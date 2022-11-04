Read full article on original website
hthuskies.com
Boys Basketball Wins in Overtime
Hewitt-Trussville Boys Basketball had to work overtime on Tuesday night to move to 2-0 on the season. The Huskies traveled to Montgomery and defeated Park Crossing 56-50 in overtime. Legion Gaston hit a pair of free throws late in regulation to give the Huskies a three point lead. The Thunderbirds hit a three-point shot at the buzzer to send the game into overtime. The Huskies persevered and won the extra period 9-3 to secure the win.
hthuskies.com
Girls Basketball Wins on the Road
Hewitt-Trussville Girls Basketball improved to 2-0 on the season with a 55-34 win over Park Crossing Tuesday night in Montgomery. The Huskies led 7-6 after the opening quarter, and extended the lead to 22-15 at halftime. The game was still in question after three quarters with the Huskies leading by nine points. Coach Tonya Hunter's team dominated the final period by the score of 18-4 to secure the win.
Jackson State – Alabama A&M: Numbers Don’t Lie
Jackson State is clicking on all cylinders and Alabama A&M is trying to stop the bleeding. The post Jackson State – Alabama A&M: Numbers Don’t Lie appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Deer Swims Across Alabama's Lewis Smith Lake
If you would have told us deer can swim, we would have called you crazy at the very least. Even if we believed you and bought into the whole deer can swim thing, we would have never guessed they can get up to about 15mph in the water. Mind blown. Smith Lake, the largest and deepest lake ...
Holly Pond’s Leah Tarvin passes at 22
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Leah Tarvin, 22, of Holly Pond, died Friday, Nov. 4, at UAB Hospital, a hospital spokesperson confirmed. Tarvin was struck by a vehicle Wednesday evening, Nov. 2, in a crosswalk near the Jacksonville State University (JSU) campus. She was airlifted to UAB from the scene. The forensic sciences major graduated from Holly Pond High School, where she was drum major, in 2019. Tarvin was also proud trombonist in the JSU Marching Band. Tarvin was previously employed by Cullman Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism (CPRST). CPRST Athletic Director Ashley Dye shared with The Cullman Tribune, “In the short amount of time...
WAAY-TV
Flu spike leads to closure of Alabama schools
Albertville City Schools sent students home early Thursday and will teach them virtually on Friday. They will return to school Monday.
wvtm13.com
Cullman community mourns husband and father who is brain dead from neurological issues after heart and lung transplants
How can we encourage his wife and his three young sons, and convince them that he will soon be at peace?. Breathing again, walking again, smiling and as usual, making a difference?. Let’s all send condolences to the family of Cullman, Alabama’s, Jason McCollum, as I am so sorry to...
wbrc.com
Multiple wrecks causing backup on I-65 southbound
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Transportation reports multiple wrecks on I-65 SB in the Green Springs Avenue area. Heavy traffic is backing up the road way and multiple lanes on the right shoulder are closed. Use caution when travelling through the area and plan your route accordingly.
Man arrested on capital murder charges in connection to man found fatally shot in car
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department has announced the arrest of a suspect Monday in connection to a man found fatally shot inside a car. Andrew Bonner, 20, of Bessemer was arrested on a capital murder charge in connection to the murder of Jesse Dewayne Cummings, Sr., who was killed in the 800 Block […]
William A. Bell Jr., District Court Judge, Jefferson County, Place No. 4
Political experience: Elected to district court, 2016; former municipal judge for Lipscomb and for Irondale. Professional experience: Previously a private practice attorney focusing on criminal law; former municipal prosecutor in Brighton; former public defender for Homewood; for public defender for Fultondale; former professor, Miles College School of Law; former assistant district attorney, Milwaukee County Wisconsin Domestic Violence Unit; former investment representative for SouthTrust Securities Inc.
wvtm13.com
Several children develop E. coli symptoms after eating chicken McNuggets at Alabama McDonald's
ASHLAND, Ala. — Six children develop E. coli after eating McDonald's chicken McNuggets in Ashland Alabama. A lawsuit filed on behalf of families whose children were exposed to E. coli shows Alabama Department of Public Health investigators inspected the restaurant and found numerous violations for contamination. “Our clients, like...
birminghamtimes.com
Woodfin, Two Other Alabama Mayors Say Vote YES on Amendment 6
Sometimes laws become outdated and begin to have negative consequences for the people they were originally meant to help. When that happens, it becomes necessary to vote out the old law to make way for an improved system. It’s a situation dozens of cities around Alabama are facing, and we...
Alabama men admit to multi-million-dollar health care fraud scheme
Two Alabama men admitted to involvement in a multi-million-dollar health care fraud conspiracy, federal officials said Friday. James Ewing Ray, 51, of Gadsden, Alabama, pleaded guilty before Chief United District Court Judge L. Scott Coogler to one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud. Ray owned Integrity Medical, LLC,...
otmj.com
A Bigger Pig: Piggly Wiggly Gets Up to $3.5 Million in City Incentives to Build Larger Store
The Homewood City Council has approved an incentive to help the Piggly Wiggly build a new building next to its current store that would double its size. Under the agreement, the city set a base amount of $3.5 million, the amount the Pig paid in sales taxes in the past year. The store will continue to pay sales taxes, but the city will rebate the store any amount it pays over $3.5 million.
