San Jose, CA

csurams.com

Rams Open Regular Season Tuesday Hosting BYU

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – The Colorado State women's basketball team will get its 2022-23 schedule underway, starting on Tuesday night when it hosts BYU in the season opener. Tip is scheduled for 6:00 p.m., in Moby Arena and fans are encouraged to wear white for the annual White Out game.
FORT COLLINS, CO
csurams.com

2022-23 Coors Light Basketball Coaches Show Starts Nov. 10

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – The Coors Light Basketball Coaches' Show, hosted by the "Voice of the Rams" Brian Roth, starts up for the 2022-23 season on Thursday, Nov. 10, from 6-7 p.m., live from Lucky Joe's Sidewalk Saloon in Old Town Fort Collins. This year's schedule fluctuates throughout the...
FORT COLLINS, CO
csurams.com

It's Game Day at San Jose State!

CEFCU Stadium - San Jose, Calif. » The stretch run goes back to one of Jay Norvell's first topics with his team. Colorado State may start as many as six freshmen this weekend against the Broncos, including five on offense. That would be the highest total of any team in the FBS this season.
FORT COLLINS, CO
csurams.com

Rams Close Out Fall With Win Over Rival

DENVER, Colo. – Technically, it was a hidden dual. The intent was crystal clear, however. "One hundred percent. It's so nice to beat them twice," Radka Buzkova said. "We wanted to prove we're a better team than them. It just shows Rams are better than Buffs." With no dual...
FORT COLLINS, CO
csurams.com

Colorado State Suffers Second Sweep of Season Against Nevada

RENO, Nev. – For just the second time this season, the Colorado State volleyball team suffered back-to-back losses as the Rams fell 3-0 to Nevada Saturday afternoon. Coming off a Thursday night loss to San Jose State earlier this week, the Rams saw continued woes in their defensive efficiency allowing the Wolf Pack to continue their campaign for a bid in the Mountain West tournament later this month.
FORT COLLINS, CO
csurams.com

Rams Take on Hosts on Day Two

DENVER, Colo. – A chilly and hectic day waited Colorado State's women's tennis team on Saturday at the Denver Tennis Park, but the Rams did their best to persevere in taking on host Denver. "We had new doubles pairings today and they did a great job of executing our...
DENVER, CO
csurams.com

Rams Hammer Home Rivalry Victory

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Facing a rival, it never hurts to have a hammer. Someone who when a coach enters them in the race, they feel the likelihood of a victory is extremely high. Now add a second. In the past two weeks, Lucy Matheson and Lexie Trietley have...
FORT COLLINS, CO
Stanford Daily

Season preview: Stanford women’s basketball looks to bounce back

During Halloweekend, Stanford women’s basketball enthusiasts were ghoulishly excited to see the first scrimmage of the year, and head coach Tara VanDerveer and her squad – ranked No. 2 in the country – did not disappoint. The women’s basketball team is on a mission: to win the NCAA championship for the second time in three years.
STANFORD, CA
KSBW.com

High School Playbook Blitz: Week 11

SALINAS, Calif. — Salinas outruns Palma, 47-14 The Salinas Cowboys hand Palma their first league loss of the season and earn themselves a share of the Gabilan Division championship. With this outcome, Salinas, Aptos, and Palma all finish at 5-1 in league play and are co-champions. Aptos defeats Hollister,...
SALINAS, CA
High School Volleyball PRO

Danville, November 06 High School 🏐 Game Notice

PLEASANTON, CA
svvoice.com

Levi’s Stadium Has Made $659M, Boosted City’s Bottom Line $21M

Since opening in 2014, Levi’s Stadium has brought in $659 million for Santa Clara’s Stadium Authority and added $21 million to the City of Santa Clara’s general fund, according to the Authority’s financial reports. In that time, the City’s general fund has profited by about $19 million from:
SANTA CLARA, CA
scotscoop.com

Ex-Bay Area residents break the Bay’s bubble of desirability

Former Bay Area residents relocate across the country to escape pressure and stress. The San Francisco Bay Area, internationally renowned as a hotspot for jobs, money, and success, has attracted immigrants ever since it boomed in popularity during the Gold Rush of 1849. The constant influx of immigrants seeking success...
HALF MOON BAY, CA

