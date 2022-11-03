HARBORSIDE PARK WORKSHOP NOV. 14

Residents and business owners in Chula Vista are invited to an open house to provide input on Harborside Park located at 670 Oxford Street. The workshop will be held on Monday, November 14, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Harborside Elementary School Auditorium, 681 Naples Street. Participants can stop by anytime between those hours.

The City is asking residents to share their preferences on how they would like the future of Harborside Park to be reimagined. Community survey results will be shared to help the community decide next steps for the park. Harborside Park was closed on August 23, 2022, when the Chula Vista City Council approved a resolution authorizing the temporary closure of the park to address the growing concern of criminal activity in the park.

More information can be found on the website at https://www.chulavistaca.gov/departments/parks-and-recreation/parkupdates.