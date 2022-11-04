Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
UTRNWLA Football Report - Week 9 RecapUnder The Radar NWLAMinden, LA
Mudbugs Split Last Homestand Until DecemberUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Sweep Undefeated Amarillo On The RoadUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
2022 October Shreveport High School Invite Swim MeetUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
KTBS
Man killed in Minden motel shooting
MINDEN, La. - A man has died after a shooting broke out at a Minden motel late Saturday night. According to Minden Police, the man was taken to Minden Medical Center, where he was stabilized, and then transported to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport where he later died. Police said this...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport man guilty of 2nd-degree murder, jury deliberates less than an hour
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Caddo Parish jury found a Shreveport man guilty of second-degree murder Friday after a brief deliberation. It took the jury less than an hour to find 30-year-old Larry Delanta Gardner, Jr. guilty of the fatal shooting near downtown Shreveport in 2019. According to court...
txktoday.com
Man Arrested After Accidental Hunting Shooting
At approximately 10:30 a.m. Saturday Texas Game Warden were dispatched to a hunting accident at Black Point on public hunting land in Cass County. According to Texas Game Warden Captain Shawn Hervey, Jason Clint Mills, 49 of Naples TX, was shot by Daniel Abston, 57 of Naples Tx. Hervey said...
KTBS
Woman killed in Shreveport house fire
SHREVEPORT, La. - An elderly woman has died after being injured in a house fire that broke out Saturday afternoon in the Werner Park neighborhood in Shreveport. Authorities said 38 firefighters battled the house fire Saturday afternoon in the 2500 block of Malcolm street. The Caddo Parish Coroner's office said...
ktalnews.com
Jury finds Shreveport man guilty of escaping during medical visit
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man who escaped custody while at Ochsner LSU Health for treatment was convicted of aggravated escape Thursday. According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, a Caddo Parish jury unanimously returned a guilty verdict for 23-year-old Cortez Jermaine Belion. Bellion was arrested...
caddoda.com
Larry Gardner guilty of Bruce Randle slaying
A Caddo Parish jury deliberated less than an hour finding Larry Delanta Gardner Jr. guilty-as-charged of second-degree murder Friday, November 4, 2022, of the April 2019 slaying of Bruce Randle near downtown Shreveport. The nine-woman, three-man jury in District Judge Ramona Emanuel’s courtroom returned its verdict against Gardner, 30, in...
Louisiana Man Arrested by Narcotics Agents in Connection with Firearms Charges and $37k Worth of Drugs
Louisiana Man Arrested by Narcotics Agents in Connection with Firearms Charges and $37k Worth of Drugs. Louisiana – Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator said on November 3, 2022, that narcotics agents apprehended Mack Marshall, 35 of Shreveport, Louisiana after reportedly discovering guns and drugs in his residence. On November...
caddoda.com
Escapee convicted in Caddo District Court
A man arrested in Bossier City on domestic violence charges who later escaped from custody at Ochsner LSU Health hospital, was convicted of aggravated escape Thursday, November 3, 2022, in Caddo District Court. The 12 jurors in District Judge Donald Hathaway’s court returned a unanimous guilty verdict against Cortez Jermaine...
KSLA
Woman injured in fire dies; coroner releases her name
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The Caddo coroner’s office has identified a woman who died as a result of a house fire. She is 73-year-old Sharon Hudson. Hudson was mortally injured in the fire Saturday afternoon in Shreveport’s Werner Park neighborhood. The fire that was reported 3:15 p.m. occurred at a residence in the 2500 block of Malcolm Street.
KTBS
Fuller pleads guilty to indecent behavior
SHREVEPORT, La. - A Vivian man who sent lewd text messages to a teen-aged girl two years ago pleaded guilty to indecent behavior with a juvenile just prior to his scheduled trial in Caddo District Court Thursday. Christopher James Fuller was 38 when he sent the lewd and lascivious text...
Caddo Sheriff Blasts Politicians; Resumes Mugshot Publishing
The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office sent out a release on Friday afternoon with the emphatic headline: "Caddo Sheriff Announces Mugshots Are Back". Inside the release, Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator goes on to explain why his department will be going "against the grain", and pushing back against a law signed by Governor John Bel Edwards. Prator says in the release:
Shreveport Police Searching for Burglary Suspects
On August 17th, 2022, Shreveport Police officers were contacted in reference to a residential burglary in the 6800 block of S. Lakeshore Drive. During the investigation detectives obtained security footage of the possible suspects. That footage is being released to the public in hopes of identifying the suspect. If you...
KSLA
Authorities share surveillance images in hopes of identifying possible mailbox theft suspect
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police were contacted Sept. 22 about an unknown male breaking into multiple mailboxes at an apartment complex in the 1000 block of Quail Creek Road, Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers reports. The same person then entered a mailroom and pried open mailboxes, the crimefighting organization adds.
Caddo Sheriff’s Narcotics Agents Nab $37K Worth of Drugs
Sheriff Steve Prator announced an arrest of a Shreveport man by Caddo narcotics agents after they discovered guns and drugs in the man's home on Tuesday. Agents served a search warrant on Tuesday at 1706 Peach St. in Shreveport where agents searched the home and found a digital scale, packaging materials, 4 handguns, a small amount of cash, and approximately $37, 770 worth of narcotics, including:
KTBS
Caddo sheriff: Mugshots are back on website
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office is once again publishing mugshots on its website. This comes months after Gov. John Bel Edwards signed a new law that makes it illegal to publish many mugshots. Some law enforcement agencies stopped publishing mugshots because of the law. "We realize we...
KSLA
Police looking for suspect accused of performing obscene act at store on Jewella
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is wanted after reportedly of committing an obscene act at a business on Jewella Avenue. The Shreveport Police Department says back on June 20, officers were contacted about an obscenity that reportedly happened at the business on June 18 in the 2800 block of Jewella Avenue. Employees told them a man was caught on camera performing obscene actions inside the store within public view.
KTBS
Caddo agents arrest Shreveport man, $37k worth of drugs seized
SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo narcotics agents arrested a Shreveport man after they found guns and drugs in his home on Tuesday, Sheriff Steve Prator said Thursday in a news release. Agents searched a house in the 1700 block of Peach Street in Shreveport and found a digital scale, packaging materials,...
LSP: Missing 76-year-old woman found safe
SHREVEPORT, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police canceled a Silver Alert after locating a missing woman from Shreveport. According to authorities, Ethel Wyche, 76, was found safe. The 76-year-old hadn’t been seen since around 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, near her daughter’s home on Lee Street in Shreveport, according...
ktalnews.com
4-vehicle head-on collision, I-49 shut down
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – I-49 North has been completely shut down at the southern loop a half-mile south of mile marker 196, and I-49 South is down to one lane after a major crash involving four vehicles occurred just before 10 p.m. on Sunday, said Sheriff Steve Prator. The...
KTBS
Bossier Parish man convicted of killing motel clerk
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Bossier Parish man who savagely beat and robbed an elderly motel employee who later died was convicted of the slaying Tuesday in Caddo District Court. Wesley Harper III, 33, of Princeton, was found guilty of the Oct. 15, 2019 attack at the Regency Inn on Monkhouse Drive, which left night manager Robert Dehn, 75, clinging to life with critical injuries to his face and head. Dehn never regained consciousness and died at the hospital on Nov. 30, 2019.
Comments / 0