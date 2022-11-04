ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Oil prices steady as Chinese demand data disappoints

LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Oil prices were steady on Monday after Chinese data showed that demand from the world's largest crude importer remained lacklustre, but rising equities in key markets marked a brief respite from global recession fears.
Reuters

Oil slips 2% on China demand worries, U.S. rate hikes

NEW YORK, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Oil prices slid about 2% on Thursday as China stood by its zero-COVID policy and an increase in U.S. interest rates pushed up the dollar, raising fears of a global recession that would crimp fuel demand.
WHIO Dayton

Wall Street futures rise ahead of crucial US jobs data

Wall Street trended higher in off-hours trading Friday as the U.S. government prepares to release its last monthly jobs report before next week's midterm elections. Futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.7% while futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked 0.5% higher. Investors, economists and policymakers at the Federal...
NBC Connecticut

Why Apple Raised the Price of the iPhone, But Not in the U.S. and China

The Apple series 14 iPhone came with a price increase for many international buyers as the tech company deals with the impact of a strong U.S. dollar and currency headwinds. Apple CEO Tim Cook said the company faced nearly 600 basis points of currency headwinds last quarter, in a quarter in which it would have had double-digit revenue growth if it wasn't for the strong dollar.
NASDAQ

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks resilient as Wall St slips, China trade disappoints

SYDNEY, Nov 7 (Reuters) - U.S. stock futures and commodities slipped in Asia on Monday after Beijing denied it was considering easing its zero COVID-19 policy, though resilience in Asian equities took some of the sting out of the selling. Risk assets had rallied on Friday amid speculation China was...
NASDAQ

TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise on expectations Fed stays the course

NEW YORK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Treasury yields edged higher on Monday as a relatively strong U.S. economy and labor market suggested the Federal Reserve will stay the course this week and aggressively raise interest rates again to tame inflation. The yield on two-year notes US2YT=RR, which typically moves in...
Markets Insider

Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally

Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
Reuters

Dollar tumbles as U.S. nonfarm payrolls show mixed picture

NEW YORK, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The dollar slumped on Friday after the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report for October showed the world's largest economy created more new jobs than expected, but also flashed signs of slowdown with the higher unemployment rate and lower wage inflation.
kalkinemedia.com

Gold prices consolidate with focus on U.S. inflation data

(Reuters) - Gold prices eased on Monday as some investors locked in profits after a sharp rise in the previous session, while markets awaited this week's U.S. inflation data to get cues on the Federal Reserve's rate hike path. Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,676.91 per ounce by 0911 GMT,...
kalkinemedia.com

WRAPUP 2-U.S. labor market unwavering despite stiff interest rates hikes

(Adds details, services industry data, analyst comments) Productivity rebounds at 0.3% rate in third quarter. WASHINGTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week, suggesting the labor market remains strong despite slowing domestic demand amid stiff interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve to tame inflation.
NASDAQ

BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD erases post-Fed losses on mixed US jobs data

Nov 4 (Reuters) - The dollar index fell 1.5% on Friday after mixed U.S. employment data revived expectations that the Fed would slow the pace of rate hikes, even if it ends up raising borrowing costs higher and holding them there longer than previously expected. Friday's tumble erased gains made...
NASDAQ

FOREX-Euro, sterling bounce, dollar drops as investors cash in

WASHINGTON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Euro and sterling rose against the safe-haven dollar on Monday, supported by a risk-on sentiment across markets as investors digested positive euro zone data and looked to cash in on the strength of the U.S. currency. A survey showed on Monday that investor morale in...
France 24

Asian markets mostly up after solid US jobs data

Global stock markets and oil prices rallied last week on hopes that Beijing would roll back some of its economically painful policies aimed at stamping out the disease within its borders. But on Saturday, the Chinese government said it would "unswervingly" stick to its current plan, which involves harsh lockdowns...

