Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

The Best BBQ Joints in Memphis, Tennessee

HOG WILD East, BBQ & Market is a new concept in Memphis. It offers made-to-order barbeque and ice cream. The menu features a variety of locally smoked meats and pork. It also provides a variety of sides, such as fried plantains and potato salad. The menu includes pulled pork, smoked...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Tennessee election results for Nov. 8, 2022

Voters in Tennessee face several big choices Tuesday, including the governor, four potential amendments to the state constitution and U.S. House seats in the Memphis area. Many cities, towns and counties in West Tennessee also have local elections. Bill Lee is projected to win the governor’s race. See results below for races in the News […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WREG

2 hurt in Raleigh shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were injured in a shooting in Raleigh Friday night. Memphis Police say the shooting happened on Covington Pike and Raleigh Lagrange Road. Officers responded to the scene at around 8 p.m. Police say a man and a woman were taken to Regional One hospital in non-critical condition. According to police, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

13-year-old girl injured in Frayser shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A thirteen-year-old girl is recovering after she was shot early Wednesday morning in Frayser. It happened in the 4000 block of LeWeir around 5 a.m. Police say the 13-year-old girl was taken to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital. She is expected to be okay. However, they’re still looking for the person responsible. Memphis Police […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD: Suspects steal Tesla from East Memphis restaurant

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for four people who they say stole a car from an East Memphis restaurant Saturday evening. The victim told police he discovered his Tesla was missing when he was leaving the Osaka restaurant on Poplar Avenue. Investigators say a video shows four males driving a four-door black Infiniti and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Vacant drive-in theater in Westwood up for a refresh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A once popular drive-in theater is now considered an eyesore. Residents in the Westwood community are now working to revamp the abandoned Southwest Twin Drive-in on South 3rd Street. “Everything we can get to improve our neighborhood, that’s what we want,” said Reverend Melvin Watkins, Senior...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man shot, killed in Hickory Hill; suspect on the run

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is dead after a shooting in Hickory Hill Tuesday afternoon. Memphis Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 6300 block of Winchester around 3:30 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the suspect took off in a light-colored vehicle. If you have any information, call […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Warehouse shooting in Southwest Memphis leaves one injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was shot overnight outside a FedEx distribution center in Southeast Memphis. The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Wednesday at the facility at 3955 Holmes Road near Getwell. The 24-year-old male victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Reports say the victim was shot in the stomach. Employees […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Driver killed in crash with school bus in Dyer County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Milan, Tennessee man was killed in a collision with a school bus in Dyer County on Wednesday. Aaron Barksdale, 21, was killed when his Chevy Malibu hit a school bus at the intersection of Hogwallow Road and Jones Road around 7 a.m., the Tennessee Highway Patrol said in a report. No […]
MEMPHIS, TN
TMZ.com

Jerry Lee Lewis Not Dead, Alive in Memphis

Jerry Lee Lewis is not dead ... as we previously reported. We're told the rock 'n' roll legend is alive, living in Memphis. Earlier today we were told by someone claiming to be Lewis' rep that he had passed. That turned out not to be the case. TMZ regrets the...
MEMPHIS, TN

