Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Fathom Holdings (FTHM) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Fathom Holdings (FTHM) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.38 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.36. This compares to loss of $0.24 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -5.56%....
NASDAQ
Asure Software Inc (ASUR) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Asure Software Inc (ASUR) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.01 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.03. This compares to loss of $0.01 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
NASDAQ
RxSight, Inc. (RXST) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
RxSight, Inc. (RXST) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.61 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.70. This compares to loss of $0.65 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 12.86%....
NASDAQ
Groupon (GRPN) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
Groupon (GRPN) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.68 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.56. This compares to earnings of $0.38 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -21.43%. A...
NASDAQ
Vroom (VRM) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
Vroom (VRM) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.64 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.59. This compares to loss of $0.70 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -8.47%. A...
NASDAQ
TrueCar (TRUE) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
TrueCar (TRUE) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.15 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.11. This compares to loss of $0.02 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -36.36%. A...
NASDAQ
TRxADE (MEDS) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
TRxADE (MEDS) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.06 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.12. This compares to break-even earnings per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 50%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.32 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.35. This compares to loss of $0.23 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
NASDAQ
3 Rock-Solid Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now
It's time to seriously consider investing in dividend growth stocks if you haven't already. There's a real possibility that a recession is on the way -- and guess which stocks tend to outperform during recessions? The answer -- according to investment firm Goldman Sachs -- is the stocks of companies that consistently increase their dividends.
NASDAQ
Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.16 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.31. This compares to loss of $0.08 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
NASDAQ
WM Technology, Inc. (MAPS) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
WM Technology, Inc. (MAPS) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.06 per share in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to loss of $0.02 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company would post...
NASDAQ
FibroGen (FGEN) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
FibroGen (FGEN) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.98 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.83. This compares to earnings of $0.54 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -18.07%. A...
NASDAQ
Brighthouse Financial (BHF) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
Brighthouse Financial (BHF) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.04 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.78. This compares to earnings of $6.17 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -105.13%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ
Westport Innovations (WPRT) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
Westport Innovations (WPRT) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.07 per share in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to loss of $0.03 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this maker of natural-gas engine...
NASDAQ
Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.10 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.10 per share. This compares to loss of $0.08 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
NASDAQ
Superior Group (SGC) Surpasses Q3 Earnings Estimates
Superior Group (SGC) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.27 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.12 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.51 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 125%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
Masonite (DOOR) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Masonite (DOOR) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.53 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.51 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.99 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 0.80%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ
The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW) Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates
The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.10 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.08 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.06 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 25%....
NASDAQ
EHealth (EHTH) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
EHealth (EHTH) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.17 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.42. This compares to loss of $1.78 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 17.61%. A...
NASDAQ
TaskUs (TASK) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
TaskUs (TASK) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.35 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.30 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.30 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 16.67%. A quarter ago,...
Comments / 0