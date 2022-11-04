ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, IL

southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Saturday, November 5th, 2022

A 30-year-old rural Odin woman has been returned to the Marion County Jail after being arrested in Clinton County on an outstanding Marion County felony failure to appear warrant for making a false alarm. Lacie Linder of Choteau Avenue is being held in lieu of $20,000 bond. 58-year-old Wally West...
MARION COUNTY, IL
Effingham Radio

Friday Police Blotter

Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 29 year old Matthew J. Horne of Effingham for a Richland County FTA warrant for DUI alcohol. Matthew was given an NTA by Richland County. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 30 year old Dakota W. Keller of Altamont for an Effingham County FTA warrant...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Mattoon woman arrested for attempted first degree murder

MATTOON, Ill. (WAND)- A 34-year-old Mattoon woman was arrested for attempted first degree murder. According to Mattoon Police, MaryJo C Perry was arrested on a Coles County warrant on November 1st at 2:36 p.m. in the 1500 block of Champaign Ave. Police report on October 21st at approximately 5:37 p.m....
MATTOON, IL
wrul.com

Stover Arrested On Multiple Charges

A Carmi man is being held in the White County Jail following his arrest on Thursday. At around 5 p.m. officers with the Carmi Police Department responded to a call at 412 Illinois Street and arrested 47 year old Donald E Stover of Cherry Street. Stover was taken into custody and is being charged with Disorderly Conduct, Resisting a Peace Officer and Possession of Methamphetamine. No court date has been set at this time.
CARMI, IL
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

Crews investigating pedestrian accident in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Vincennes Police are currently investigating an accident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. The accident happened in the area of Niblack Blvd. and N 2nd. Street in Vincennes. Knox Co. Dispatch confirmed the call came in around 5:45 pm. This story will continue to be updated as more information is available.
VINCENNES, IN
dailyeasternnews.com

Two-vehicle accident on Division, Madison intersection results no injuries

On Thursday afternoon, two vehicles were involved in a car accident on the intersection of Division St. and Madison Ave. in Charleston. Airbags were deployed and both vehicles were towed from the accident. No individuals were transported to a hospital via ambulance from the accident. Charleston Police Department and Charleston...
CHARLESTON, IL

