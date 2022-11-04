Read full article on original website
‘Pints and Pages’ Beer Pairing Event to Raise Money for HCCPL Imagination Library
The Hopkinsville-Christian County Imagination Library is partnering with the Hopkinsville Brewing Company and The Mixer for a “Pints & Pages” Beer Paring Event to raise funds for the Imagination Library. The event will be a fundraiser for the Hopkinsville Christian County Public Library Imagination Library and take place...
Kiwanis Club’s ‘Warm the Children’ Campaign Under Way
The Hopkinsville Kiwanis Club has begun its annual ‘Warm the Children’ campaign to help provide winter clothing to children in Hopkinsville and Christian County who may need assistance. The national Warm the Children effort began in 1993. Two years later, it began in Hopkinsville when the Kiwanis Club...
Officials Reflect On HCC Impact With Cadiz Rotary
Hopkinsville Community College has spent the last six decades sending students to the next level — be it a career or another four-year program. In a recent visit with the Cadiz Rotary Club, HCC’s Chief Academic Officer Dr. Chris Bouyet brought two faculty colleagues — Shari Thompson and Joyce Lambruno — who could share key, passionate reasons to support the continued growth of community colleges in west Kentucky, and the importance of embracing post-secondary education regardless of level.
Pennyroyal Arts Council Getting Ready For Holiday Shows (w/PHOTOS)
The slate of holiday shows at the Alhambra Theatre in downtown Hopkinsville is full, with a variety of music, dance, and movies on the schedule. Pennyroyal Arts Council Executive Director Margaret Prim says they are excited to host a unique event Friday night on the stage of the Alhambra that featured Daniel Kelly and his band performing Shakespeare and Jazz in a jazz club atmosphere.
Christian County Cattleman Thank Community For Record Rodeo
Thanks to great sponsor and community support the Christian County Cattleman’s Lonestar Rodeo set a record in August. Rodeo committee member Jason Jenkins provided the rodeo report during the recent Christian County Cattleman’s fall meeting at the Agriculture Exposition Center. Jenkins says all factors lined up in 2022 to result in a great event.
Cadiz Veterans Day Parade Makes Return Friday
The Cadiz Veterans Day Parade is slated for Friday and while the start of the annual event will be a little different, the meaning and the celebration of those who served our country remain the same. It will be the first Veteran’s Day parade in Cadiz in three years after...
New Mouscot Imelda Now Available At The Alhambra Theatre
The third mouscot for the Alhambra Theatre in Hopkinsville is honoring a long-time supporter of the Pennyroyal Arts Council. Pennyroyal Arts Council Director Margaret Prim says Imelda joins Butch and Ruby as collectible mouscots that can be purchased at the Alhambra. Prim says Imelda was named in honor of a...
Pembroke City Leadership To Feature Four New Faces
Pembroke City Council will have a new mayor and three new city commissioners following Tuesday’s election. City Commissioner Jeanette Aldridge replaces Judy Peterson as mayor with Peterson not seeking re-election. Aldridge was unopposed. Incumbent Commissioner Walter Bell received the third-most votes with 140 votes. Whitley Grace was the top...
WKDZ-WHVO Wins Parks And Recreation Communications Award
The Kentucky Parks and Recreation Society Society named WKDZ-WHVO Radio Stations the 2022 Communications Award winner for the partnership with Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation. The award was presented to WHVO and WKDZ during Hoptown this Morning and the WKDZ Country Club by Tab Brockman and Toby Hudson with Hopkinsville Parks...
Herb Hays Furniture Selected For Synchrony Pillars Grant
Herb Hays Furniture and Mattress was recently selected for a Synchrony Pillars Project grant to help digitally transform the business. According to information from Hays Furniture the Synchrony’s small business grant program has honored entrepreneurial retail owners and health and wellness providers since 2016 who have risen above in times of change. As a Pillars Project grant recipient, Herb Hays furniture & Mattress received $10,000 and consulting services for digitally transforming their business.
Walker Thomas Elected To Fourth Term In Frankfort
Walker Thomas will serve a fourth term in Frankfort from the newly-drawn 8th District after defeating Democratic challenger Pam Dossett with nearly 68-percent of the vote. This district was redrawn in the 2022 General Assembly and now includes all of Caldwell County, 18 of Christian County’s 41 precincts, and seven of Trigg County’s 15 precincts.
Matt Schalk Wins 56th District Judge’s Race
After a write-in campaign, Matt Schalk defeated Jennifer Nelson in the 56th District Division Two race that spanned Trigg, Caldwell, Lyon, and Livingston Counties. Schalk garnered 1971 write-in votes to defeat Nelson, who received 1,494. Schalk won Caldwell County 944 to 638, Trigg County by a margin of 544 to 420, and Lyon County by a vote of 350 to 279. Jennifer Nelson won Livingston County by a margin of 157 to 133.
Knight Elected Hopkinsville Mayor Alongside All-Republican Council
A long-time local businessman defeated a Hopkinsville City Council member to win the Mayor’s office for the coming term. Republican J.R. Knight outpolled Democrat and current City Council member Alethea West 5,018 to 3,233 based on final unofficial vote totals from the Christian County Clerk’s office. Knight will...
Four Christian County Constables Win Contested Races
Tuesday’s general election featured four contested races for constables in Christian County out of the eight districts. Joshua Gydesen in District 3, Glenn Rickard in District 5, Sherry Byerline in District 6, and Mike “Bubba” Haddock in District 8 all won their races Tuesday. Eddie Cannon in...
Retiring Fort Campbell Leader to Be Honored Thursday
A long-time leader at Fort Campbell will relinquish his duties as Garrison Command Sergeant Major and retire from the Army during a Thursday ceremony. Command Sergeant Major Joseph Harbour will relinquish his command after a 29-year career in the Army — the last 15 years at Fort Campbell. During...
Oliver Unseats Jarvis In Oak Grove Mayor’s Race
Christian County’s second-largest city will have new leadership after City Councilwoman Jackie Oliver unseated Oak Grove Mayor Theresa Jarvis in Tuesday’s General Election. Oliver received 350 votes to 216 for Jarvis, who is serving her first term. Meanwhile, on Oak Grove City Council, the four incumbents won with...
Acree Convincingly Wins Hotly Contested Trigg Sheriff’s Race
Aaron Acree will remain as Trigg County’s sheriff. Appointed by Judge-Executive Hollis Alexander as the county’s top law enforcement officer in August 2020 to replace Jason Barnes, the Cadiz native won his first-ever election Tuesday night — claiming a unique race in Trigg County by a rather large margin.
Bell, Clark Retain Seats on Christian County School Board
Tom Bell was elected to another four-year term on the Christian County School Board Tuesday, defeating challenger Dan Mason by 333 votes (2,149-1,816). Bell was elected to the school board in 2014 in District 5 and now serves as chairman. Mason, who finished second in a four-way race for judge-executive...
Dossett Re-Elected to Another Term in Frankfort
Ninth District State Representative Myron Dossett won his ninth term to the Kentucky legislature Tuesday. The Pembroke Republican beat Democratic challenger Bianca Crockam by 2,774 votes (5,123-2,349). Dossett was first elected to the state house in 2006, replacing the retiring James Bruce. It was only the fourth time Dossett has...
Trigg County, Christian County Report Positive Early Voting Trends
Early voting might be a newer trend in Kentucky, but it could be catching on here locally. Officials from both Trigg and Christian counties reported strong turnout trends from the weekend — a potential sign for Tuesday’s tilt. Carmen Finley, Trigg County Clerk, noted 1,381 citizens opted to...
