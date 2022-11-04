Read full article on original website
Pritzker, Bailey fighting for every last vote heading into the homestretch
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - In the closing days of the Nov. 8 campaign season, candidates are trying to find a closing message to earn your vote. Incumbent Gov. JB Pritzker was in Englewood Thursday for a "Get out the Vote" event with seniors. Pritzker highlighted the work done throughout the COVID-19...
Police Beat for Saturday, November 5th, 2022
A 30-year-old rural Odin woman has been returned to the Marion County Jail after being arrested in Clinton County on an outstanding Marion County felony failure to appear warrant for making a false alarm. Lacie Linder of Choteau Avenue is being held in lieu of $20,000 bond. 58-year-old Wally West...
Friday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 29 year old Matthew J. Horne of Effingham for a Richland County FTA warrant for DUI alcohol. Matthew was given an NTA by Richland County. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 30 year old Dakota W. Keller of Altamont for an Effingham County FTA warrant...
Richland County elementary teacher suspended without pay following aggravated battery charges involving students
RICHLAND COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Richland County teacher facing aggravated battery charges has been suspended without pay. In August, Kyle Shipman, 30, was charged with three counts of aggravated battery. News 10 learned Shipman was suspended without pay. This happened during a November 3 school board meeting. The following...
Trial Date Set For Altamont Man Accused Of Shooting White County Woman
A trial date has been set for an Altamont man accused of attempted murder in Edwards County. Sean Adam Curtiss, 42 of Altamont is slated to stand trial December 6 for a shooting last August that left a White County woman seriously injured. Curtiss has been formally charged with attempted...
Mattoon woman arrested for attempted first degree murder
MATTOON, Ill. (WAND)- A 34-year-old Mattoon woman was arrested for attempted first degree murder. According to Mattoon Police, MaryJo C Perry was arrested on a Coles County warrant on November 1st at 2:36 p.m. in the 1500 block of Champaign Ave. Police report on October 21st at approximately 5:37 p.m....
Fairfield woman trapped, but not injured following Tuesday crash on 161 Extension at Iuka Road
A 43-year-old Fairfield woman was trapped in her car following a two-vehicle crash on the Route 161 Extension at the Iuka Road on Tuesday morning. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say Cheryl Hedrick pulled from the stop sign on Iuka Road in front of an eastbound car on the 161 Extension driven by 42-year-old Jared Hoestmann of Damiansville.
Stover Arrested On Multiple Charges
A Carmi man is being held in the White County Jail following his arrest on Thursday. At around 5 p.m. officers with the Carmi Police Department responded to a call at 412 Illinois Street and arrested 47 year old Donald E Stover of Cherry Street. Stover was taken into custody and is being charged with Disorderly Conduct, Resisting a Peace Officer and Possession of Methamphetamine. No court date has been set at this time.
Mattoon woman charged with attempted murder
MATTOON, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Mattoon woman has been arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder. According to the Mattoon Police Department, the situation began on October 21, when officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Champaign Avenue. The initial call was referencing an unresponsive individual. Officers arrested MaryJo C. Perry, 34, of Mattoon […]
Crews investigating pedestrian accident in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Vincennes Police are currently investigating an accident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. The accident happened in the area of Niblack Blvd. and N 2nd. Street in Vincennes. Knox Co. Dispatch confirmed the call came in around 5:45 pm. This story will continue to be updated as more information is available.
Fire today at Sunset & Jefferson in Vandalia
The Vandalia Fire Department is dealing with a fire at the apartment buildings at Sunset & Jefferson in Vandalia. We hope to more on this later on www.vandaliaradio.com.
Two-vehicle accident on Division, Madison intersection results no injuries
On Thursday afternoon, two vehicles were involved in a car accident on the intersection of Division St. and Madison Ave. in Charleston. Airbags were deployed and both vehicles were towed from the accident. No individuals were transported to a hospital via ambulance from the accident. Charleston Police Department and Charleston...
