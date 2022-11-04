ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entrepreneur

Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD

By Keala Miles
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 3 days ago

Semiconductor company Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) just reported their fiscal Q3 earnings on November 1, 2022, with mixed results, but a few key points give them an edge. For one, revenue is up 29% YOY, to $5.57 billion. Furthermore, net income increased by 23% to more than $1 billion. And they managed to do this as the PC market softened thanks to a shortage in chips and other computer components.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07CsS8_0iyOjdGT00
MarketBeat.com - MarketBeat

Now, share value may have plummeted this year, but it should be noted that the price is still well above the historic low of $1.72 (June 2015). It should also be noted that AMD's lows have consistently rebounded, several times, for the last 40 years.

Moving forward, AMD remains upbeat, with a current share value of $60.60 and projected 2022 revenue between $23.2 billion and $23.8 billion. This could represent approximately 43% growth over last year.

Earnings and Sales Signal AMD is Gaining Momentum

Yes, AMD is having a tough year. They started comparatively strong, beating the Q2 earnings per share (EPS) price target of $1.03 by a couple of cents. However, this was likely a vestige of the previous two quarters, when reported earnings beat the range high by at least a dime each time. And the decline becomes more clear as we look at the most recent quarterly report, which indicates that earnings ($0.67) did not meet the estimate. Fortunately, it was still well above the range low ($0.53).

Although EPS has fallen by 8%, so far, it should be noted this is because share count dramatically increased. EPS is now $0.67 (just short of the $0.69 estimate) but the fact that investors want to hold more shares of the stock certainly implies its strength.

Sales for the respective quarters are perfectly in line with the earnings trend. Quarterly sales beat the range in Q4 of 2021 and Q1 of 2022 and then simply met the estimate in Q2 of 2022. Sales in the most recently reported quarter also failed to meet the estimate, just like earnings.

On an annual basis, the numbers follow a similar trend In both 2018 and 2019, sales comfortably met the estimate, and earnings followed, besting its estimate by a penny or two. By 2020, though, sales beat the range high, as did earnings. This tells us that AMD's earnings are consistently influenced by sales; and if analysts' predictions are correct, earnings should grow because they expect sales to increase.

Their next reporting date could be as early as Jan 31, 2023.

Advanced Micro Devices Outpaces Its Peers

Advanced Micro Devices is one of the most notable names in the world of computers and technology, especially in terms of the components they make. Another company with similar notoriety would probably be Intel, whose processors are often the benchmark. But while these two companies have a lot in common, their financials could not be more different.

For one, AMD currently has a [moderate] BUY rating while Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) has a HOLD rating. This is probably because AMD's upside (62.0%) is more than double that of INTC. In addition, AMD's P/E ratio ($25.37) is thrice that of INTC . They also beat INTC in terms of Return on Equity and Return on Assets (15.17% and 12.02%, respectively), and expect about 30% higher projected earnings growth.

As a matter of fact, Intel really only bests Advanced Micro Devices sin a couple of areas. For one, INTC has a Price Sales Ratio (P/S) of 1.43, which is about four times better than that of AMD (5.93). In addition, INTC is the only stock we are comparing right now with a net positive beta of 0.73, meaning it is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. AMD has a beta of 2.04!

When it comes to beta measure, another AMD peer actually breaks even. Indeed, Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) has a beta measure of 1, and has better positioning than the other two, despite its HOLD rating. First of all, their current share value ($157.39) is in the bottom 25% of the stock's 52-week range; INTC and AMD are in the bottom 7% and 5% respectively. In addition, Texas Instruments rates extremely high in terms of net margin (44.21%), Return-on-Equity (63.68%), and Return-on-Assets (35.37%), all of which are at least 3 times higher than the same measures from AMD and INTC.

However, analysts expect that TXN will move backward this year, with a projected earnings growth value of -13.48%. This makes them a far riskier investment, even with other impressive factors.

When considering every variable, then, AMD may hold the most promise in both the long and short, which is why analyst have given it a [moderate] BUY rating.

Comments / 0

Related
NASDAQ

Here's a Dividend King to Buy and Hold Forever

During a market downturn like the one we've been in throughout most of this year, it can be difficult for investors to keep their composure. With the S&P 500 index down 19% so far in 2022, what can an investor do to remain calm amid market turmoil?. I can't speak...
NASDAQ

3 Top Stocks to Buy Now in a Once-in-a-Decade Opportunity

There's no doubt about it, the bear market of 2022 has been painful, even confounding. Lots of high-quality businesses that are still growing and highly profitable have been tossed out on the curb like they're last night's trash. The Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes in an attempt to fight inflation -- perhaps at the short-term expense of the global economy's health -- is where all the eyeballs are focused right now.
Benzinga

Ryanair Holdings: Q2 Earnings Insights

Ryanair Holdings RYAAY reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, November 7, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ryanair Holdings missed estimated earnings by 13.9%, reporting an EPS of $4.77 versus an estimate of $5.54. Revenue was up $1.94 billion from the same...
Benzinga

Beam Therapeutics: Q3 Earnings Insights

Beam Therapeutics BEAM reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 7, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Beam Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 19.08%, reporting an EPS of $-1.56 versus an estimate of $-1.31. Revenue was up $15.04 million from the same...
NASDAQ

1 Growth Stock Down 73% to Buy Hand Over Fist

The metaverse has served as a proverbial punching bag over the last few months as Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), has revealed more of his company's vision for the virtual world. It seems many commentators in the tech sector aren't impressed, casting doubts over whether spending...
NASDAQ

3 Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying Ahead of a Rally in 2023

The stock market can play tricks on your mind. You feel invincible in a bull market, but in a bear market you feel like you'll never make money again. It's been a long fall for many growth stocks in 2022, but keep your head up. Historically, Wall Street has always recovered, and there isn't a reason why this would be any different.
NASDAQ

Investors: Expect Dividend Hikes From These 3 Stocks Before Year-End

Dividend investors appreciate the value of getting cash back from their stock holdings. Whether you use that income to cover living expenses or reinvest it into additional shares of stock, dividends can give you confidence to get through hard times. That said, investors always like to see signs that their...
NASDAQ

Verizon Stock Is Too Cheap to Pass Up

Verizon (NYSE: VZ) stock is trading as if the company is in a structural decline, but there may be some reason for optimism. Broadband is growing and bundles are becoming more compelling. Travis Hoium covers why he thinks this stock is too good to pass up in the video below.
CNBC

Jim Cramer's week ahead: Get ready to 'pounce' when the market is oversold

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors not to let their guard down when it comes to their portfolios and be ready to take advantage of good deals. He also previewed next week's slate of earnings. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors not to let their guard down when...
Benzinga

Graham: Q2 Earnings Insights

Graham GHM reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, November 7, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Graham beat estimated earnings by 130.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.1. Revenue was up $4.00 million from the same period last...
Yahoo!

Stock market news live updates: Stocks surge as Apple boom outweighs Amazon miss

U.S. equities rallied Friday, as an earnings beat from Apple helped stocks elbow their way past a week of Wall Street misses for Big Tech. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) gained 2.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) bounced more than 800 points, or 2.6%, to a two-month high, as it also notched a fourth-straight week of gains and its best week of the year. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXI) rose 2.9%. The moves came even as Treasury yields climbed back above 4%.
Yahoo!

Stock market news live updates: Stocks nudge higher ahead of midterms, CPI report

U.S. equity futures rose modestly in pre-market trading Monday as investors geared up for another week of potentially stock-moving events: the Nov. 8 midterm elections and October consumer price data. Futures tied to the S&P 500 (^GSPC) and Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) each gained roughly 0.4%. Contracts on the...
Benzinga

Affiliated Managers Group: Q3 Earnings Insights

Affiliated Managers Group AMG reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 7, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Affiliated Managers Group beat estimated earnings by 7.12%, reporting an EPS of $4.21 versus an estimate of $3.93. Revenue was up $3.40 million from...
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

72K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy