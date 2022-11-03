Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Novanta: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) _ Novanta Inc. (NOVT) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $22.5 million. On a per-share basis, the Bedford, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 63 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 81 cents per share. The photonic and motion control components maker...
SFGate
New Fortress Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $61.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 29 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 41 cents per share.
SFGate
Triumph Group: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
BERWYN, Pa. (AP) _ Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $106.5 million. On a per-share basis, the Berwyn, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $1.63. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 7 cents per share. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average...
SFGate
Pennsylvania Real Estate: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
PHILADELPHIA (AP) _ Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter. The Philadelphia-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $6.1 million, or $1.13 per share, in the period. Funds from operations is a closely watched...
Comments / 0