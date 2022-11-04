Read full article on original website
Mobile, November 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Murphy High School basketball team will have a game with Baker High School on November 07, 2022, 15:00:00.
Andalusia Star News
Bulldogs earn gritty first-round home win over Jackson, 25-10
Andalusia battled in a hard-fought game from both ends and ground out a tough first-round win over Jackson, 25-10, at home Friday night. The Bulldogs improved to 10-1 overall and travel to American Christian (9-2) in Tuscaloosa for the second round Friday, Nov. 11, while the Aggies (8-3) ended their season.
The Extra Point: Chickasaw vs. Ariton
ARITON, Ala. (WDHN) — The Ariton Purple Cats were one the best teams all season long in the Wiregrass, ending the season with a 9-1 mark. Ariton won 2A region two, earning themselves a home playoff game in round one of the playoffs which brought Chicasaw into town. Ariton rolls to a 61-22 win at […]
utv44.com
Baldwin Co. lawmaker plans to address AHSAA player eligibility drama
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — One local lawmaker says he'd like to put an end to high school drama he says the Alabama High School Athletic Association creates with its student transfer rules. Sen. Chris Elliott (R - Josephine) says these rules lead to an absurd game of gotcha where people try to catch players violating the rules so an opposing team becomes disqualified.
utv44.com
Gulf Coast Challenge schedule of events November 9-12 announced
The Ultimate HBCU Experience is next week. The Gulf Coast Challenge Powered by the Mobile Sports Authority presents two Historically Black Colleges and Universities in a classic showdown. The Ultimate HBCU Experience is Saturday, November 12 at 4:00 PM at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, featuring the Bulldogs of Alabama A&M University vs....
WLOX
Moss Point mourning beloved former band director Julius Hunt
Ocean Springs is getting ready for the Peter Anderson Arts & Crafts Festival this Saturday and Sunday, and local businesses are expecting huge crowds. LIVE REPORT: All lanes of Hwy 49 now open to traffic. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. All north and south bound lanes of Hwy 49 have...
utv44.com
Greater Gulf State Fair closes temporarily due to weather concerns
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The Greater Gulf State Fair is closing Saturday due to weather concerns. In a Saturday Facebook post, State Fair officials stated that the festivities will be postponed until midday Sunday, the events final day. To join in on the festivities before they end, you can...
WKRG
Best Ever Green Beans with Greer’s
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- This week on Cooking with John, John Nodar is right at home in the new WKRG Kitchen where Lucy Greer will be showing him how to make the best ever green beans just in time for Thanksgiving!. The recipe and instructions are as follows:. 28 oz can...
WEAR
2 rescued after cigarette causes fire at Escambia County home
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Multiple units responded to a structure fire in Escambia County Sunday morning. Units were dispatched to the 1300 block of Jasma Lane in response to a fire. Escambia County Fire officials told WEAR News that the fire was caused by a lit cigarette that fell out...
Sludge spilled onto Baldwin County roadways detouring traffic for hours
Motorists in South Baldwin County dealt with miles of detours Friday after a trucker hauling sludge to a landfill spilled part of his load from Silverhill to Magnolia Springs.
Alabama man struck, killed as he walked near interstate
An Alabama man was killed Wednesday night when he was walking on an interstate service road and was struck by a motorist, a TV station reported. Mobile police said Gregory McDermott, 50, was struck and killed at approximately 9:11 p.m., Wednesday, WKRG-TV reported. Police said McDermott was found lying in...
Felon arrested for Friday night shooting in Pensacola, facing 7 charges: Pensacola Police
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department said they arrested a man in connection to a Friday night shooting on N 9 Avenue and E Chase St., according to a release from the PPD. Leonte Demetris Wright, 38, of Pensacola, is facing seven charges including attempted homicide. Wright was taken into custody “shortly thereafter […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Bourbon by the Bay 2022
Raise your glass at the sixth annual Bourbon by the Bay, where you can sample from over forty premium bourbons and whiskeys while enjoying festive live music, scrumptious food and an exciting silent auction. Gulf Coast’s Premier Bourbon Tasting Event // Sample from forty+ premium bourbons and whiskeys while enjoying...
utv44.com
Irvington man killed in crash was not wearing his seatbelt
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, has claimed the life of an Irvington man. Andrew L. Kirkland, 91, was fatally injured when the 1999 Ford Ranger he was driving was struck by the 2007 GMC Sierra pickup driven by Jacob R. Sessions, 21, also from Irvington.
utv44.com
Mississippi Woman killed in Mobile County crash
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — An early morning crash has claimed the life of a Mississippi woman according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The crash occurred Saturday, just before 4 a.m. on I-10 near the 3 mile marker in Mobile County. 24-year-old Rachel Pickard of Summet, Mississippi, was fatally...
Candidates make final weekend push before election day in Mobile County
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Along Airport Boulevard Saturday, west of I-65, it would be hard to miss a crowd of Republican voters. They were waving signs mostly for GOP Mobile County District Attorney candidate Keith Blackwood. His pitch to voters is that his time in the DA’s office is an asset. “My experience, my passion […]
WALA-TV FOX10
One person killed in Friday night shooting on St. Stephens Road
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Prichard police are investigating a shooting death that happened late Friday night on St Stephens Road. Prichard police say that around 11:50 p.m. Friday officers were dispatched to a call of one shot at the St. Stephens Road apartments. When officers arrived they found a victim only identified as a black male with gun shot wounds to the chest and arm. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Alabama State Senate race pits longtime Democrat incumbent against well-known Conservative
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A political truth in this part of the country is we may not have many surprises on election night. The heavy favorites for the general election are often picked months earlier in the party primaries. This is why political observers are keeping a close eye on Alabama State Senate District 33. […]
utv44.com
Poarch Creek Indians announce return of annual Pow Wow with 50th anniversary event
ATMORE, Ala. (WPMI) — After a two-year break due to COVID, the Poarch Band of Creek Indians will once again celebrate one of its most unique and enduring Thanksgiving traditions with its Annual Pow Wow. The two-day celebration, which will be held Thursday, November 24th (Thanksgiving Day) and Friday,...
Former Alabama cop convicted of exposing himself to women at gas station
A former Alabama police leader was convicted Friday of exposing himself to two women, a TV station reported. Danny Bell, who was fired from the Daphne Police Department where he worked as a captain on a 2014 charge of domestic violence, was accused of indecent exposure after two women identified him as the person who exposed himself to them at a Daphne convenience store, WKRG-TV reported.
