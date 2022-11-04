Read full article on original website
Slam poetry night invites Black students to express themselves
On Friday, Ohio University’s Black Student Communication Caucus hosted its annual Slam Poetry contest, providing book nerds and magical realists an excuse to ditch Court Street and experience something thoroughly genuine. Founded in 2017, the Black Student Communication Caucus, or BSCC, has served student minorities and provided them a...
Hockey: Ohio controls game in 7-1 win over West Virginia
Ohio knows how to put on a show. The Bobcats were in control for the entire game at home Saturday, defeating West Virginia 7-1 and sweeping the series. With the win, the Bobcats are 6-0 at Bird Arena. Ohio asserted its dominance from the start. It spent most of the...
Organist brings silent film to life
The sound of the organ reverberated throughout the theater. Only a few tones were played before audience members recognized who was playing the instrument: the phantom of the opera. With its instantly recognizable sound, the musical “The Phantom of the Opera” is a worldwide legend. Although many know...
Men's Basketball: Get to know Dwight Wilson III
Dwight Wilson III is known as a prolific rebounder for Ohio, but there’s more to the 6-foot-8 forward than basketball. The Post sat down with Wilson to discuss music, influences and more. The Post: If you weren’t a basketball player, what would you be?. Dwight Wilson III: Maybe...
Hockey: Ohio earns yet another shutout against West Virginia
Ohio played for a packed Bird Arena Friday, beating West Virginia 7-0 during Dad's Weekend. Despite the less-than-stellar ice conditions, Ohio was able to earn itself yet another shutout victory. "Seven to zero is a perfect score for us, "Ohio coach Lionel Mauron said. "Even though we didn't necessarily play...
Volleyball: Ohio splits road series with Toledo
It was a big ask for Ohio to come out of Toledo unscathed. Toledo is a very good team with a lot to play for, especially in its last two home matches of the season. In addition, Toledo is in a three-way tie for fourth in the Mid-American Conference and knew its chances at MAC Tournament berth would be at risk with two losses against Ohio.
