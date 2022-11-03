Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WMDT.com
North Caroline upset Easton 41-14, knocks them out the MPSSAA playoffs
EASTON, Md- The North Caroline Bulldogs pull off the massive upset in blowout fashion over the Easton Warriors 41-14 led by Zymear Smith’s five rushing touchdowns. This first-round matchup in the MPSSAA playoffs was expected to go to Easton as they were the two seed and were coming off a complete turnaround from last season’s 3-6 record. North Caroline had lost to Easton earlier in the season 33-20 but this matchup was different in the Bulldogs’ favor.
Ocean City Today
Dan Cox running for governor on freedom and lower taxes
Maryland State Del. Dan Cox, the Republican candidate for Governor of Maryland, granted an exclusive interview with Ocean City Today to discuss issues relevant to Ocean City and the lower Eastern Shore. He is facing Democratic candidate Wes Moore. This interview has been lightly edited for brevity and clarity. Overview.
talbotspy.org
Embellished Crabs are Back During Waterfowl
Crabs will be available again this year at the Chesapeake Marketplace. No, not steamed to eat, but a delicious feast for the eyes. Mosaic artist Lisa Scarbath returns with her steampunk and embellished crabs and other creatures. These unique works of art are created with watch parts, jewelry, charms and other found objects. Carefully composed and hand assembled, each provides the viewer something new to see every time they look; a unique conversation starter.
talbotspy.org
Waterfowl Festival in Transition at 51 Years Old by Ken Miller
In many respects, 2022 has been a year of transition for Waterfowl Festival, Inc. – from the year-end 2021 resignation of the organization’s Executive Director – to the mid-year retirement of the Executive & Development Assistant – to the July employment of a new Development Director – to the increased responsibilities by the Festival Director. Additionally, the decision to select Attraction magazine to publish the Festival’s “Official Guide”, after having previously engaged APG Media of Chesapeake to publish this important informational piece, created some new challenges but with an entirely satisfactory and exceptional result.
Ocean City Today
Wes Moore provides glimpse into his ideas for Eastern Shore
This interview originally ran in the Aug. 27, 2021 issue of Ocean City Today. In lieu of a fresh interview with Wes Moore, which we were unable to obtain, we are re-running this interview with further editing. While in town for the 2021 Maryland Association of Counties (MACo) convention at...
Cape Gazette
A near-perfect day of fishing on the Angler
On Oct. 31, I was up at 3:30 a.m. and out the door around 4. I had packed my breakfast and lunch the night before, and emptied the ice maker in my refrigerator into plastic bags that were ready for my fishing cooler, so all I had to do was get dressed and head out the door.
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth Elementary physical education teacher earns top state honors
SHAPE Delaware recently hosted its annual state conference and convention for physical education and health teachers as well as athletic coaches. Rehoboth Elementary School’s physical education teacher, Richard Lantz, was named the SHAPE Delaware Teacher of the Year. “I was very excited to have been nominated for this award...
Ocean City Today
Ocean City reveals long-anticipated new brand
In a grand display of dozens of smiley faces sporting “OC” as their eyes, the team of marketing professionals hired to reimagine and revitalize Ocean City and its brand gave a sneak preview of the fruits of their labor at a ceremony last week. For several weeks, the...
Cape Gazette
Lewes Christmas parade to herald the season Dec. 3
The 90th annual Lewes Christmas parade, presented by the City of Lewes and the Lewes Chamber of Commerce, will step off at 5 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3, with a rain date of Dec. 10. The parade theme is Celebrating an Old-Fashioned Christmas in Lewes, and its organizing committee is co-chaired...
The Dispatch
Charges After Serious Hotel Assault
OCEAN CITY — A Davidson, Md. man was arrested on multiple charges after strangling his girlfriend and trying to flee the scene. Around 9:55 p.m. last Saturday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to a downtown hotel for a reported domestic assault. Upon arrival, the officer located a female victim sitting on a bench outside the hotel. According to police reports, the victim was bleeding from her nose and had a swollen upper lip. All of her clothing was covered in blood, and she was fighting back tears while grimacing in pain, according to police reports. The victim told police she believed her shoulder was dislocated.
WBOC
Three Candidates Seek Wicomico County Executive Position
OMICO COUNTY, Md. – There will be a new leader at the helm of Wicomico County following the November 8th General Election as three candidates vie to be elected the next County Executive. The candidates include Republican Julie Giordano, Democrat Ernest Davis and Libertarian Muir Boda. Muir Boda (L)
WMDT.com
Man hit alongside road near Lincoln
LINCOLN, Del. – At approximately 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Delaware State Police responded to a call for a pedestrian struck by a car in Lincoln. We’re told the man was walking close to the road on Route 113 while wearing dark clothing and was not carrying a light or anything reflective to make himself visible in the dark.
WBOC
A Road in Worcester County Has a Littering Problem
Trash - mainly empty alcohol containers - often line the side of Cathell Road in Ocean Pines. It's caused one local organization to take action and has stirred up some frustration among neighbors.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in St. Michaels, MD
St. Michaels is a quaint town in Talbot County, Maryland, known for its oyster and fishing industry. It owes its thriving shipbuilding and seafood trade to its ideal location surrounded by the Chesapeake Bay and other bodies of water. As such, you can find fresh and abundant seafood here, including...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Hertrich acquires Porter Nissan, Infiniti & body shop
The Milford-based Hertrich Family of Automobile Dealerships has acquired Porter Nissan, Porter Infiniti and Porter Auto Body West on Newark’s auto row. “After 22 years of providing automotive services to our community and careers to our loyal and hardworking employees, we have decided to hand over the reins to the Hertrich Auto Group. It was a pleasure and we are truly humbled, thank you,” Porter stated.
Cape Gazette
Johnny Janosik names Niki Massey as new CFO
Johnny Janosik recently announced that Niki Massey will join the company as its new chief financial officer effective Monday, Nov. 28. To help ensure a smooth transition, Massey will work closely with the company's current CFO Dan Ringer, who will serve as a consultant on an interim basis, supporting the company in preparation to report its FY2022 financial results.
The Dispatch
Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – November 4, 2022
Eight blocks of Boardwalk from North Division to 1st streets were rebuilt in concrete and widened by 10 feet between January and April in 1955. The Mayor and Council had decided to replace the wood with concrete due to maintenance costs. The George Bert Cropper Company did the work for $43,819 and used some of the timber salvaged to widen the northern end of the Boardwalk.
firststateupdate.com
Maryland Man Killed In Seaford Motorcycle Accident Saturday
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle that occurred in the Seaford area last night. On November 5, 2022, at approximately 7:35 p.m., a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500, operated by a 33-year-old male was traveling northbound on North Market Street (Route 13A) attempting to make a left turn to continue traveling northbound on North Market Street at a Y-intersection. At the time, a 1997 Harley-Davidson Road King motorcycle, operated by a 59-year-old male of Hebron, MD, was traveling southbound on South Front Street entering the intersection of North Market Street. For unknown reasons, the Chevrolet turned left directly in front of the Harley Davidson. As a result, the front left of the Chevrolet struck the left front of the Harley, ejecting the operator.
WBOC
Speed Limit to Change At Dangerous Worcester County Road
BERLIN, Md.- The Maryland State Highway administration is decreasing the speed limit on Gray's Corner Road from 50 miles per hour to 40. Two people have died as a result of hit and runs on Gray's Corner Road. 14 year old Gavin Knupp was killed in July. In October, Terri Wattay was killed by a hit and run when walking her dog. Gavin Knupp's mother Tiffany Knupp tells WBOC she is pleased with the changes.
Cape Gazette
Residents fight state park restaurant
Lewes residents packed into a Kent County nature center Nov. 3 to urge state park officials to deny a proposed restaurant in Cape Henlopen State Park. “We do not want to see the serenity degraded,” said John Long, member of a Sussex County bird club, who echoed much of the concerns shared by about 50 attendees at the Killens Pond Nature Center in Felton.
