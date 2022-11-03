Iceberg Lettuce Market Sees Limited Supplies and High Pricing; Juan Gonzalez and Bill Vargas Share Details

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thedesertreview.com
Sugarcane cultivation will boost Imperial County’s energy boom
One farmer’s perspective: sugarcane ethanol production diversifies Imperial County’s farming economy and connects our past with the future as part of a booming energy portfolio. The birth of farming in the Imperial Valley in the early 1900s marked the region’s transformation from a barren desert into a thriving...
andnowuknow.com
Arizona Leafy Greens Marketing Agreement Celebrates Arizona Leafy Greens Month
PHOENIX, AZ - November is home to many celebratory occasions: Thanksgiving, National November Writing Month, and now Arizona Leafy Greens Month after Arizona Governor Doug Ducey proclaimed it so. With the spotlight on leafy greens growers, this proclamation further recognizes the work that goes into producing nutritious and safe leafy...
How can California boost its water supply?
From capturing stormwater runoff to transforming agriculture, here are some ways for drought-prone California to get more water.
California's Best Free Attractions
Are you looking for something fun in California that won't cost you anything? Then look no further. A path winding through redwood trees at Muir Woods National Monument in California (June 2022).By Marty Aligata - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia.
The conservative California county where Prop. 1 may mean nothing for abortion
In parts of California, accessing an abortion is still impossible for many.
WATCH LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD for Los Angeles and across Southern California
Track the rain with live doppler radar from ABC7.
3 California beaches considered the best in the country, according to TripAdvisor
While the fall season is in full swing, it’s never too early to plan your next beach trip. Luckily, Golden State residents may not have to travel far to experience white sand beaches and clear blue water. Trip Advisor named the top 25 beaches in the United States, and three California locations made the list. […]
Prunedale Market & Deli ranked best sandwich spot in California, according to Yelp
PRUNEDALE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Searching for the best sandwich can put you in quite the pickle... Unless you live in Monterey County because the best sandwich is in Prunedale, according to Yelp. The Prunedale Market & Deli was ranked the best sandwich spot in California. The store is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to The post Prunedale Market & Deli ranked best sandwich spot in California, according to Yelp appeared first on KION546.
California Inflation Relief: Here’s When You’ll Get Paid in November
To help California residents battle inflation, the state started sending Middle-Class Tax Refund (MCTR) payments early October. However, some residents are still waiting for the one-time payments, and...
KSBW.com
Phil's Fish Market has a soft opening Saturday in Castroville
CASTROVILLE, Calif. — The Central Coast staple, Phil’s Fish Market, opened their new Castroville location, on Saturday. After 20 years of service in Moss Landing, the iconic Phil’s Fish Market had to move because the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute did not renew its lease. "Instead of...
Economists: A changing workforce could impact the Central Coast economy
The annual Central Coast Economic Forecast included a look at San Luis Obispo County, the state and the nation.
Tejon Tribe of California weighs in on Propositions 26 and 27
Ballot propositions 26 and 27 have to do with expanding tribal gaming privileges and letting companies offer online sports betting in California.
California's Safest Cities
California has many cities and towns, each with a unique character and personality. But when it comes to safety, how do they stack up?. Official seal of California, USA.Public Domain, Wikimedia.
2000 customers buying cannabis are from Pacific Grove at just one store
A cannabis business may be able to operate in Pacific Grove if voters this November vote to pass Measure M. Voting 'yes' on Measure M, is voters giving council the nod to move forward to amend the city’s municipal code to allow the sale of cannabis with geographic restrictions. However, the measure is non-binding. Councilmember The post 2000 customers buying cannabis are from Pacific Grove at just one store appeared first on KION546.
Mountain Democrat
Got something ripe for picking? American Pickers heading to California
“American Pickers” returns to California with plans to film in the Golden State in January 2023. “American Pickers” is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking” on The History Channel. The hit show follows skilled pickers in the business as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find sizable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them.
Are ‘ballot selfies’ legal in California? This is what the law says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — You fill out your ballot and you want to show off having completed your civil duty, but are you allowed to do that by taking a picture of yourself and your ballot and posting it on social media? In the United States, there are more states that allow so-called ‘ballot selfies’ […]
Report: More California companies moving headquarters out-of-state than ever before
SACRAMENTO — It's an unprecedented exodus. More California company headquarters are relocating out-of-state than ever before, according to a new report published by the Hoover Institution.In all, 153 California corporations relocated in 2021, which was double the number from a year earlier. The top five states the companies relocated to are Texas, Tennessee, Nevada, Florida and Arizona.Toney Sebra, a California native, is now part of the state exodus."So we opted for Utah, for a number of reasons, you know, very business-friendly state," Sebra said. "We were tired of the business climate. We were tired of the political climate and all...
Air conditioning malfunction causes popular north Fresno restaurant to close
The Chic-Fil-A on Blackstone and Nees avenue suffered a malfunction with its air conditioning unit, right around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
This iconic SLO County horse ranch is up for sale for first time in its 60-year history
For the first time in its 60-year history, an iconic Arroyo Grande ranch is going on the market. Varian Arabians Ranch, a 150-acre ranch nestled between Arroyo Grande and San Luis Obispo, is up for sale now for $3.75 million, according to seller California Nevada Outdoor Properties. Ranch manager Angela...
calcoastnews.com
Morro Bay’s mayor accused of conflict of interest over donation
Amid negotiations over a controversial project, Morro Bay Mayor John Headding garnered a $2,000 donation from one of the parties, an action that prompted critics to accuse the mayor of having a conflict of interest. Incumbent Mayor Headding is facing one challenger, Carla Wixom, the owner of Carla’s Country Kitchen....
Comments / 2