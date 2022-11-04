Read full article on original website
Related
Oil prices steady as Chinese demand data disappoints
LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Oil prices were steady on Monday after Chinese data showed that demand from the world's largest crude importer remained lacklustre, but rising equities in key markets marked a brief respite from global recession fears.
Oil slips 2% on China demand worries, U.S. rate hikes
NEW YORK, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Oil prices slid about 2% on Thursday as China stood by its zero-COVID policy and an increase in U.S. interest rates pushed up the dollar, raising fears of a global recession that would crimp fuel demand.
Dollar gains as China sticks to stringent COVID policy, souring risk sentiment
SINGAPORE, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The dollar climbed on Monday as sentiment soured after China said it is sticking with its strict COVID restrictions, quashing hopes of an imminent reopening in the world's second-largest economy which had earlier fired a broad rally in riskier assets.
Wall Street futures rise ahead of crucial US jobs data
Wall Street trended higher in off-hours trading Friday as the U.S. government prepares to release its last monthly jobs report before next week's midterm elections. Futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.7% while futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked 0.5% higher. Investors, economists and policymakers at the Federal...
Gold is in its worse slump since 1869 as inflation-adjusted yields turn sharply positive, says Deutsche Bank
Gold prices are down for seven consecutive months, the longest decline since 1869, according to Deutsche Bank. Bullion slumped 1.6% in October and is down 11% from the start of the year. The fall in gold prices is happening as real bond yields have turned sharply higher. Gold prices fell...
NBC Connecticut
Why Apple Raised the Price of the iPhone, But Not in the U.S. and China
The Apple series 14 iPhone came with a price increase for many international buyers as the tech company deals with the impact of a strong U.S. dollar and currency headwinds. Apple CEO Tim Cook said the company faced nearly 600 basis points of currency headwinds last quarter, in a quarter in which it would have had double-digit revenue growth if it wasn't for the strong dollar.
NASDAQ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks resilient as Wall St slips, China trade disappoints
SYDNEY, Nov 7 (Reuters) - U.S. stock futures and commodities slipped in Asia on Monday after Beijing denied it was considering easing its zero COVID-19 policy, though resilience in Asian equities took some of the sting out of the selling. Risk assets had rallied on Friday amid speculation China was...
The dollar's blistering rally is almost over as support from US economic outperformance is fading, Societe Generale says
The rally in the US dollar this year is likely to be closer to an end and headed toward "trendless trading," Societe Generale said Thursday. The "drivers of economic outperformance are fading" for the greenback, which has risen to a 20-year high against key rivals. "US growth outlook matters more...
NASDAQ
TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise on expectations Fed stays the course
NEW YORK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Treasury yields edged higher on Monday as a relatively strong U.S. economy and labor market suggested the Federal Reserve will stay the course this week and aggressively raise interest rates again to tame inflation. The yield on two-year notes US2YT=RR, which typically moves in...
Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally
Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
Inflation is in its final stages and could soon roll over, causing bond yields to peak and stocks to stabilize, JPMorgan says
Inflation figures could soon rollover and disinflation may take hold, JPMorgan said Tuesday. The bank pointed to four stages of inflation, with prices surging in commodities, then goods, then services, then wages. Services prices and wages could soon fall, easing pressure on the central bank to hike rates and allowing...
Dollar tumbles as U.S. nonfarm payrolls show mixed picture
NEW YORK, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The dollar slumped on Friday after the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report for October showed the world's largest economy created more new jobs than expected, but also flashed signs of slowdown with the higher unemployment rate and lower wage inflation.
NASDAQ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rally, dollar slips as sentiment favors risk assets
NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Equity markets rose and the dollar slid on Monday as investors embraced the idea that China may ease COVID restrictions and burnished hopes the U.S. economy is slowing enough to allow the Federal Reserve to ease its aggressive hiking of interest rates. Markets looked...
msn.com
How Fed’s Powell caught markets ‘off guard,’ extending stock selloff as Treasury yields soar
Financial markets were absorbing the realization of how high Federal Reserve policy makers are willing to push interest rates, even if the issue of how long borrowing costs might stay there is unclear — causing stocks to finish lower for a fourth straight session, Treasury yields to soar, and the dollar to creep up on Thursday.
kalkinemedia.com
Gold prices consolidate with focus on U.S. inflation data
(Reuters) - Gold prices eased on Monday as some investors locked in profits after a sharp rise in the previous session, while markets awaited this week's U.S. inflation data to get cues on the Federal Reserve's rate hike path. Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,676.91 per ounce by 0911 GMT,...
Oil prices gain by tight supply; other risk assets swoon on Fed rate hike
NEW YORK, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Wednesday, gaining ground even as other risk assets dropped following the Federal Reserve's fourth interest rate hike of the year.
kalkinemedia.com
WRAPUP 2-U.S. labor market unwavering despite stiff interest rates hikes
(Adds details, services industry data, analyst comments) Productivity rebounds at 0.3% rate in third quarter. WASHINGTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week, suggesting the labor market remains strong despite slowing domestic demand amid stiff interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve to tame inflation.
NASDAQ
BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD erases post-Fed losses on mixed US jobs data
Nov 4 (Reuters) - The dollar index fell 1.5% on Friday after mixed U.S. employment data revived expectations that the Fed would slow the pace of rate hikes, even if it ends up raising borrowing costs higher and holding them there longer than previously expected. Friday's tumble erased gains made...
NASDAQ
FOREX-Euro, sterling bounce, dollar drops as investors cash in
WASHINGTON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Euro and sterling rose against the safe-haven dollar on Monday, supported by a risk-on sentiment across markets as investors digested positive euro zone data and looked to cash in on the strength of the U.S. currency. A survey showed on Monday that investor morale in...
France 24
Asian markets mostly up after solid US jobs data
Global stock markets and oil prices rallied last week on hopes that Beijing would roll back some of its economically painful policies aimed at stamping out the disease within its borders. But on Saturday, the Chinese government said it would "unswervingly" stick to its current plan, which involves harsh lockdowns...
Comments / 0