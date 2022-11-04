Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A White Woman Has 11 Children with 8 Different "Baby Daddies" And ALL 8 of the FATHERS are BLACK!!Marry EvensMemphis, TN
Jerry Lee Lewis Death Hoax: The Singer Reported Dead, But He's Alive In MemphisChrissie MasseyMemphis, TN
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in MemphisTerry MansfieldMemphis, TN
How You Can Meet Avery Kristen Pohl & the GH Cast at GracelandSoap HubMemphis, TN
The 7th Annual Avidity Awards Debuts in Memphis, TNVeronica Charnell MediaMemphis, TN
Related
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best BBQ Joints in Memphis, Tennessee
HOG WILD East, BBQ & Market is a new concept in Memphis. It offers made-to-order barbeque and ice cream. The menu features a variety of locally smoked meats and pork. It also provides a variety of sides, such as fried plantains and potato salad. The menu includes pulled pork, smoked...
FOX13 announces Andrew Humphrey as new Chief Meteorologist
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FOX13 has named Andrew Humphrey Chief Meteorologist of Severe Weather Center 13. “Our community is extraordinarily fortunate. They are about to be served with lifesaving weather information by one of the best scientists in the business,” said FOX13 News Director Randy Wardell. Before joining FOX13,...
COGIC bringing annual convention back to Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The annual COGIC convention is back in Memphis next week for the first time in over a decade, and leaders are expecting more than 20,000 people in town. For downtown businesses and COGIC leaders, it’s a homecoming they’ve been waiting for. “I was ecstatic....
This Sunken, Exposed Riverboat Casino In Memphis Was Once Grand In The QC
The Mississippi River is really low south of the QC and with the shrinking water levels comes new discoveries. At Memphis, the river is at a record low. You can just see it drying up. The declining levels have exposed the sunken Diamond Lady casino riverboat. The Diamond Lady took...
Tennessee election results for Nov. 8, 2022
Voters in Tennessee face several big choices Tuesday, including the governor, four potential amendments to the state constitution and U.S. House seats in the Memphis area. Many cities, towns and counties in West Tennessee also have local elections. Bill Lee is projected to win the governor’s race. See results below for races in the News […]
2 hurt in Raleigh shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were injured in a shooting in Raleigh Friday night. Memphis Police say the shooting happened on Covington Pike and Raleigh Lagrange Road. Officers responded to the scene at around 8 p.m. Police say a man and a woman were taken to Regional One hospital in non-critical condition. According to police, […]
13-year-old girl injured in Frayser shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A thirteen-year-old girl is recovering after she was shot early Wednesday morning in Frayser. It happened in the 4000 block of LeWeir around 5 a.m. Police say the 13-year-old girl was taken to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital. She is expected to be okay. However, they’re still looking for the person responsible. Memphis Police […]
MPD: Suspects steal Tesla from East Memphis restaurant
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for four people who they say stole a car from an East Memphis restaurant Saturday evening. The victim told police he discovered his Tesla was missing when he was leaving the Osaka restaurant on Poplar Avenue. Investigators say a video shows four males driving a four-door black Infiniti and […]
Vacant drive-in theater in Westwood up for a refresh
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A once popular drive-in theater is now considered an eyesore. Residents in the Westwood community are now working to revamp the abandoned Southwest Twin Drive-in on South 3rd Street. “Everything we can get to improve our neighborhood, that’s what we want,” said Reverend Melvin Watkins, Senior...
Man shot, killed in Hickory Hill; suspect on the run
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is dead after a shooting in Hickory Hill Tuesday afternoon. Memphis Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 6300 block of Winchester around 3:30 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the suspect took off in a light-colored vehicle. If you have any information, call […]
Man wanted for deadly shooting at Memphis grocery store, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A search is on for a man who shot another man to death at a grocery store Monday, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). The shooting happened at the County Line Grocery store on Tchulahoma Road, police said. A surveillance video captures the man pulling...
Man critically injured in shooting, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was hurt following a shooting Friday afternoon. At approximately 1:20 PM, Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Cherrydale Road, off Rhodes Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man on the ground with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to Regional One...
Warehouse shooting in Southwest Memphis leaves one injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was shot overnight outside a FedEx distribution center in Southeast Memphis. The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Wednesday at the facility at 3955 Holmes Road near Getwell. The 24-year-old male victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Reports say the victim was shot in the stomach. Employees […]
tri-statedefender.com
Fearing for his safety, an accused killer of ‘Young Dolph’ seeks new confinement
One of the accused killers of Memphis rapper Young Dolph is OK with spending twenty-three and a half hours locked in a cell at the Shelby County Penal Farm. In fact, that’s the request he has made through an attorney. From Justin Johnson’s point of view, the issue is...
Driver killed in crash with school bus in Dyer County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Milan, Tennessee man was killed in a collision with a school bus in Dyer County on Wednesday. Aaron Barksdale, 21, was killed when his Chevy Malibu hit a school bus at the intersection of Hogwallow Road and Jones Road around 7 a.m., the Tennessee Highway Patrol said in a report. No […]
Man arrested in Northeast Memphis shooting, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is investigating following a shooting in Northeast Memphis that left a man dead. Police said it happened on Saturday around 8:30 p.m., at 2212 Woodfield Park Drive. MPD said a man was found and pronounced dead. Police said they detained a man...
localmemphis.com
Frayser store clerk points AK47s at couple over quarter, reportedly yells racial slurs
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people went inside a grocery store in Frayser only to be forced out with assault rifles. They said the store clerk got offended and forced them out holding an assault rifle and yelling racial insults. "After the quarter bounced up he just went off, he...
Proposal would move Tunica County casinos from flood areas, boost local economy
TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. — A new proposal could be a game-changer for Tunica County casinos. The bill would allow casinos to be built on dry land instead of inside of a levee, where there are flood risks. State Representative Cedric Burnett drafted the bill and said it would protect against such events.
TMZ.com
Jerry Lee Lewis Not Dead, Alive in Memphis
Jerry Lee Lewis is not dead ... as we previously reported. We're told the rock 'n' roll legend is alive, living in Memphis. Earlier today we were told by someone claiming to be Lewis' rep that he had passed. That turned out not to be the case. TMZ regrets the...
Suspect allegedly shot man twice during custody exchange at Kroger
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested after allegedly shooting another man during a custody exchange at a local Kroger. On Sept. 13, Memphis Police responded to a shots fired call at a Kroger in the 4700 block of Riverdale Road. Officers were told four to five shots were...
Comments / 0