational, hosted by Drew University at its Simon Forum. McNeill and...
Men's Soccer Wins Second-Straight MAC Freedom Title
HOBOKEN, N.J. (Nov. 5, 2022) – The Stevens Institute of Technology men's soccer team won their second-straight MAC Freedom Championship in dramatic fashion, defeating Lycoming College in penalty kicks at home. The game was a scoreless draw after 110 minutes and senior goalkeeper Justin Cross was named the tournament's Most Valuable Player.
Women’s Volleyball Wins Third Straight MAC Freedom Title with Four-Set Victory Over Arcadia
HOBOKEN, N.J. (November 5, 2022) – Sophomore Cleo Shannon had 13 kills and senior Ava Smithing finished with a career-high nine blocks as the Stevens Institute of Technology women's volleyball team defeated Arcadia University 3-1 (23-25, 25-23, 25-15, 25-15) to win its third straight MAC Freedom Championship Saturday in at Canavan Arena.
Slendorn and Gutierrez Place to Lead No. 7 Wrestling at Princeton Open
PRINCETON, N.J. (November 6, 2022) – Senior Kyle Slendorn finished third at 141 and classmate Hunter Gutierrez finished fourth at 149 to lead No. 7 Stevens Institute of Technology wrestling Sunday at the Princeton Open at the historic Jadwin Gymnasium. After a bye in the opening round, Slendorn, who...
Stibor Leads Men’s Swimming on Final Day of NYU Fall Invite
NEW YORK, N.Y. (November 5, 2022) – First-year Will Stibor tied for third in the 100-yard freestyle to lead the Stevens Institute of Technology men's swimming team Saturday on the final day of the 2022 NYU Fall Invitational at the Palladium Athletic Facility,. The two-day event was contested between...
Women’s Swimming Wraps Up NYU Fall Invite
NEW YORK, N.Y. (November 5, 2022) – First-year Adriana Bertolotti finished third in the 100-yard breaststroke to lead the Stevens Institute of Technology women's swimming Saturday to close out the NYU Fall Invitational. The two-day event, which was held at the Palladium Athletic Facility, was contested between the hosting...
No. 7 Wrestling Takes First at Ned McGinley Invite; Three Earn First-Place Finishes
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (November 5, 2022) – Junior Luke Hoerle (125), first-year Ryan Smith (157) and graduate student Michael Dooley (HWT) finished first in their respective weight classes to lead the seventh-ranked Stevens Institute of Technology wrestling team to the team title Saturday at the Ned McGinley Invitational, hosted by King's (Pa.) College at its McGrane Gymnasium.
