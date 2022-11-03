Read full article on original website
Related
Diamondback Energy's Earnings: A Preview
Diamondback Energy FANG is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Diamondback Energy will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $6.33. Diamondback Energy bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Earnings Preview For Mueller Water Products
Mueller Water Products MWA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Mueller Water Products will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14. Mueller Water Products bulls will hope to hear the company...
Benzinga
Patria Investments: Q3 Earnings Insights
Patria Investments PAX reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Patria Investments missed estimated earnings by 4.76%, reporting an EPS of $0.2 versus an estimate of $0.21. Revenue was up $18.00 million from the same...
7 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Aristocrats That Blew Away Q3 Earnings Expectations
With the potential for big downside still looming, and interest rates definitely headed higher, stock investors may want to consider these seven Dividend Aristocrats that posted solid third-quarter results that exceed Wall Street expectations.
NASDAQ
Fintel’s Top 10 U.S. Dividend Stocks For November
The Fintel research platform has highlighted these ten U.S. stocks that look attractive in the current market based on their respective dividend scores. The platform's dividend score combines both a company's dividend yield and growth to generate a score out of 100 based on its ranking against peer companies on the screen.
Zacks.com
Dominion Energy (D) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
D - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 operating earnings of $1.11 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.08 by 2.8%. Quarterly earnings were near the high end of the company’s guided range of 98 cents and $1.13 per share. Operating earnings were on par with the year-ago quarter’s results.
NASDAQ
Is This Growth Stock a Buy After Delivering Spectacular Results?
Chegg (NYSE: CHGG) is an education technology company experiencing solid top- and bottom-line growth. This growth stock reported third-quarter earnings that thrilled stock market investors. This video highlights whether this growth stock is a buy right now. Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Nov. 3, 2022. The video...
Zacks.com
Johnson Controls (JCI) Q4 Earnings Meet, Revenues Miss Mark
JCI - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings of 99 cents per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line increased 12.5% year over year. Our estimate for earnings in the fiscal fourth quarter was 98 cents. Total revenues of $6,725 million missed the Zacks...
AerCap Holdings: Q3 Earnings Insights
AerCap Holdings AER reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AerCap Holdings beat estimated earnings by 62.5%, reporting an EPS of $2.21 versus an estimate of $1.36. Revenue was up $634.93 million from the same...
NASDAQ
The $94 Trillion Reason Brookfield Infrastructure Is an Absolute Buy After Earnings
Infrastructure doesn't get many people excited. But if you like making money, Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIP)(NYSE: BIPC) should make you giddy. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro review its most recent earnings and its prospects. Spoiler alert: There's a massive global need to invest in infrastructure that Brookfield Infrastructure is positioned to profit from.
CNBC
Shares of Block jump on earnings beat
Block stock rose in extended trading after the payments company reported third-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street expectations for profit. stock rose over 11% in extended trading after the payments company reported third-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street expectations for profit. Here's how Block did versus Refinitiv consensus expectations:. EPS:...
DraftKings Shares Dip 21% After Q3 Earnings Reported
DraftKings shares fell as much as 21% in Friday morning trading after the company reported third quarter earnings. In what’s become a trend for the Boston-based sportsbook, the quarterly earnings beat estimates on both revenue and earnings per share, and DraftKings slightly improved its full-year guidance, yet the stock fell in the immediate aftermath of the number being released. For the three months ending in September, DraftKings reported revenue of $502 million, beating consensus estimates of $436.4 million. The company also reported loss per share of $1.00, beating estimates of $1.04. The stock (NYSE: DKNG), which closed Thursday at $15.67, fell as...
Zacks.com
Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 31st
WIRE - Free Report) : This electrical building wires and cables company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.2% over the last 60 days. Encore Wire Corporation Price and Consensus. Encore Wire Corporation price-consensus-chart | Encore Wire Corporation...
streetwisereports.com
Telemedicine Co. Surges on Revenue News
Shares of telemedicine company Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (RHT:TSX.V; RQHTF:OTCQB; A2AJTB:WKN) went up nearly 20% this week on news that its revenue increased 485% to CA$8.6 million from the fiscal year 2021 to the fiscal year 2022. Expert Clive Maund wrote on Tuesday, saying it was a “good time to...
Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Surpasses Earnings Expectations
Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) stock rose 0.80% (As on November 3, 11:42:27 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company surpasses earnings estimates for the third quarter of FY 22. The company achieves 96 percent of the company’s Medicare Advantage members currently enrolled in 4-star and above contracts, and 66 percent of members in 4.5 and 5-star contracts for 2023, an industry-leader among its publicly traded peers. Humana is well positioned for the 2023 Medicare Advantage Annual Election Period, with plans designed to meet customers’ affordability and healthcare needs, especially important given the current economic conditions and knowing many seniors are on fixed incomes. In fact, 72 percent of Humana plans have $0 primary care copays and 94 percent include dental benefits, with many having expanded coverage for essentials like groceries, rent and utilities. The company has also expanded the footprint of the $0 premium LPPO product now offered in over 2,400 counties, a 34% increase year-over-year to better serve members looking for low-cost options with network flexibility.
parktelegraph.com
Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) May Be Attracting Institutional Investments
The risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading may be slightly higher than the regular market hours. The reason is that extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular security due to lower liquidity and higher volatility as issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. After-hours trades for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) shows that investor sentiment remained broken, with the stock’s consolidated last price falling by -$0.01, or -0.68%, to $1.45. The Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. has recorded 3,386 volume in the after hours trading session. The stock was recently discussed on Yahoo Finance as it revealed that Inflation Reduction Act Offers Opportunity for Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. and Energy Storage Customers to Capture Substantial Long-Term Value While Significantly Reducing Emissions.
ValueWalk
Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
Shares of Energy Transfer haven’t gotten traction since the company’s third-quarter report Tuesday, despite raising full-year guidance. When boosting its forecast, the company cited strength from a recent acquisition. Analysts have a “buy” rating on the stock and see a potential upside of 21% in the next 12...
Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) surpasses analysts’ expectations
Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) stock rose 5.80% (As on November 4, 1:51:23 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the second quarter of FY 23. Non-GAAP net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 was a record at $814.4 million, up from non-GAAP net income of $605.7 millionin the prior year’s second fiscal quarter. On a Non-GAAP basis, the company has delivered record gross margin of 67.7% and record operating income of $971.4 million. The company generated Cash flow from operations of $793.2 million.
kalkinemedia.com
Absolute Software Corp <ABST.TO>: A loss of 10 cents per share anticipated for third quarter
5 November 2022 12:51 a.m. All figures in US dollars. Absolute Software Corp is expected to show an increase in its third quarter earnings to -10 cents per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from four analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from a loss of -11 cents to a loss of -8 cents per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes one "Strong Buy", three "Buy", one "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the it services & consulting peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Four analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate is unchanged from -10 cents. Estimates ranged from a high of -8 cents to a low of -11 cents. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the four analysts providing estimates is $13.52. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report a rise in revenue to $55.56 million from $43.75 million in the same quarter last year. * The current quarter consensus estimate of -10 cents per share implies a gain of 35.00 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported -15 cents per share. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.08 -0.10 Missed Mar. 31 2022 -0.10 -0.13 Missed Dec. 31 2021 -0.08 -0.10 Missed Sep. 30 2021 0.05 -0.15 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 5 at 12:51 a.m..
Star Equity Holdings And 2 Other Stocks Under $2 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying
US crude oil futures traded sharply higher this morning on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Comments / 0