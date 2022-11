Welcome to SEC Unfiltered, the USA TODAY NETWORK's newsletter on SEC sports. Look for this newsletter in your inbox Monday through Friday. Today, SEC columnist Blake Toppmeyer takes over: I can't tell you how long the replay review lasted Saturday during the Tennessee-Georgia game, because after it surpassed the 3 minute, 30-second mark, I slipped...

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 19 MINUTES AGO