Why We Keep Hurting the Ones We Love
Two principles explain how painful conflicts tend to increase over time, regardless of the personalities involved. The focusing illusion and the pain-processing hierarchy can lead to enormous distress in love relationships. We must focus more on the effects of behavior and less on conscious intentions. We must develop conditioned responses...
Understanding Loss: Grief and Attachment Theory
Grief is an instinctive response which helps to facilitate safety and survival. Loss can threaten core beliefs formed from early childhood experiences. An awareness of attachment theory can support us in becoming less judgmental and more patient with others' expressions of grief. The relationship between grief and attachment theory is...
How Does My Grief Affect My Children? 5 Tips on How to Cope
After a loss, first try to understand and manage your own reactions. Children are keen observers and will be alert to your words as well as your attitude and actions. Check in with yourself and with your child as you talk to assess what they are understanding and how they are doing with this loss.
Opinion: How Does A Relationship Feel Without Empathy?
Several years ago I was in a relationship with someone who had absolutely no empathy. I would talk to him about my feelings and would receive absolutely no response. I would hug him and he would half-heartedly hug me back and it felt completely empty.
Procrastination is a Form of Emotion Regulation
Fuschia Sirois, a psychology professor at Durham University, has been studying procrastination for over 20 years. She defines it as an irrational and emotional act where sufferers avoid a task that might spark negative emotions, by disengaging with it or putting it off. In order to help people find the root cause of this symptom and overcome it, she has created a guide to promises to get your life back on track. In this Slogging thread, our community discusses their experience with procrastinating.
Opinion: Gray divorce: rebuilding self-worth: inhale confidence, exhale doubt
This is the fourth article in a series of nine addressing the effects of gray divorce, specifically on the female non-breadwinner. If you’ve read the first three articles in this series, you know that gray divorce, divorces of people over the age of 50 who have been in long-term marriages, is on the rise. I haven’t tackled why it is on the rise as there is a myriad of reasons just like in other divorces. However, what we have established is that financially, it is more destructive to women, particularly the non-breadwinning spouse because of the power dynamic.
Studying Hands to Recognize Basic Emotions
Being able to only view someone’s hands provides greater emotional recognition accuracy than being able to see only arms, torso, or head. The hands are effective at communicating human emotion. There is significant cortical tissue of the brain that is devoted to our hands. The visual and somatosensory lobes...
Affirming Love for Ourselves Even in the Midst of Fear
Fear is inevitable, but how we deal with it ultimately leads to our openness to take a chance to see love in our life. An openness and willingness to be vulnerable and be open about your fears should be discussed in a safe space. You may experience feelings of doubt...
What Is Self-Defeating Behavior and How to Overcome It
Focusing on self-awareness and coping skills, like reframing your perspective, can help you make small changes to put a stop to self-defeating habits. Chances are you’ve used self-defeating behaviors at one time or another. Everything from procrastination to addiction can fall under the umbrella of self-defeating behavior. We consulted...
How to Find Happiness in 3 Steps
Finding happiness within yourself can start with self-awareness. But that’s just the first step. Happiness is something you may be looking for or trying to find in your life. What makes you happy may look different from what makes someone else happy. While some people may define happiness as...
I hated being told I should ‘cherish every moment’ of motherhood – now I understand | Rhiannon Lucy Cosslett
Raising a baby is a huge challenge. No wonder many new parents resent the cult of compulsory joy, says Guardian columnist Rhiannon Lucy Cosslett
Superstitions and rituals that take over your life and add to your stress can suggest anxiety, OCD, and more
Magical thinking means linking two unrelated things — like crossing your fingers and good luck. It's only a concern if it disrupts your daily life.
When does stress become burnout – and what can you do about it?
Feeling stressed is a normal part of life, and we all have days, weeks or even months when things are just more stressful. So, how can we tell when we’re moving beyond ‘normal’ stress and heading for burnout?“Stress can manifest in many forms, but we have all felt it,” says Dr Seb Thompson, consultant clinical psychologist at Cygnet Health Care (cygnethealth.co.uk).“Sometimes stress creeps up on us, sometimes it is more sudden and seems like it comes out of nowhere. Sometimes it overwhelms us and incapacitates us. Sometimes our minds just shut down because they cannot cope with yet another stress-related...
Release Your Expectations — They Ruin Your Relationships
Silhouette Photography of Person Standing on Green Grass in Front of Mountains during Golden HourPhoto by S Migaj. How would life be without friends? We learn the value of friendship during childhood, our teenage years and up into our adult lives.
Benefits of Journaling For Children and Parents, Tips & Prompts
| Benefits of Journaling | Tips on How to Start Journaling | Journal Writing Prompts |. Journaling is the practice of writing down ideas, thoughts, feelings, or experiences in a journal. It can be used as a tool for both positive and negative emotions. It helps you organize thoughts, express emotions, cope with stress, reflect on experiences, and improve your writing.
Knowing When It's Time to Quit Your Job
Deciding whether or not to leave your job can be a tough decision. Recognizing the signs that it's not going to get better can help. Not feeling respected or appreciated by your boss and constant stress and unhappiness are big red flags. If there's no room for growth or improvement,...
Opinion: Defensiveness Hurts Relationships And Is A Top Indicator Of Divorce
My partner was trying to communicate and provide feedback, but instead of listening, it felt like my entire body was shutting down, and I felt anger coursing through my veins. This was unfortunately a common occurrence in our relationship in the early years.
What Does It Mean to Be Emotionally Unavailable?
If someone has described you as emotionally unavailable, you may wonder what exactly that means and what you can do about it. Someone who is emotionally available is able to express emotions in a healthy manner and form emotional attachments with people. On the other hand, someone who is emotionally unavailable may struggle with feeling the extent of their own emotions without shutting down or denying them, Dr. Romanoff explains.
Parenting mind tricks
When my oldest was pregnant with my grandson, she would talk about what she was going to do after the baby was born, and it was obvious she did not think her life was going to change at all. I wasn’t sure how to tell her she was going to feel every emotion, have to multitask and be creative with little sleep, manage baby excretions with horrific smells, and listen to everyone’s opinion and judgment on how to parent while questioning whether you were ever doing anything right as you do your best to help a tiny human to thrive. I told her, “Jess, parenting is messy.”
Live with Intention and Regain Clarity in Life
We have always heard: be mindful of your intentions, or set your intentions carefully. “Intention” is a usual word heard by ambitious people. Now, what is an intention, a prayer, faith, or simply the belief? Simply, intentions are the thoughts directed to achieve the desired outcome. Some may make it more complex by citing it as the awareness of our consciousness.
