ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greencastle, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thesportspage.blog

4 area teams open PIAA play Tuesday

Three teams from Franklin County and one from Fulton County will begin play in their respective PIAA Championship Tournaments on Tuesday with first-round games. In boys soccer, Chambersburg makes its debut in the state tournament. The Trojans (13-7), who are the No. 3 team from District 3, will take on District 1 champion Lower Merion (20-1) in Class 4A. The game will be held at Harriton H.S. in Bryn Mawr at 5 p.m.
FULTON COUNTY, PA
FOX43.com

High School Football: District 3 playoff schedule for Nov. 11-12

YORK, Pa. — The second week of the District 3 playoffs gets underway Friday night. With the Class 6A teams joining the fray after a bye week, there are 15 games on this week's docket. Here's a look at the games on the schedule. All games kick off at...
YORK, PA
abc27 News

Steel-High rolls to third straight district title

Steelton, P.A. (WHTM) — While many volleyball, soccer, and field hockey district champions were crowned all week, there was one District III football champion crowned. Steel-High hosted Fairfield for the 1A district title on Saturday afternoon and the Rollers did exactly that for their third straight district title in a 62-6 win at home. Daquan […]
STEELTON, PA
abc27 News

Central Dauphin stuns Hempfield in instant classic district title

Mechanicsburg, P.A. (WHTM) — The meeting of 4A’s top two seeds in District III boys soccer did not disappoint. Central Dauphin and Hempfield met in Saturday’s district championship at Eagle View Middle School, and the Rams survived in one of the wildest high school soccer games you’ll see. With nearly 70 minutes gone in a […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Lower Dauphin wins district title in OT thriller

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Lower Dauphin field hockey was four seconds away from securing their second consecutive district championship, but then Wilson was awarded a penalty stroke. Down 2-1, Bulldog senior Emma Staron buried the penalty to send the game into overtime. But extra time didn’t last long as Avery Pollock found a cutting Katelyn […]
HUMMELSTOWN, PA
thesportspage.blog

Trojans’ Camy Kiser places 2nd in PIAA X-C race

HERSHEY — In her three previous years of competing in the final cross country race of the season in Hershey, Camryn Kiser learned a thing or two. The Chambersburg senior put all of that knowledge to good use Saturday at the PIAA Cross Country Championships, when her experience and strategy paid off handsomely for a silver medal in the Class 3A girls race.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
abc27 News

Palmyra Cougars capture district championship

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Palmyra field hockey team is once again back at the top of their district. The Cougars defeated Hershey 2-0 in the District lll Class 2A title game at Landis Field on Saturday afternoon. It marks the third district crown for Palmyra in the last four years and their 14th title […]
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Undefeated Boiling Springs field hockey team takes its first District 3 title with victory over Oley Valley

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP – Boiling Springs senior forward Genna Bush saw the loose ball bouncing at the feet of Oley Valley goalkeeper Cenora Grim and sprang into action. Bush hustled the towards the cage, got her stick on the loose ball and drove it behind the Lynx keeper in the early stages of the fourth quarter to give the Bubblers a 2-1 lead in the District 3, Class 1A field hockey championship game Saturday at Landis Field.
BOILING SPRINGS, PA
thesportspage.blog

Shippensburg moves to quarterfinal with 32-14 win over Cedar Cliff

The Shippensburg Greyhounds advance the District III 5A playoffs with a round one win over Cedar Cliff 32-14. A difference a week makes as the Hounds ended the regular season with a second half collapse against Greencastle, but shut down the Colts in the second half this week and pulled away for the win.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
baltimorepositive.com

The new sports wagering place and the old bowling alley in Hampstead

How did a guy from Dundalk have a bowling alley next to a restaurant that has become an OTB and now a sports wagering facility in Hampstead? Let David Richardson of Greenmount Bowl and Chris Richards of Greenmount Station tell you about the new betPARX sports wagering option in Carroll County.
HAMPSTEAD, MD
abc27 News

Comedian Jeff Dunham to perform in Hershey next year

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Comedian and ventriloquist Jeff Dunham’s “Still Not Canceled Tour” is coming to the Giant Center in Hershey on April 13, 2023, according to a release from the Hershey Entertainment & Resorts Company. Dunham has been named Billboard’s Top Comedy Tour three years in a row, according to the release. More information […]
HERSHEY, PA
PennLive.com

Construction begins on $115 million, 1 million square-foot warehouse in central Pa.

A Delaware County company has announced that construction has begun on a $115 million, 1,006,500-square-foot cross-dock warehouse/distribution center in Franklin County. The Endurance Real Estate Group says that it has partnered with Guardian Life Insurance Company of America to acquire and begin construction of the Chambersburg Logistics Park, a 93-acre site located off of Exit 10 along Interstate 81 at 250 Alleman Road in Guilford Township.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Hersheypark introduces Wildcat Revenge rollercoaster for summer of 2023

HERSHEY, Pa. — Hersheypark amusement park just announced 100 years after the debut of the Wildcat rollercoaster, the park is planning it's all-new Wildcat Revenge, a hybrid coaster. The coaster is planned to join the other 14 coasters in the summer of 2023. Wildcat Revenge which will be manufactured...
HERSHEY, PA
abc27.com

Holiday makers market to take place near Hershey

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — There will be a holiday makers market at The Englewood near Hershey this holiday season. The historic barn will host its first makers market on Sunday, Dec. 4, according to a press release. The event will take place from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is free for anyone who wants to attend.
HERSHEY, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg man killed in Shippensburg shooting, State Police investigating

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Shippensburg on Sunday morning. According to State Police, Troopers responded to the intersection of N. Queen Street and Coover Ave. around 2 a.m. on Sunday. Troopers say a verbal altercation between two men turned physical and led to one of the men fatally shooting the other.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy