The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office sent out a release on Friday afternoon with the emphatic headline: "Caddo Sheriff Announces Mugshots Are Back". Inside the release, Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator goes on to explain why his department will be going "against the grain", and pushing back against a law signed by Governor John Bel Edwards. Prator says in the release:

CADDO PARISH, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO