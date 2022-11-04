Read full article on original website
Modern Warfare 2 rightfully rewards Vault Edition owners with 10 hours of double XP after ‘confusion’ on purchase wording
A slew of double XP tokens exclusive to the Vault Edition of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 should be arriving in players’ accounts soon, if they didn’t already have them. The $100 Vault Edition, which includes the season one battle pass, 50 tier skips, exclusive operators, and more, also boasted 10 hours of double XP tokens, albeit with one very specific caveat that seemingly everybody missed out on reading about.
How does Marvel Snap matchmaking work? | Marvel Snap rank and collection level, explained
Marvel Snap was released globally and its first season since then is getting close to ending. One of the key factors in helping players move up the Ranked Season Rewards and reach the desired Infinite tier is understanding how matchmaking works in Marvel Snap. Ranked Season Rewards. As the name...
‘If people think that we are the underdog, we are fine’: Deft and DRX are comfortable being the Worlds 2022 Cinderella story
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Many players in professional sports know that a decade-long career requires a ton of dedication and...
How to find the Dendro Hypostasis Zayin in Genshin Impact
The latest and final Hypostasis arrived with the Version 3.2 update of Genshin Impact this week. Just like all other Hypostases, this one also has a unique name, which is Zayin, and its own unique element, which is Dendro. Players hoping to attain the unique loot this foe drops will...
Best MTG Prototype and colorless Rare/Mythic Rare Artifacts in BRO Limited Draft
Highlighting the war machines created by Urza and Mishra, The Brothers’ War is stacked with colorless and Prototype Magic: The Gathering Artifacts that were designed to dominate the Limited meta. Artifacts were thematically designed to slot into every Limited archetype in The Brothers’ War. Similar to multicolor Rare and...
How to manually save in Harvestella
In the newest slice-of-life game Harvestella, players will live out a life on a farm growing crops and experiencing a unique RPG adventure. The game offers a variety of activities like fishing, cooking, fighting, and more, with so much to do in a day. After completing a long day of hard work, many players are curious about if they can manually save their games.
An old Battlefield title is reaching new heights on Steam, eclipsing latest release
An old Battlefield game has entered the top charts of Steam. Battlefield 1, the 10th overall installment to the Battlefield franchise of games, was released in 2016. It garnered both commercial and critical success when it was launched, becoming the top-selling game in the U.S. in its first month of release.
All Pokémon Go Dratini Community Day Classic Special Research tasks and rewards
The classic factory keeps rolling, with Niantic bringing back Community Day Classic in a big way to help close out the Season of Light in Pokémon Go. This time, players will be encountering an increased number of Dratini, giving them plenty of chances to train up the young Dragon-type into a formidable Dragonite before the event ends.
Dota 2 stole all the Halloween Candy and is hoarding it behind low drop rates and a paywall in Diretide
On the back of a shaven beard, Diretide arrived in Dota 2, bringing season’s “Greevilings.” This year’s Diretide is noticeably different from the previous iterations as it also features some elements from the Frostivus event. Diretide matches generally last less than 20 minutes and feature some epic teamfights, but the game mode has been overshadowed by how difficult it has been to farm Candies.
Reigning Apex champions fall prey to game-ending bug in first match of new ALGS season
The Apex Legends Global Series is back for year three, and unfortunately, so are some of the bugs that crop up even in the private lobbies ALGS matches are played on. And in North America’s very first ALGS match of the new season, the defending champions from last year lost out on points due to a bug that spelled their near-instant demise.
Best Blue Draft low-rarity MTG cards in The Brothers’ War
Know the strongest Common and Uncommon Blue cards to Draft. Blue is one of the stronger Magic: The Gathering colors in The Brothers’ War Limited Draft format, featuring six cards that can slot into a variety of archetypes. Artifacts are the main theme of The Brothers’ War (BRO) set,...
When does Ramattra release in Overwatch 2?
Overwatch 2’s newest hero, Ramattra, is blazing onto the scene—and he’s making sure everyone knows he’s arrived. The visionary omnic leader of Null Sector has been confirmed as the game’s next playable character and will be joining the tank class alongside Junker Queen, Zarya, Winston, and several others. He has a close relationship with Zenyatta, which will surely prompt interesting interactions and lore between the two during matches.
Surprise: Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have started leaking as players get game a week early
‘Tis the season for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet to leak early on the internet thanks to some players who were able to get the game over a week ahead of release. To start, only images of a few players starting their journey through the Paldea region early have surfaced through screenshots shared on forums, but that is always how this starts.
Gimmighoul and new lore revealed in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet crossover with Pokémon Go
After two days of acting as Pokémon Go’s version of a cryptid, Gimmighoul has officially been revealed as the newest Pokémon players will encounter on their journeys through Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. However, kind of like Meltan, this new Pokémon has some interlinked gameplay with Pokémon Go that will allow players to catch different forms.
Overwatch 2’s new hero will finally give Zenyatta the lore he deserves
Overwatch 2’s upcoming hero, the omnic Ramattra, is poised to finally end fellow omnic Zenyatta’s lore drought for good. In a press Q&A session, the Overwatch 2 development team at Blizzard Entertainment revealed that Ramattra’s lore is closely intertwined with Zenyatta’s. The two worked together as part of the Shambali, an omnic order of monks led by the deceased Mondatta. While Zenyatta embraced a life of peace and thoughtfulness, Ramattra grew frustrated with humanity’s continued actions against omnics and impatient at how long the path to peace was taking. Their ideals eventually split, with Ramattra forming Null Sector and diverging from the Shambali’s principles.
Riot drops huge Legends of Runeterra Patch 3.19 balance preview
Heading into the Legends of Runeterra 2022 Worlds qualifiers, Riot Games has released a preview of what Patch 3.19 will look like. Slated to release on Nov. 9, Patch 3.19 contains over 30 Legends of Runeterra buffs and over a dozen nerfs. The upcoming balance patch will set the meta for the LoR World Championship qualifiers that will take place on Nov. 19. Patch 3.19 will be the first balance update since the release of the Domination expansion.
How to unlock the Xten Black Kite Muzzle suppressor in Modern Warfare 2
Like many of the Call of Duty titles before it, Modern Warfare 2 boasts a whole armory of different attachments that players can snap onto their weapons before heading into battle. From a variety of different scopes, grips, and stocks, users can customize their guns to become the perfect tool for war.
Best Lockwood Mk2 loadout and class setup in Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s vast array of weaponry offers something for pretty much any player’s kind of play style of choice. There are weapons for running and gunning, camping like a true “Sentinel,” or quickscoping like a montage-maker. Weapons in the marksman rifle archetype...
One of VALORANT’s original meta agents spies a return to prominence while Fade players fear PBE nerfs
Riot has released the list of VALORANT changes that will be accessible during this weekend’s Public Beta Environment (PBE) session, confirming the reports and rumors of a buff to Cypher and a nerf to Fade. Cypher’s buffs focus on his Trapwires, his Spycam tracker, and his Neural Theft ultimate...
Ramattra’s origin story in Overwatch 2 tells the tale of a split omnic
Overwatch 2 developer Blizzard Entertainment used the Overwatch League Grand Finals to show off the game’s next hero: Ramattra. In an origin story video that premiered at the Grand Finals this evening, Blizzard spun the tale of Ramattra, the omnic leader of Null Sector. Originally, Ramattra was a war omnic, designed to fight on the front lines. Despite his programming, he longed for peace and support for his fellow omnics, which drove him to join the Shambali under Mondatta. It was during his time in the Shambali that he developed a close relationship with Zenyatta.
