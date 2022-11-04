Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Santa Cruz Mayor and Supervisor speak out in support of children forcibly taken to reunification centerRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Child files restraining order against mother day before forced to “reunify” with abusive parentRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Santa Cruz children forcibly taken from father’s family and placed in reunification campRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
KSBW.com
Salinas Area Modelers host Fly-In
CHUALAR, Calif. — The sky in Chular was buzzing this weekend and alive with the sound of giant-scale model airplanes. Hundreds came out to see pilots show off with loop-de-loops and upside-down flying for the Salinas Area Modelers Fly-In. "People come from all over the state basically, a couple...
Prunedale Market & Deli ranked best sandwich spot in California, according to Yelp
PRUNEDALE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Searching for the best sandwich can put you in quite the pickle... Unless you live in Monterey County because the best sandwich is in Prunedale, according to Yelp. The Prunedale Market & Deli was ranked the best sandwich spot in California. The store is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to The post Prunedale Market & Deli ranked best sandwich spot in California, according to Yelp appeared first on KION546.
natureworldnews.com
Officials Contemplate Fate of Famous Sea Otter After Surfboard Theft
Nick Ericksen, a surfer from Santa Cruz, was surfing at Steamer Lane in September when a creature protruded from the water and snatched his board. He was relieved to learn that the animal was the famous sea otter that had been released into the wild by authorities instead of a shark.
baynature.org
The Sea Otter That Stole a Surfboard in Santa Cruz Remains Free … For Now
In September, a surfer named Nick Ericksen was catching some waves at Steamer Lane in Santa Cruz when a creature emerged from the depths and grabbed his board. To his relief, the creature wasn’t a shark, but a cute, fluffy sea otter. And this otter had an agenda. In a video of the encounter captured by a shoreside onlooker, Ericksen relinquishes the board to the sea otter and struggles to get it back. The otter curls up on Ericksen’s board and, like a true Santa Cruz local, proceeds to ride a few waves.
KSBW.com
Salinas Valley Toy Show brings fun to Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. — The Salinas Valley Toy Show took over the Salinas Armory Saturday morning. The show brings vendors selling all types of memorabilia, from vintage action figures to Lite Brites to old video games. Fans in attendance also dressed up or wore their favorite pop culture t-shirts. "I...
travelyouman.com
15 Best Places to Visit San Jose (Fun Things To Do)
The third-largest city in California and the commercial center of Silicon Valley’s San Francisco Bay region is San Jose. It is widely recognized for its pleasant, sunny climate, creative neighborhood, and strong historical ties to the agricultural sector. San Jose’s thriving downtown core, where ancient thoroughfares like San Pedro...
This is the ‘best’ sandwich shop in California, according to Yelp
Just in time for National Sandwich Day, one California restaurant in Monterey County was ranked as the best sandwich shop in the Golden State, according to Yelp reviewers. Prunedale Market and Deli is best known for its tri-tip sandwiches, soups, and barbeque entrees. Yelp users have raved about the restaurant’s substantial food portions, atmosphere, and […]
KTVU FOX 2
Nostalgia for sale: San Jose Super Toy Show a fantasyland for kids, 'adult kids' alike
SAN JOSE, Calif. - For Benny Villela the ultimate score would be to find vintage Optimus Prime sealed in his box. Yes, that's a toy, and yes, Villela is an adult. But he's a toy collector – one of many who will be vending this Saturday at San Jose Super Toy Comic and Collectible Show at the Santa Clara Convention Center.
As the parade of Santa Cruz annual mayors comes to a stop, how strong will the new four-year pioneer be?
There are too many ex-Santa Cruz mayors to count, and they've served in times of celebration and horror. Mike Rotkin served five one-year terms as mayor, Cynthia Mathews four and Don Lane three. Now, as the city of Santa Cruz adopts a more traditional four-year mayor position — with a newly districted system of city council — a new civic experiment begins.
andnowuknow.com
Iceberg Lettuce Market Sees Limited Supplies and High Pricing; Juan Gonzalez and Bill Vargas Share Details
CALIFORNIA & ARIZONA - Due to a multitude of factors, The Source recently reported that the Iceberg lettuce market is experiencing all-time highs in terms of pricing. With limited supplies due to defects and disease and strong consumer demand, the Iceberg market is expected to remain strong for another four weeks. For more insights, we reached out to some category experts.
KTVU FOX 2
These 3 cities are the best for cannabis vacations
OAKLAND, Calif. - San Francisco, home of Hippie Hill and Haight Ashbury, is not the No. 1 city for a cannabis vacation. At least that's the bottom line from Upgraded Points, which did a 420-friendly study of the average cost of a canna-cation around the country. The top three cities?...
Hawaii travel booker pays Bay Area victims restitution, could avoid jail time
Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office says Wong paid the more than $147,000 in restitution "at the last minute."
losgatan.com
Sahr’s Passages: How did a man from a prominent Sierra Leonean family end up homeless in Los Gatos?
He has much in common with other residents of Los Gatos: He’s a veteran who grew up in a family with mining interests overseas. He’ll buy you a cold drink on a hot day. When he’s offered a free beer at the bar he insists on paying. He waxes poetic about the virtues of “freedom” and cares deeply about the documents produced by the Founding Fathers.
2000 customers buying cannabis are from Pacific Grove at just one store
A cannabis business may be able to operate in Pacific Grove if voters this November vote to pass Measure M. Voting 'yes' on Measure M, is voters giving council the nod to move forward to amend the city’s municipal code to allow the sale of cannabis with geographic restrictions. However, the measure is non-binding. Councilmember The post 2000 customers buying cannabis are from Pacific Grove at just one store appeared first on KION546.
10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County
On the hunt for a new job? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board. Software Developer IV/Architect - EDW at Central California Alliance for Health. Facilities Groundskeeper at UC Santa Cruz. Accounting Specialist - A/P at Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk. Health Services Officer at...
Student Lookout: Warriors ticket deal, Santa Cruz cafes and First Friday
Hello all, and welcome to another edition of Student Lookout, your weekly scoop on all things Santa Cruz. This week's edition shares with you a First Friday deal, all-you-can-eat pizza and Santa Cruz cafes.
Mysterious group wants to ‘Take Back San Jose’
A new group has emerged in San Jose politics just in time for a consequential election with an ominous message to “take back” the city—but no one seems to know who is behind it. It started two months ago when signs with a QR code began lining...
losgatan.com
Local Scene: Popular baker rolls out plans for Los Gatos locations
Manresa Bread readies for opening of second Los Gatos location. Manresa Bread opened its new flagship location on Oct. 27 while expanding its original location. Founder and co-owner Avery Ruzicka is expected to debut a new concept in the original Los Gatos space at 276 N. Santa Cruz Ave., with additional details to come.
KSBW.com
'A mistake,' Monterey and San Benito county leaders react to Newsom's homeless funding rejection
SALINAS, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that he is going to block about $1 billion in funding for homeless programs across the state and demanding more aggressive action plans by local governments. Leaders in Monterey and San Benito counties say the governor's claims don’t apply to the...
salinasvalleytribune.com
Photos | Hundreds turn out for Salinas Valley’s Halloween, Day of the Dead activities
SALINAS VALLEY — Over the past week, spine-chilling activities to celebrate Halloween and Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) took place throughout the Salinas Valley. Hundreds of trick-or-treaters stopped by the third annual Front Street’s Spook Fest on Monday, presented by the group Front Street in collaboration with the City of Soledad and Soledad Police Department.
