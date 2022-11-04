ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sachse, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
texashsfootball.com

Playoff Matchups Set for District 6-5A

FRISCO REEDY (10-0, 8-0) VS DALLAS WT WHITE (5-5, 5-3) 7pm Thursday, The Star in Frisco. The only thing that was known going into the weekends games was that Reedy would be the number one seed. They finished their perfect regular season last week with a last-second win over Frisco Heritage. The Lions get to stay at home for the first round. WT White came close to pulling an upset at Birdville, but lost 20-17 knocking them into the four-seed. The Lions are led on offense by running back Dennis Moody, who has over 1300 yards rushing, and on defense by end Dixon Hudson who has 25 tackles for loss on the season. Reedy and White did have one mutual opponent, Heritage. Heritage easily beat White 28-0. Reedy beat Heritage 32-31 on a last-second punt block. Reedy looks to have an easy first round matchup before a probable second-round game with Lancaster.
FRISCO, TX
FOX Sports

No. 7 TCU stays unbeaten, but misses chance to make point to CFP committee

When the College Football Playoff Selection Committee released its initial set of rankings on Tuesday, many felt surprised to see undefeated TCU sitting at No. 7 behind Alabama, Clemson and several others. "We're looking for a balanced team, offense and defense," said committee chairman and NC State athletic director Boo...
FORT WORTH, TX
Larry Lease

Severe Storms with Hail Possible on Friday

The Dallas Fort Worth area is set to experience a severe storm with a chance of hail and flooding.Clay Leconey/Unsplash. The chances of severe weather in the Dallas-Fort Worth area are growing, especially on Friday, this will include high winds, hail, and potentially tornadoes. Fox 4 reports that early Friday, there will be scattered showers, with the rain chances increasing over the day.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas weather: Nov. 4 2 p.m. update

FOX 4 meteorologists Dan Henry and Ali Turiano break down today's chances of severe weather and are tracking strong winds through the area. Much of North Texas is under a tornado watch until 8 p.m.
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Construction starts on DART's Silver Line stations in Plano

Plano is on track to becoming more connected to the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. Along with DART’s incoming 26-mile Silver Line, Plano is slated to see two new, unique stations by 2024 that will more easily connect residents to the heart of the metroplex.
PLANO, TX
secretdallas.com

Escape The Hustle & Bustle Of Dallas City Life To These Gorgeous Woodland Cabins

Wake up fully immersed in nature with floor-to-ceiling windows. With great weather, a bustling entertainment scene, and a wealth of subcultures and interesting neighborhoods many of us can be guilty of becoming all too comfortable passing week on week in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and forgetting to take a break from the urban monotony.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Following the Storms Through Dallas County

Dallas County’s severe thunderstorm warning expired at 5:15 p.m, according to the National Weather Service. The worst of the storm appears to be south of the metro area, where a tornado warning was issued for Ellis and Navarro counties. Fort Worth and Tarrant County have received most of the rain. The tornado watch will be lifted at 8 p.m. as the storms move east.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
multifamilybiz.com

The Cordish Companies and Texas Rangers Celebrate Groundbreaking of Luxury Residential Community in Arlington Entertainment District

ARLINGTON, TX - The Texas Rangers and The Cordish Companies gathered to celebrate the groundbreaking of One Rangers Way, a luxury residential community in the heart of the Arlington Entertainment District. The Rangers and Cordish were joined by Arlington Mayor Jim Ross, Arlington City Council, and community and business leaders from the City of Arlington and Tarrant County to recognize this exciting milestone.
ARLINGTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy