Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest woman in Dallas donated $55 million this weekAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Texas Preschool Kids Sick After Eating A Teacher’s THC Gummiesjustpene50Prosper, TX
Beto supporters allegedly assault conservative reporter at rally in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
DFW Homes Damaged During Major Fall StormLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Extreme Weather Forces Cancellation of 300 Flights From DFW AirportLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
texashsfootball.com
Playoff Matchups Set for District 6-5A
FRISCO REEDY (10-0, 8-0) VS DALLAS WT WHITE (5-5, 5-3) 7pm Thursday, The Star in Frisco. The only thing that was known going into the weekends games was that Reedy would be the number one seed. They finished their perfect regular season last week with a last-second win over Frisco Heritage. The Lions get to stay at home for the first round. WT White came close to pulling an upset at Birdville, but lost 20-17 knocking them into the four-seed. The Lions are led on offense by running back Dennis Moody, who has over 1300 yards rushing, and on defense by end Dixon Hudson who has 25 tackles for loss on the season. Reedy and White did have one mutual opponent, Heritage. Heritage easily beat White 28-0. Reedy beat Heritage 32-31 on a last-second punt block. Reedy looks to have an easy first round matchup before a probable second-round game with Lancaster.
FOX Sports
No. 7 TCU stays unbeaten, but misses chance to make point to CFP committee
When the College Football Playoff Selection Committee released its initial set of rankings on Tuesday, many felt surprised to see undefeated TCU sitting at No. 7 behind Alabama, Clemson and several others. "We're looking for a balanced team, offense and defense," said committee chairman and NC State athletic director Boo...
Quentin Johnston, TCU football dealt discouraging injury update
Unbeaten TCU football is currently in the midst of a Big 12 battle with Texas Tech and early in the contest, they were dealt a brutal blow as star wide receiver Quentin Johnson exited early with an ankle injury. He actually rolled it last week and tried to play through it here before making his way to the sidelines.
fox4news.com
Thunderstorms delay Dallas ISD football game to determine district champion
DALLAS - The storms cleared out in time for high school football. But at least one game in Dallas got delayed due to lightning. The game was scheduled for 730 p.m., but lingering lightning from the storm delayed it. Hours before South Oak Cliff was scheduled to take on Woodrow...
“Coach told me, ‘It was your leadership by example, that helped turn this thing around,'”: CW33 post-game interview with Trinity Trojans’ Gary Maddox
"It was great to be part of a good win. I'm just happy that my teammates fought. We fought and we stayed in no matter the adversity, or what came our way."
Gus Johnson draws attention for criticism of ‘analytics’
Gus Johnson drew attention on Saturday for his criticism of analytics while calling the TCU-Texas Tech game. TCU beat Texas Tech 34-24 to remain undefeated. The Red Raiders led 17-13 late in the third quarter, though they fell behind 20-17 after allowing a touchdown in the fourth. The game turned...
WFAA
Frisco Kindergartener with over 30 TDs!
Cowboys 8-0 going into playoffs this weekend! First year playing football and Grant has over 30 TDs! Credit: Lauren Hart.
Five-star Duncanville PF Ron Holland commits to Texas Longhorns
Holland, the top-rated Class of 2023 recruit in Texas high school basketball, announced his pledge to play for the Longhorns on Saturday morning
This North Texas restaurant is your go-to spot for some great game-day food
Game days for your favorite team are exciting. But prepping to host your squad on game day brings a world of emotions.
Watch: Dangerous tornadoes captured on camera tearing through Texas
Tornadoes were seen near the towns of Sulphur Springs, Miller Grove, Athens and New Boston, Texas.
Severe Storms with Hail Possible on Friday
The Dallas Fort Worth area is set to experience a severe storm with a chance of hail and flooding.Clay Leconey/Unsplash. The chances of severe weather in the Dallas-Fort Worth area are growing, especially on Friday, this will include high winds, hail, and potentially tornadoes. Fox 4 reports that early Friday, there will be scattered showers, with the rain chances increasing over the day.
North Texas was under Level 3 and 4 severe weather risk on Friday. What do those mean?
DALLAS — Strong to severe storms were expected in North Texas on Friday. And when that happens, the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Service typically labels areas' risk levels by categories. For most of the week, most of North Texas was considered to be under an "enhanced" level for...
This Oak Cliff eatery serves classic Cajun dishes that will leave you stuffed
If you want the taste of Louisiana in North Texas, there is one spot making waves and great seafood in the heart of Oak Cliff.
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Nov. 4 2 p.m. update
FOX 4 meteorologists Dan Henry and Ali Turiano break down today's chances of severe weather and are tracking strong winds through the area. Much of North Texas is under a tornado watch until 8 p.m.
starlocalmedia.com
Construction starts on DART's Silver Line stations in Plano
Plano is on track to becoming more connected to the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. Along with DART’s incoming 26-mile Silver Line, Plano is slated to see two new, unique stations by 2024 that will more easily connect residents to the heart of the metroplex.
secretdallas.com
Escape The Hustle & Bustle Of Dallas City Life To These Gorgeous Woodland Cabins
Wake up fully immersed in nature with floor-to-ceiling windows. With great weather, a bustling entertainment scene, and a wealth of subcultures and interesting neighborhoods many of us can be guilty of becoming all too comfortable passing week on week in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and forgetting to take a break from the urban monotony.
Eddie’s Napolis Ristorante Italiano in Frisco works to make customers feel at home
Louie Vllasaliu co-ownes Eddie’s Napolis in Frisco. (Amber Friend/Community Impact) Nearly 10 years ago, Enver “Eddie” Kolenovic and his nephew Louie Vllasaliu looked at what would become the Frisco location of Eddie’s Napolis Ristorante Italiano and saw what the community needed: a family-owned Italian restaurant. Kolenovic,...
Dallas man wins $1 million from Powerball ticket ordered online
When you're in your 20s, your adult life is truly just beginning as a lot of firsts will take place, your first drink, getting your own insurance, graduating from college, your first big adult job, and for one Dallas 20-something-year-old, becoming a millionaire.
dmagazine.com
Following the Storms Through Dallas County
Dallas County’s severe thunderstorm warning expired at 5:15 p.m, according to the National Weather Service. The worst of the storm appears to be south of the metro area, where a tornado warning was issued for Ellis and Navarro counties. Fort Worth and Tarrant County have received most of the rain. The tornado watch will be lifted at 8 p.m. as the storms move east.
multifamilybiz.com
The Cordish Companies and Texas Rangers Celebrate Groundbreaking of Luxury Residential Community in Arlington Entertainment District
ARLINGTON, TX - The Texas Rangers and The Cordish Companies gathered to celebrate the groundbreaking of One Rangers Way, a luxury residential community in the heart of the Arlington Entertainment District. The Rangers and Cordish were joined by Arlington Mayor Jim Ross, Arlington City Council, and community and business leaders from the City of Arlington and Tarrant County to recognize this exciting milestone.
Comments / 0