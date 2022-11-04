- Binghamton (6-8-4) is in the America East semifinals for the first time since 2015. The Bearcats won 3-2 in overtime at UMBC in the conference quarterfinals last Saturday. Junior midfielder Markos Touroukis scored the game-winning goal in the 99th minute. Earlier in the match, senior back William Noecker and redshirt junior forward Anthony Lazaridis netted goals for the Bearcats. Senior midfielder Parker McKnight tallied a pair of assists and senior goalkeeper Mats Roorda finished with six saves.

BINGHAMTON, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO