Huron, CA

Iceberg Lettuce Market Sees Limited Supplies and High Pricing; Juan Gonzalez and Bill Vargas Share Details

By Jenna Plasterer
andnowuknow.com
 4 days ago
thedesertreview.com

Sugarcane cultivation will boost Imperial County’s energy boom

One farmer’s perspective: sugarcane ethanol production diversifies Imperial County’s farming economy and connects our past with the future as part of a booming energy portfolio. The birth of farming in the Imperial Valley in the early 1900s marked the region’s transformation from a barren desert into a thriving...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
andnowuknow.com

Arizona Leafy Greens Marketing Agreement Celebrates Arizona Leafy Greens Month

PHOENIX, AZ - November is home to many celebratory occasions: Thanksgiving, National November Writing Month, and now Arizona Leafy Greens Month after Arizona Governor Doug Ducey proclaimed it so. With the spotlight on leafy greens growers, this proclamation further recognizes the work that goes into producing nutritious and safe leafy...
ARIZONA STATE
Terry Mansfield

California's Best Free Attractions

Are you looking for something fun in California that won't cost you anything? Then look no further. A path winding through redwood trees at Muir Woods National Monument in California (June 2022).By Marty Aligata - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KION News Channel 5/46

Prunedale Market & Deli ranked best sandwich spot in California, according to Yelp

PRUNEDALE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Searching for the best sandwich can put you in quite the pickle... Unless you live in Monterey County because the best sandwich is in Prunedale, according to Yelp. The Prunedale Market & Deli was ranked the best sandwich spot in California. The store is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to The post Prunedale Market & Deli ranked best sandwich spot in California, according to Yelp appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KSBW.com

Phil's Fish Market has a soft opening Saturday in Castroville

CASTROVILLE, Calif. — The Central Coast staple, Phil’s Fish Market, opened their new Castroville location, on Saturday. After 20 years of service in Moss Landing, the iconic Phil’s Fish Market had to move because the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute did not renew its lease. "Instead of...
CASTROVILLE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

2000 customers buying cannabis are from Pacific Grove at just one store

A cannabis business may be able to operate in Pacific Grove if voters this November vote to pass Measure M. Voting 'yes' on Measure M, is voters giving council the nod to move forward to amend the city’s municipal code to allow the sale of cannabis with geographic restrictions. However, the measure is non-binding. Councilmember The post 2000 customers buying cannabis are from Pacific Grove at just one store appeared first on KION546.
PACIFIC GROVE, CA
Mountain Democrat

Got something ripe for picking? American Pickers heading to California

“American Pickers” returns to California with plans to film in the Golden State in January 2023. “American Pickers” is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking” on The History Channel. The hit show follows skilled pickers in the business as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find sizable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Report: More California companies moving headquarters out-of-state than ever before

SACRAMENTO — It's an unprecedented exodus. More California company headquarters are relocating out-of-state than ever before, according to a new report published by the Hoover Institution.In all, 153 California corporations relocated in 2021, which was double the number from a year earlier. The top five states the companies relocated to are Texas, Tennessee, Nevada, Florida and Arizona.Toney Sebra, a California native, is now part of the state exodus."So we opted for Utah, for a number of reasons, you know, very business-friendly state," Sebra said. "We were tired of the business climate. We were tired of the political climate and all...
CALIFORNIA STATE
calcoastnews.com

Morro Bay’s mayor accused of conflict of interest over donation

Amid negotiations over a controversial project, Morro Bay Mayor John Headding garnered a $2,000 donation from one of the parties, an action that prompted critics to accuse the mayor of having a conflict of interest. Incumbent Mayor Headding is facing one challenger, Carla Wixom, the owner of Carla’s Country Kitchen....
MORRO BAY, CA

