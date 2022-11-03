ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Titan International (TWI) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates

Titan International (TWI) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.54 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.49 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.17 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 10.20%. A quarter...
Superior Group (SGC) Surpasses Q3 Earnings Estimates

Superior Group (SGC) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.27 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.12 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.51 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 125%. A quarter...
Argo Group (ARGO) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates

Argo Group (ARGO) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.44 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $2.13 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.91 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Ashland (ASH) Surpasses Q4 Earnings Estimates

Ashland (ASH) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.46 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.39 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.22 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 5.04%. A quarter ago,...
Lyft (LYFT) Surpasses Q3 Earnings Estimates

Lyft (LYFT) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.11 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.08 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.05 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 37.50%. A quarter ago,...
Yes, Now Is a Good Time to Buy Stocks: 3 You Can Start With

We don't know what stocks will do in the months ahead. The reality is the short-term is almost impossible to predict. But what we do know is that, historically, every stock market sell-off of 20% or more has created buying opportunities for investors who will hold them for many years. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jeff Santoro and Jason Hall explain why Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL), and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.B) are all worth buying right now.
3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy at Discount Prices

With the Federal Reserve's recent announcement that it would likely be on a glidepath to higher interest rates than it originally thought, the stock market resumed the downward trajectory that it has been on throughout most of 2022. As painful as that decline has been for existing shareholders, for people who have cash to put to work, lower stock prices are often opportunities to buy great companies at discount prices.
ICU Medical (ICUI) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

ICU Medical (ICUI) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.75 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.41 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.07 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 24.11%. A quarter...
Ready Capital (RC) Misses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Ready Capital (RC) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.44 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.46 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.64 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -4.35%. A quarter...
Masonite (DOOR) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Masonite (DOOR) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.53 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.51 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.99 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 0.80%. A quarter ago,...
The Pennant Group, Inc. (PNTG) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates

The Pennant Group, Inc. (PNTG) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.14 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.18 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.11 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -22.22%....
Monroe Capital (MRCC) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Monroe Capital (MRCC) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.29 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.25 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.30 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 16%. A quarter...
Park-Ohio (PKOH) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Park-Ohio (PKOH) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.52 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.44 per share. This compares to loss of $0.32 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 18.18%. A quarter ago,...
Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.25 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.12 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.78 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Intapp (INTA) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Intapp (INTA) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.01 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.04 per share. This compares to loss of $0.04 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 125%....
Qiagen (QGEN) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Qiagen (QGEN) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.53 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.45 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.58 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 17.78%. A quarter ago,...
Groupon (GRPN) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

Groupon (GRPN) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.68 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.56. This compares to earnings of $0.38 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -21.43%. A...
American Well Corporation (AMWL) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

American Well Corporation (AMWL) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.25 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.26. This compares to loss of $0.20 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
American States Water (AWR) Lags Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

American States Water (AWR) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.69 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.70 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.76 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -1.43%. A...
BRP Group (BRP) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

BRP Group (BRP) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.18 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.17 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.11 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 5.88%. A quarter...

