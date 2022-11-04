Read full article on original website
Was This Journalist Killed For Getting Too Close?Still UnsolvedMartinsburg, WV
Still looking for the great pumpkin? Check out these favorite Maryland pumpkin patchesHeather JauquetMaryland State
Teenagers Will Be The Drivers Of Big Rig TrucksCadrene HeslopWilliamsport, MD
Veteran owned business gives back to the community while giving history lessons on horsebackLauren JessopGettysburg, PA
Visit the Most Haunted Town in West VirginiaTravel MavenShepherdstown, WV
thesportspage.blog
4 area teams open PIAA play Tuesday
Three teams from Franklin County and one from Fulton County will begin play in their respective PIAA Championship Tournaments on Tuesday with first-round games. In boys soccer, Chambersburg makes its debut in the state tournament. The Trojans (13-7), who are the No. 3 team from District 3, will take on District 1 champion Lower Merion (20-1) in Class 4A. The game will be held at Harriton H.S. in Bryn Mawr at 5 p.m.
FOX43.com
High School Football: District 3 playoff schedule for Nov. 11-12
YORK, Pa. — The second week of the District 3 playoffs gets underway Friday night. With the Class 6A teams joining the fray after a bye week, there are 15 games on this week's docket. Here's a look at the games on the schedule. All games kick off at...
Steel-High rolls to third straight district title
Steelton, P.A. (WHTM) — While many volleyball, soccer, and field hockey district champions were crowned all week, there was one District III football champion crowned. Steel-High hosted Fairfield for the 1A district title on Saturday afternoon and the Rollers did exactly that for their third straight district title in a 62-6 win at home. Daquan […]
Central Dauphin stuns Hempfield in instant classic district title
Mechanicsburg, P.A. (WHTM) — The meeting of 4A’s top two seeds in District III boys soccer did not disappoint. Central Dauphin and Hempfield met in Saturday’s district championship at Eagle View Middle School, and the Rams survived in one of the wildest high school soccer games you’ll see. With nearly 70 minutes gone in a […]
Lower Dauphin wins district title in OT thriller
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Lower Dauphin field hockey was four seconds away from securing their second consecutive district championship, but then Wilson was awarded a penalty stroke. Down 2-1, Bulldog senior Emma Staron buried the penalty to send the game into overtime. But extra time didn’t last long as Avery Pollock found a cutting Katelyn […]
thesportspage.blog
Trojans’ Camy Kiser places 2nd in PIAA X-C race
HERSHEY — In her three previous years of competing in the final cross country race of the season in Hershey, Camryn Kiser learned a thing or two. The Chambersburg senior put all of that knowledge to good use Saturday at the PIAA Cross Country Championships, when her experience and strategy paid off handsomely for a silver medal in the Class 3A girls race.
Palmyra Cougars capture district championship
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Palmyra field hockey team is once again back at the top of their district. The Cougars defeated Hershey 2-0 in the District lll Class 2A title game at Landis Field on Saturday afternoon. It marks the third district crown for Palmyra in the last four years and their 14th title […]
Undefeated Boiling Springs field hockey team takes its first District 3 title with victory over Oley Valley
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP – Boiling Springs senior forward Genna Bush saw the loose ball bouncing at the feet of Oley Valley goalkeeper Cenora Grim and sprang into action. Bush hustled the towards the cage, got her stick on the loose ball and drove it behind the Lynx keeper in the early stages of the fourth quarter to give the Bubblers a 2-1 lead in the District 3, Class 1A field hockey championship game Saturday at Landis Field.
thesportspage.blog
Shippensburg moves to quarterfinal with 32-14 win over Cedar Cliff
The Shippensburg Greyhounds advance the District III 5A playoffs with a round one win over Cedar Cliff 32-14. A difference a week makes as the Hounds ended the regular season with a second half collapse against Greencastle, but shut down the Colts in the second half this week and pulled away for the win.
FOX43.com
York County native picks up first NASCAR Xfinity Championship | Fast Lane
PHOENIX, Arizona — It's championship weekend for the World of Outlaws and also for NASCAR. A local from York County ended the season raising the NASCAR Xfinity Championship trophy in victory lane. Joe Gibbs Racing has won back-to-back NASCAR Xfinity Championships with Daniel Hemric in 2021 and this year,...
baltimorepositive.com
The new sports wagering place and the old bowling alley in Hampstead
How did a guy from Dundalk have a bowling alley next to a restaurant that has become an OTB and now a sports wagering facility in Hampstead? Let David Richardson of Greenmount Bowl and Chris Richards of Greenmount Station tell you about the new betPARX sports wagering option in Carroll County.
Comedian Jeff Dunham to perform in Hershey next year
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Comedian and ventriloquist Jeff Dunham’s “Still Not Canceled Tour” is coming to the Giant Center in Hershey on April 13, 2023, according to a release from the Hershey Entertainment & Resorts Company. Dunham has been named Billboard’s Top Comedy Tour three years in a row, according to the release. More information […]
Dauphin County ice cream shop ending season early after warm-weather rush
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — 3B Ice Cream, an ice cream shop with multiple locations throughout the Midstate, announced that this week will be its last for the 2022 season. According to a Facebook post made by 3B Ice Cream, “The warm weather this past week has depleted our inventory so much that we have decided this […]
Opening of 2nd mountain bike trail in Mechanicsburg set for Nov. 12
The Mechanicsburg Area School District has partnered with the Susquehanna Area Mountain Bike Association (SAMBA) to build a mountain biking trail at the Environmental Center Trails and Trees property in Mechanicsburg. The trail, located at 1731 S. York St., will be unveiled during an event from 11 a.m. to 3...
Construction begins on $115 million, 1 million square-foot warehouse in central Pa.
A Delaware County company has announced that construction has begun on a $115 million, 1,006,500-square-foot cross-dock warehouse/distribution center in Franklin County. The Endurance Real Estate Group says that it has partnered with Guardian Life Insurance Company of America to acquire and begin construction of the Chambersburg Logistics Park, a 93-acre site located off of Exit 10 along Interstate 81 at 250 Alleman Road in Guilford Township.
local21news.com
Hersheypark introduces Wildcat Revenge rollercoaster for summer of 2023
HERSHEY, Pa. — Hersheypark amusement park just announced 100 years after the debut of the Wildcat rollercoaster, the park is planning it's all-new Wildcat Revenge, a hybrid coaster. The coaster is planned to join the other 14 coasters in the summer of 2023. Wildcat Revenge which will be manufactured...
abc27.com
Holiday makers market to take place near Hershey
HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — There will be a holiday makers market at The Englewood near Hershey this holiday season. The historic barn will host its first makers market on Sunday, Dec. 4, according to a press release. The event will take place from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is free for anyone who wants to attend.
abc27.com
Historic ‘rail-trail’ site in Lebanon County is bringing ice cream back
COLEBROOK, Pa. (WHTM) — The historic site on 1550 Mt. Wilson Road, which was home to the long time Twin Kiss ice cream in Colebrook, is officially being turned into a new ice cream shop called Colebrook Crossing. The owners of the soon-to-be 1,500 square foot Colebrook Crossing is...
abc27.com
Pa. State Police looking for missing Cumberland County man
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police out of Carlisle is looking for a missing man who may be at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused. According to a release, officials are looking for 79-year-old Gary Alexander Johnston. Johnston is 5 feet 6...
abc27.com
Harrisburg man killed in Shippensburg shooting, State Police investigating
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Shippensburg on Sunday morning. According to State Police, Troopers responded to the intersection of N. Queen Street and Coover Ave. around 2 a.m. on Sunday. Troopers say a verbal altercation between two men turned physical and led to one of the men fatally shooting the other.
