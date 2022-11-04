Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Split Last Homestand Until DecemberUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Sweep Undefeated Amarillo On The RoadUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
2022 October Shreveport High School Invite Swim MeetUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Cross Country Trails - Benton Tiger Tracks 2022Under The Radar NWLABenton, LA
ktalnews.com
Shreveport man guilty of 2nd-degree murder, jury deliberates less than an hour
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Caddo Parish jury found a Shreveport man guilty of second-degree murder Friday after a brief deliberation. It took the jury less than an hour to find 30-year-old Larry Delanta Gardner, Jr. guilty of the fatal shooting near downtown Shreveport in 2019. According to court...
KTBS
Man killed in Minden motel shooting
MINDEN, La. - A man has died after a shooting broke out at a Minden motel late Saturday night. According to Minden Police, the man was taken to Minden Medical Center, where he was stabilized, and then transported to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport where he later died. Police said this...
ktoy1047.com
Police arrest Maud man for indecency with a child
27-year-old Colton Hamilton was working as the manager of the Sonic restaurant in Hooks when a young employee alleged that Hamilton grabbed his crotch over his clothing while he was filling a drink order. Hamilton allegedly also made sexually explicit comments to the young man. Hamilton was allegedly told by...
ktalnews.com
Jury finds Shreveport man guilty of escaping during medical visit
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man who escaped custody while at Ochsner LSU Health for treatment was convicted of aggravated escape Thursday. According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, a Caddo Parish jury unanimously returned a guilty verdict for 23-year-old Cortez Jermaine Belion. Bellion was arrested...
KSLA
Domestic violence suspect convicted for escaping from Ochsner
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man that was arrested in Bossier City for domestic violence charges and then later escaped custody has been convicted. On Nov. 3, Cortez Jermaine Belion, 23, a Shreveport man who was previously arrested for domestic violence charges on May 8, was convicted in Caddo Parish District Court for aggravated escape.
KTBS
Larry Gardner guilty of Bruce Randle slaying
SHREVEPORT, La. - A Caddo Parish jury deliberated less than an hour finding Larry Delanta Gardner Jr. guilty-as-charged of second-degree murder Friday, Nov. 4, of the April 2019 slaying of Bruce Randle near downtown Shreveport. The nine-woman, three-man jury in District Judge Ramona Emanuel's courtroom returned its verdict against Gardner,...
KTBS
Battle pleads guilty to part in armed robbery
SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport man who robbed a delivery truck of expensive liquor two years ago pleaded guilty in Caddo District Court Wednesday. Deontae Battle, pleaded guilty as charged to principal to armed robbery just after his jury was selected and sworn in District Judge Donald Hathaway Jr.'s court. Hathaway sentenced Battle to 15 years in prison without probation, parole or suspension of sentence.
Pittsburg Police: 15-year-old in custody after allegedly stealing car, leading officials on chase
PITTSBURG, Texas (KETK) – Pittsburg Police Department said Sunday that a vehicle pursuit ended after a 15-year-old female allegedly stole a Jeep Wrangler in Harrison County and crashed into an unmarked Pittsburg Police car. Pittsburg Police said that they were asked by DPS to deploy stop sticks in order to stop the chase that had […]
ktalnews.com
Shooting suspect, girlfriend facing drug charges
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – The suspect in a Texarkana shooting and his girlfriend are now facing drug charges after officials say they found narcotics in the couple’s home. Jason Niederstadt was arrested in Stephens County, Texas, last week in connection with a shooting the week before on the...
Louisiana Man Arrested by Narcotics Agents in Connection with Firearms Charges and $37k Worth of Drugs
Louisiana Man Arrested by Narcotics Agents in Connection with Firearms Charges and $37k Worth of Drugs. Louisiana – Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator said on November 3, 2022, that narcotics agents apprehended Mack Marshall, 35 of Shreveport, Louisiana after reportedly discovering guns and drugs in his residence. On November...
KTBS
Caddo sheriff: Mugshots are back on website
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office is once again publishing mugshots on its website. This comes months after Gov. John Bel Edwards signed a new law that makes it illegal to publish many mugshots. Some law enforcement agencies stopped publishing mugshots because of the law. "We realize we...
Caddo Sheriff Blasts Politicians; Resumes Mugshot Publishing
The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office sent out a release on Friday afternoon with the emphatic headline: "Caddo Sheriff Announces Mugshots Are Back". Inside the release, Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator goes on to explain why his department will be going "against the grain", and pushing back against a law signed by Governor John Bel Edwards. Prator says in the release:
KSLA
Princeton man convicted of murdering elderly motel employee
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Wesley Harper III has been found guilty of murdering an elderly employee of the Regency Inn, on Monkhouse Drive in Shreveport. On Nov. 1, Wesley Harper III, 33, was found guilty of the murder of Robert Dehn, 75, on Oct. 15, 2019. The 12-person jury learned Harper entered the motel lobby a little after 2 a.m. in the morning and asked to rent a room. Dehn asked for I.D. and Harper walked out of the front door, as if to go retrieve his I.D., but when he returned he told his victim, “Don’t make a wrong move, I need everything you got.”
KTBS
Woman killed in Shreveport house fire
SHREVEPORT, La. - An elderly woman has died after being injured in a house fire that broke out Saturday afternoon in the Werner Park neighborhood in Shreveport. Authorities said 38 firefighters battled the house fire Saturday afternoon in the 2500 block of Malcolm street. The Caddo Parish Coroner's office said...
LSP: Missing 76-year-old woman found safe
SHREVEPORT, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police canceled a Silver Alert after locating a missing woman from Shreveport. According to authorities, Ethel Wyche, 76, was found safe. The 76-year-old hadn’t been seen since around 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, near her daughter’s home on Lee Street in Shreveport, according...
2 hospitalized following shooting on Wiley College campus
TYLER, Texas — Two people were taken to local hospital following a Sunday morning shooting on the campus of Wiley College in Marshall. According to the college, witnesses said during a brief altercation, a person, who is not a student at the college, went to a vehicle to retrieve a firearm. They then returned to the gathering and "opened fire on the crowd.
ktalnews.com
Taylor Parker trial Week 8 recap: Defense makes case for life in prison
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Week 8 of the Taylor Parker capital murder trial in Bowie County began with testimony from Texas prison officials and ended with testimony from a former jailer who befriended the convicted killer, who claims she has been mistreated at the jail. Join KTAL News...
Shreveport Police Searching for Burglary Suspects
On August 17th, 2022, Shreveport Police officers were contacted in reference to a residential burglary in the 6800 block of S. Lakeshore Drive. During the investigation detectives obtained security footage of the possible suspects. That footage is being released to the public in hopes of identifying the suspect. If you...
KSLA
Woman injured in fire dies; coroner releases her name
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The Caddo coroner’s office has identified a woman who died as a result of a house fire. She is 73-year-old Sharon Hudson. Hudson was mortally injured in the fire Saturday afternoon in Shreveport’s Werner Park neighborhood. The fire that was reported 3:15 p.m. occurred at a residence in the 2500 block of Malcolm Street.
LSP: Silver Alert for missing 76-year-old woman
The Louisiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office for a Shreveport woman last seen Friday evening.
