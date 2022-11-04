MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A thirteen-year-old girl is recovering after she was shot early Wednesday morning in Frayser. It happened in the 4000 block of LeWeir around 5 a.m. Police say the 13-year-old girl was taken to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital. She is expected to be okay. However, they’re still looking for the person responsible. Memphis Police […]

