Three teams from Franklin County and one from Fulton County will begin play in their respective PIAA Championship Tournaments on Tuesday with first-round games. In boys soccer, Chambersburg makes its debut in the state tournament. The Trojans (13-7), who are the No. 3 team from District 3, will take on District 1 champion Lower Merion (20-1) in Class 4A. The game will be held at Harriton H.S. in Bryn Mawr at 5 p.m.

FULTON COUNTY, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO