FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
bubearcats.com
Men’s Soccer Heads to UNH for AE Semifinals
- Binghamton (6-8-4) is in the America East semifinals for the first time since 2015. The Bearcats won 3-2 in overtime at UMBC in the conference quarterfinals last Saturday. Junior midfielder Markos Touroukis scored the game-winning goal in the 99th minute. Earlier in the match, senior back William Noecker and redshirt junior forward Anthony Lazaridis netted goals for the Bearcats. Senior midfielder Parker McKnight tallied a pair of assists and senior goalkeeper Mats Roorda finished with six saves.
bubearcats.com
Women’s Basketball Announces Four NLI Signings
VESTAL, N.Y. – The Binghamton women's basketball program has announced the signing of four high school standouts as part of the National Letter of Intent (NLI) Early Signing Period. All four players will join the Bearcat program as freshmen next fall. "Within this dynamic group of incoming freshmen, all...
bubearcats.com
Women’s Basketball Hosts Army
- Binghamton (1-0) defeated Bloomsburg at home on Monday in its season opener. Senior forward Clare Traeger led all scorers with 16 points, going a perfect 10-for-10 at the line in the process. Freshman forward Camryn Fauria added 12 points and redshirt freshman guard Jadyn Weltz chipped in 10 points. Senior guard Denai Bowman, meanwhile, blocked a career-high five shots.
bubearcats.com
Men's basketball opens season Monday
VESTAL, N.Y. - Binghamton men's basketball opens its 2022-23 season Monday when Cazenovia College makes the short trip down I-81 for a 7:30 p.m. tip at the Events Center. The game is the second-half of an opening-night doubleheader with the BU women hosting Bloomsburg at 5:30 p.m. to begin their season.
bubearcats.com
Women’s Basketball Opens Season With 63-46 win over Bloomsburg
VESTAL, N.Y. – Senior forward Clare Traeger scored a game-high 16 points, pacing Binghamton (1-0) to a 63-46 win over Bloomsburg (0-0) in a non-conference women's basketball game on Monday night at Dr. Bai Lee Court at the Events Center. With the victory, the Bearcats have now won four out of their last five season openers.
