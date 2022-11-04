ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasant Grove, AR

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mobile, November 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice

MOBILE, AL
Andalusia Star News

Bulldogs earn gritty first-round home win over Jackson, 25-10

Andalusia battled in a hard-fought game from both ends and ground out a tough first-round win over Jackson, 25-10, at home Friday night. The Bulldogs improved to 10-1 overall and travel to American Christian (9-2) in Tuscaloosa for the second round Friday, Nov. 11, while the Aggies (8-3) ended their season.
ANDALUSIA, AL
WDHN

The Extra Point: Chickasaw vs. Ariton

ARITON, Ala. (WDHN) — The Ariton Purple Cats were one the best teams all season long in the Wiregrass, ending the season with a 9-1 mark. Ariton won 2A region two, earning themselves a home playoff game in round one of the playoffs which brought Chicasaw into town. Ariton rolls to a 61-22 win at […]
ARITON, AL
utv44.com

Baldwin Co. lawmaker plans to address AHSAA player eligibility drama

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — One local lawmaker says he'd like to put an end to high school drama he says the Alabama High School Athletic Association creates with its student transfer rules. Sen. Chris Elliott (R - Josephine) says these rules lead to an absurd game of gotcha where people try to catch players violating the rules so an opposing team becomes disqualified.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
utv44.com

Gulf Coast Challenge schedule of events November 9-12 announced

The Ultimate HBCU Experience is next week. The Gulf Coast Challenge Powered by the Mobile Sports Authority presents two Historically Black Colleges and Universities in a classic showdown. The Ultimate HBCU Experience is Saturday, November 12 at 4:00 PM at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, featuring the Bulldogs of Alabama A&M University vs....
MOBILE, AL
WLOX

Moss Point mourning beloved former band director Julius Hunt

Ocean Springs is getting ready for the Peter Anderson Arts & Crafts Festival this Saturday and Sunday, and local businesses are expecting huge crowds. LIVE REPORT: All lanes of Hwy 49 now open to traffic. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. All north and south bound lanes of Hwy 49 have...
MOSS POINT, MS
utv44.com

Greater Gulf State Fair closes temporarily due to weather concerns

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The Greater Gulf State Fair is closing Saturday due to weather concerns. In a Saturday Facebook post, State Fair officials stated that the festivities will be postponed until midday Sunday, the events final day. To join in on the festivities before they end, you can...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG

Best Ever Green Beans with Greer’s

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- This week on Cooking with John, John Nodar is right at home in the new WKRG Kitchen where Lucy Greer will be showing him how to make the best ever green beans just in time for Thanksgiving!. The recipe and instructions are as follows:. 28 oz can...
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

2 rescued after cigarette causes fire at Escambia County home

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Multiple units responded to a structure fire in Escambia County Sunday morning. Units were dispatched to the 1300 block of Jasma Lane in response to a fire. Escambia County Fire officials told WEAR News that the fire was caused by a lit cigarette that fell out...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
Alabama Now

Alabama man struck, killed as he walked near interstate

An Alabama man was killed Wednesday night when he was walking on an interstate service road and was struck by a motorist, a TV station reported. Mobile police said Gregory McDermott, 50, was struck and killed at approximately 9:11 p.m., Wednesday, WKRG-TV reported. Police said McDermott was found lying in...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Bourbon by the Bay 2022

Raise your glass at the sixth annual Bourbon by the Bay, where you can sample from over forty premium bourbons and whiskeys while enjoying festive live music, scrumptious food and an exciting silent auction. Gulf Coast’s Premier Bourbon Tasting Event // Sample from forty+ premium bourbons and whiskeys while enjoying...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Irvington man killed in crash was not wearing his seatbelt

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, has claimed the life of an Irvington man. Andrew L. Kirkland, 91, was fatally injured when the 1999 Ford Ranger he was driving was struck by the 2007 GMC Sierra pickup driven by Jacob R. Sessions, 21, also from Irvington.
IRVINGTON, AL
utv44.com

Mississippi Woman killed in Mobile County crash

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — An early morning crash has claimed the life of a Mississippi woman according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The crash occurred Saturday, just before 4 a.m. on I-10 near the 3 mile marker in Mobile County. 24-year-old Rachel Pickard of Summet, Mississippi, was fatally...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

One person killed in Friday night shooting on St. Stephens Road

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Prichard police are investigating a shooting death that happened late Friday night on St Stephens Road. Prichard police say that around 11:50 p.m. Friday officers were dispatched to a call of one shot at the St. Stephens Road apartments. When officers arrived they found a victim only identified as a black male with gun shot wounds to the chest and arm. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
PRICHARD, AL
Alabama Now

Former Alabama cop convicted of exposing himself to women at gas station

A former Alabama police leader was convicted Friday of exposing himself to two women, a TV station reported. Danny Bell, who was fired from the Daphne Police Department where he worked as a captain on a 2014 charge of domestic violence, was accused of indecent exposure after two women identified him as the person who exposed himself to them at a Daphne convenience store, WKRG-TV reported.
DAPHNE, AL

