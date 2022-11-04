ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

US says a North Korean nuclear strike on it or allies would be ‘end of Kim regime’ OLD

By Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rjPp9_0iyODJIr00

The US has warned North Korea that a nuclear weapon attack against the US or its allies will result in the “end” of Kim Jong-un ’s regime as Pyongyang continued to test launch a barrage of missiles.

The hermit kingdom has launched over two dozen missiles in the last two days in response to US-South Korean military exercises which began earlier this week and were extended till Saturday due to the escalation.

US defence secretary Lloyd Austin and South Korean defence minister Lee Jong-sup, after meeting at the Pentagon, released a joint statement on Thursday, “strongly condemning” the North’s escalating military flexing.

“Any nuclear attack against the US or its allies and partners, including the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons, is unacceptable and will result in the end of the Kim regime,” Mr Austin said according to a joint communique released by the defence department.

Mr Austin said the test launches are “destabilising to the region” and called on the North to “cease that type of activity and to begin to engage in serious dialogue”.

He insisted that Pyongyang’s increased military aggression would not result in Washington permanently relocating troops and strategic assets to the region. Mr Kim would see additional US military presence there, he added.

On Friday, a day after Mr Austin made the comments, South Korea said it scrambled fighter jets after detecting around 180 North Korean warplanes moving near the border between the two countries. Seoul scrambled around 80 jets, including F-35A stealth fighters, in response to the North’s sortie.

South Korea’s joint chiefs of staff said the North’s warplanes were detected in various inland areas along the country’s eastern and western coasts.

On Thursday, the North had launched a suspected new type of banned intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), forcing Japan to issue evacuation alerts and halt trains .

The ballistic missile test was preceded by the test firing of at least 23 missiles and 100 artillery shells that were fired into an eastern maritime buffer zone on Wednesday. The missiles were all short-range allistic missiles or suspected surface-to-air missiles, the South’s military said.

According to Seoul, one of the ballistic missiles was flying toward the country’s Ulleung island before it eventually landed 167km northwest of the island.

Meanwhile, the US and South Korean forces separately conducted their “Vigilant Storm” combined aerial exercise, which involved nearly 240 warplanes.

Comments / 45

Frank
2d ago

The military senior General Staff Officers will have to wait until Bumbling Biden wakes up and even then Obama will be consulted also and probably all of the EU partners, so any nuclear attack by Putin will probably not have any consequences as far as a nuclear weapons attack.The Biden Administration will lie ,lie , and continue to lie their way out of it, the mainstream media will completely justify the lack of response by the Biden Circus of Fools.

Reply(4)
4
Sundown
4d ago

It's not like they don't know this already, just more political 💩 before midterms

Reply
5
Shawn Webb
3d ago

if you ask me it's about time America makes an example out of North Korea so nobody in the future will want to mess with us

Reply(4)
2
