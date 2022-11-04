ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Young sits, but Murray, Hawks hand Bucks 1st loss of season

ATLANTA — (AP) — Dejounte Murray scored 25 points, rookie A.J. Griffin came off the bench in Trae Young's absence to add a career-high 24 and the Atlanta Hawks snapped the Milwaukee Bucks’ season-opening, nine-game winning streak with a 117-98 victory on Monday night. Giannis Antetokounmpo returned...
AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:59 p.m. EST

Brady throws last-minute TD pass, Bucs beat Rams 16-13 TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady tossed a 1-yard touchdown pass to rookie Cade Otton with 9 seconds remaining, giving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a 16-13 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in a sloppy matchup of the past two Super Bowl champions. Brady took over with 44 seconds left and went 5 of 6 for 60 yards on the game-winning drive, the record 55th of his career. The seven-time Super Bowl champion avoided his first four-game losing streak in 20 years and beat the Rams for the first time in four tries since joining the Bucs in 2020. The Rams stopped Brady on downs with just under two minutes left but couldn't run out the clock.
Seahawks sweep season series with Cardinals, win fourth straight game

GLENDALE, Ariz. — It was workmanlike. Maybe at times not all that exciting. And, for an instant, even a little anxiety-inducing. But when it was over, the Seahawks had one of the most satisfying wins they’ve had in years here Sunday, a 31-21 victory over the Arizona Cardinals that gave them a sweep over one of their most heated NFC West rivals.
