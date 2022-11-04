Read full article on original website
Related
‘Yellowstone’: Luke Grimes’ Wife Stuns in Gorgeous New Mountainside Pics
While enjoying the beautiful snowy weather, Yellowstone star Luke Grimes’ wife shares some snapshots of her latest mountain adventure. “Baby, it’s cold outside,” Luke Grimes’ wife declared. She is seen standing in front of beautiful mountain views with snow around her. Meanwhile, Yellowstone actor Luke Grimes...
Yellowstone Season 5: Kelsey Asbille (Monica Dutton) On Wearing Prosthetic Pregnant Belly While Filming – “I Have A Lot Of Respect For My Mother”
Since Yellowstone announced season five is dropping November 13th, many have speculated that this just may be the show’s finale. There’s never been any official word on that, and some have even speculated that the show could have a sixth and seventh season in the works afterwards. Kelly Reilly, AKA Beth Dutton, said that Season 5 probably won’t be the last, and with the show’s popularity right now, it’s hard to imagine it ending so soon.
John Dutton Is Leaving the ‘Yellowstone’ Ranch in Season 5: Here’s Why
“John Dutton has proven time and again that there’s nothing he won’t do to save the ranch,” Kevin Costner begins of his Yellowstone patriarch. “He’s more than ready to make a decision that doesn’t land popularly,” Costner adds, his commentary peppered throughout the new ‘Inside Yellowstone Season 5′ featurette. Alongside, we hear his character growl: “You’re all fired. I’ll advise myself on policy” to the pre-existing gubernatorial cabinet of Yellowstone‘s Montana. If anything, the rancher’s first days as the new Governor of Montana are going about as we’d expect.
‘Yellowstone’: Luke Grimes Gives Disappointing Answer About Kayce Dutton in Season 5
There’s a lot to look forward to when Yellowstone debuts its fifth season next month. However, some of the biggest questions we have revolve around one of our favorite characters, Luke Grimes‘s Kayce Dutton. The season four finale saw Kayce partake in a life-altering vision quest where, after returning home, he told his wife Monica (Kelsey Asbille) that he saw “the end of us.” What could that possibly mean? The end of the Dutton legacy? The end of Kayce and Monica’s relationship? Unfortunately for fans, Luke Grimes refused to admit too much about his character’s future during a new interview.
‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Celebrates Season 5 Premiere in Sweet Family Photo
“Yellowstone” held an exclusive premiere event of season 5 in New York City on Nov. 3, and the cast showed up in their best looks for the event. Cole Hauser brought his whole family, minus his oldest son, Ryland, who’s making waves in the high school football world. His wife, Cynthia Hauser, posted a sweet photo of her and Cole and their two younger children, son Colt and daughter Steely.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelly Reilly Warns Fans That Season 5 Is Going to Be ‘Bloody’
In a new clip promoting season 5 of ‘Yellowstone,’ Kelly Reilly (Beth Dutton) warns fans that the new season is going to be ‘bloody.'
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5’s Latest Casting Brings in a New Love Interest
By the sound of it, Rip has his work cut out for him in Yellowstone Season 5, but not in the way you might expect. A whole lot changed for Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) in Yellowstone Season 4. For one, he’s finally married to his lifelong sweetheart, Beth (Kelly Reilly). Yet this pales in comparison to everything else Season 4 threw onto his plate. Rip is now living in the main Dutton lodge with his boss, John (Kevin Costner). And then there’s the whole Beth bringing home an orphan thing.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Jefferson White to Join ‘Chicago P.D.’
Yellowstone actor Jefferson White is joining the cast of Chicago P.D. in a recurring role.… The post ‘Yellowstone’ Star Jefferson White to Join ‘Chicago P.D.’ appeared first on Outsider.
Are ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Duo Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater Dating? Rumors Explained
Finding love on the dance floor? Dancing With the Stars fans have speculated that season 31 couple Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater are more than just dance partners. Even one of the show's hosts, Alfonso Ribeiro,...
How to Watch ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5: When, Where to View on Cable and Streaming
November is here, and that means Yellowstone Season 5 is finally right around the corner. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the series ahead of the Nov. 13 premiere. Excitement is paramount as we anticipate the return of the Duttons, but a side of confusion lingers. Watching...
Yellowstone Season 5: Will Rip Wheeler Die?
How many gun barrels can a man stare down before his time comes? Rip Wheeler is the living embodiment of this question, and Yellowstone Season 5 will put him to the ultimate test. Oh, Rip. Three characters would leave an irreplaceable void in Yellowstone: John (Kevin Costner), Beth (Kelly Reilly),...
Chicago Fire star celebrates engagement: ‘I’m so excited to marry you’
It seems congratulations are in order for Chicago Fire star Katelynn Shennett!. The actress, best known for her role as Kylie Estevez in NBC’s hit firefighter drama, recently took to Instagram to celebrate her engagement to her boyfriend Jake Stille. In the sweet post, Shennett shared a series of stunning photos from the couple’s engagement photoshoot taken by Chicago-based photographer Madison Shoots Faces.
‘Yellowstone’ Needs to Cast Matthew McConaughey as ‘6666’ Lead: Making the Case
The Alamo. Crude Oil. Longhorns. BBQ. Rudely hot summers. They all scream Texas, but are they Matthew McConaughey? No, which is exactly why the world’s most famous Texan needs to headline Yellowstone‘s modern-day spinoff, 6666. Here at Outsider, we’re still reeling from the fact that Indiana Jones/Han Solo/Rick...
'Fire Country,' 'SEAL Team' star Max Thieriot discusses shocking 'SEAL' outcome: 'It's surreal'
"Fire Country" and "SEAL Team" star Max Thieriot breaks down Sunday's pivotal episode of "SEAL Team."
tvinsider.com
Why ‘Yellowstone’s Beth & Rip Is the Best Romance on TV Right Now
Flame-haired Beth Dutton and man-in-black Rip Wheeler are a match made in cowboy heaven in Yellowstone. They’re both rough, tough, and the person you’d want on your side in a bar brawl. That shared scrappiness is probably why it took them so long to tie the knot. (They fight as passionately as they kiss!) Now that Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser‘s fiery lovebirds have wed, you can bet that knot is cinched tight.
‘Yellowstone’: Meet the Real-Life Partners of the Cast Ahead of Season 5
At the heart of Taylor Sheridan's neo western ‘Yellowstone’ is the Dutton family — let’s meet the cast’s real-life partners ahead of the season 5 premiere.
‘Yellowstone’ Reveals ‘Goliath’ Rivalry Between Beth Dutton & New Character Dubbed ‘Brunette Beth’: WATCH
Dubbed “Brunette Beth” by fans, Dawn Olivieri’s new Yellowstone character is set to give the Dutton daughter hell in Season 5. We already knew Beth would have her work cut out for her come Yellowstone‘s return. Caroline Warner (Jacki Weaver) promised her a jail cell by the end of Season 4, and is poised to stop at nothing to make this a reality. And in Season 5’s full trailer, we watch as Warner tells her new associate to “Ruin” the Duttons, “Starting with her.”
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5: Wes Bentley Argues That John Dutton ‘Is His Own Worst Enemy’
Yellowstone‘s rollercoaster of a fourth season landed John Dutton (Kevin Costner) as Governor of Montana. But is that a good thing?. When I spoke to Jamie Dutton’s Wes Bentley this morning, he didn’t mince his words. “John Dutton is a hypocrite,” he smiled. And as we say in the South: ‘Them’s fightin’ words.‘ Especially if they’re leveled at the governor of your state who also happens to be your father.
Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone prequel series 1923 gets a second season with stars Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren and more in talks to return... with two shows set in the 1940s and 1960s eyed
Taylor Sheridan's sprawling Yellowstone TV universe is getting a bit bigger, with his upcoming prequel 1923 getting a second season before the first debuts. 101 Studios and MTV Entertainment Studios have given the 52-year-old writer the green light for the second season, with stars such as Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in talks to return for the Paramount Plus series, via Deadline.
Everything to Know About ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5: Premiere Date, Cast Updates, and More
The Dutton family is back and better than ever! Yellowstone season 5 is coming, and fans can't wait to see what's next. Starring Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly and Wes Bentley, among others, the show...
Comments / 0