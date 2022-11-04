Read full article on original website
Aegean Airlines Begins Eurowings Codeshare in 4Q22
Star Alliance member Aegean Airlines in the fourth quarter of 2022 commenced unilateral codeshare partnership with Eurowings, covering the latter’s service to/from Greece. The codeshare service went into effect since 11OCT22 (or earlier), covering following routes. Selected routes are offered on seasonal basis. Aegean Airlines operated by Eurowings. Berlin...
British Airways NW23 Intercontinental Network Preliminary Changes – 06NOV22
British Airways in the week of 06NOV22’s OAG schedules update gradually filed intercontinental operations for Northern winter 2023/24 season, effective 29OCT23. Preliminary aircraft changes as follows. London Heathrow – Beijing Daxing eff 29OCT23 A350-1000XWB replaces 787-8 in NS23. London Heathrow – Hong Kong eff 29OCT23 2 daily 3-class...
WestJet Begins JAL Codeshare to Tokyo From Nov 2022
WestJet and JAL from November 2022 is expanding codeshare partnership, which sees WestJet’s “WS” coded flight numbers being displayed on JAL’s Tokyo Narita – Vancouver route. Planned codeshare service to commence on 10NOV22. Tokyo is WestJet’s second destination in Northeast Asia, through codeshare agreement.
Izhavia Adds St. Petersburg – Kaliningrad Sector in NW22
Russian carrier Izhavia in Northern winter 2022/23 season is adding Izhevsk – St. Petersburg – Kaliningrad route, operated by Boeing 737-800 aircraft. This route is scheduled twice weekly, with first flight operated on 31OCT22. St. Petersburg – Kaliningrad is a new sector for the carrier. I8791 IJK1230...
Vistara Moves Frankfurt / Paris Increase to mid-Nov 2022
Vistara this week filed minor revision to is planned service increase to Frankfurt and Paris CDG, which will be delayed by few days, per latest update. Planned service increase is now scheduled from 11NOV22 at earliest, 4 days later than planned. Delhi – Frankfurt eff 11NOV22 Increase from 3 to...
Flydubai Opens Reservation For 6 Routes Addition in 2022-23
Flydubai yesterday (04NOV22) announced latest network expansion. In addition to planned service resumption to Hofuf in late-November 2022, Krabi in late-January 2023, the airline will be adding 4 new routes in 2023. Planned operation as follows. Dubai – Cagliari 22JUN23 – 30SEP23 3 weekly 737 MAX 8. FZ1507...
Wideroe NS23 Faroe Islands Frequency Changes – 04NOV22
Widerøe in recent schedule update filed frequency adjustment for Faroe Islands service during Northern summer 2023 season. From 27MAR23 to 30APR23, the airline will continue to operate 2 weekly Bergen – Vagar/Faroe Islands flight with Dash 8-Q400 aircraft. From 01MAY23, the airline will operate 4 weekly flights. WF290...
