Josephine Melville: Ex-EastEnders actress dies backstage after play
Actress, director and writer Josephine Melville has died backstage after performing in a play. Nottingham Playhouse said Ms Melville died on Thursday after appearing in a production of Nine Night. The venue said she was treated by paramedics and a medically qualified audience member but died at the scene. Born...
EastEnders - A vast improvement!
I haven’t posted on here for ages and don’t use the forum much anymore, but thought I’d put my two pence in regarding the overall state of the show right now. Apart a brief period in 2019 during Kate Oates’ solo work (and I guess some of the later John Yorke material in 2018), I’d sort of just been horrified at what happened to EastEnders under Sean O’Connor and Jon Sen. Especially the latter who tried to change the show’s DNA to the point where it no longer even resembled the soap.
EE exit for Dotty?
I see Milly Zero has just updated her Instagram with some new headshots. I noticed the same thing about Fiona Wade a few weeks back and it turns out she’s leaving Emmerdale so I wonder if this is a sign of things to come for Dotty?. Posts: 6,389. Forum...
Corrie star to make a return?
The Sun has revealed that Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan could be making a return as Rosie Webster next year: https://www.thesun.co.uk/tv/20325138/helen-flanagan-coronation-street-split-footballer-scott-sinclair/. Even The Mirror has reported it: https://www.mirror.co.uk/tv/tv-news/helen-flanagan-set-coronation-street-28411976. Surely the Corrie case is bursting at the seams. So many characters on that show. Big Titty's Rosie I'm ok with it...
Will we ever see Janine Butcher return to the show
Well her return to the show has not been that great. So do you think this will be the last time we see her as how many more times can she appear in the show and then leave again. Yes when Charlie brooks needs the money. Unlike actresses like jo...
British Actress Josephine Melville, Best Known for 'EastEnders,' Has Passed Away
The world of acting got a little more quiet when it was recently announced that British actress Josephine Melville unexpectedly passed away. While she was most known to the public for her brief but memorable time on the popular soap opera EastEnders, Josephine did incredible work behind the scenes for the entertainment community and beyond. She was a trailblazer and a philanthropist whose presence will be missed. Here's what we know about her cause of death.
Radio DJ dies live on air while presenting breakfast show
A 55-year-old radio DJ has passed away while presenting a live show, his station confirmed. Tim Gough, who worked as a radio DJ for GenX Radio Suffolk, was an hour into his broadcast when the music stopped midway through a track. While the music eventually resumed a few minutes later,...
Married at First Sight's Sophie Brown wishes she'd been matched to another husband on the show
Married at First Sight UK star Sophie Brown has spoken out about who she wishes the experts had matched her with during the show. Brown took part in this year's season and got paired with Jonathan Wileman. Although sharing differing opinions, the two stayed strong and made it all the way to the ceremony to say the final vows and get married.
Married At First Sight's April Banbury says show ruined her life
Married at First Sight's April Banbury has hit out at the dating show, claiming that her stint on the reality programme left her needing therapy and almost ruined her life. Banbury filmed this series of Married at First Sight UK earlier this year, with the episodes airing over the last couple of months. Banbury has now spoken out against the dating show in a new interview with The Sun.
Is Susie still in ED?
As per title really... sure I havent seen her for ages, but I'm sure she was mentioned this week. As per title really... sure I havent seen her for ages, but I'm sure she was mentioned this week. She has gone back to being Louis Armstrong tribute act. Posts: 1,557.
Former Hollyoaks star slams the soap for double standards
Daily Star has reported that Sarah Jayne Dunn has slammed Hollyoaks for double standards for showing male nudity: https://www.dailystar.co.uk/tv/sarah-jayne-dunn-slams-hollyoaks-28415109. Posts: 2,066. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 05/11/22 - 11:59 #2. I think she just needs to get over it now. Hollyoaks bosses won't take her back. Posts: 142. Forum Member. ✭. 05/11/22...
Enola Holmes 2 ending explained: Delving into big Sherlock Holmes reveal
Enola Holmes 2 ending spoilers follow. Millie Bobby Brown is back on the case in Enola Holmes 2 and the new mystery involves a missing girl, stolen government property and a case that even Sherlock can't solve. The Netflix sequel delivers a twisty plot that only reveals the true game...
Corrie Discussion Friday 4th November 8pm : In Sickness & In Wealth
Catching up with today's Classic Soaps at the moment. Much more preferable than anything on offer in the current episodes ... Good evening my fellow Cobbleheads, welcome to the weekend and our final episode of the week. We start, as ever with the spoilers. Summer seeks Dr Gaddas's advice over...
What will happen to Summer next?
Will she accidentally hit an old man with a cab, take him home, and leave him, only for him to die shortly after, leading to a series of escapades, culminating in Weatherfield's dirtiest cop covering up a murder?. I’m gonna go with she’s going to end up wanting the baby...
Hamza overmarked, Ellie T undermarked?
I don’t expect others to share this opinion, but I was shocked to see Ellie T get a 3 for her Rumba and Hamza get three 10s for his Cha Cha Cha. I struggle to understand that gulf (admittedly Craig gave Hamza an 8). Hamza is lovely, but I felt this scoring was a bit odd.
Coronation Street star Rob Mallard hints at bigger storylines for Daniel Osbourne
Coronation Street star Rob Mallard has discussed what's up next for his character Daniel Osbourne, hinting there might be a big storyline for him in the new year. Speaking to the Daily Express about the current story involving killer Stephen Reid and his future role on the soap, Mallard revealed that scriptwriters keep the actors in the dark about storylines for as long as possible.
Week 7 - 5 thoughts
1. Hamza is on his way to the final. 2. That AT was dance of the night for me. 3. Claudia turned up her pyjamas. 4. Tony will go another week yet. 1. Hamza overmarked in that. 1. Hamza good as usual, but not good enough to make me enjoy a Cha Cha Cha.
Emmerdale Friday 4th November 2022 🤔Suspicious minds😮
A shocking truth emerges that stuns everyone in the village and has the potential for some devastating consequences for all of those involved. Matty is left with cause for concern. Catching up with today's Classic Soaps at the moment. Tonight's TOTP '93 has been moved to 9pm (due to a...
Graham,s group who could join?
I was wondering what other characters could join the group. Here are some picks. I was wondering what other characters could join the group. Here are some picks. If this is to be a realistic list it can only be companions who are a) still alive - character and actor of course, b) left the TARDIS on "contemporary earth", and c) theres no supernatural sci fi reason why they aren't available such as Donna.
Celebrity makeup artist Laney Chantal has died, aged 33
American celebrity makeup artist Laney Chantal, known for her appearance on the reality TV competition Face Off, has died.In a public obituary, Chantal’s family said she had passed away on 31 October from an “accidental drug overdose” in Milford, Michigan.Aside from her appearance on the Syfymakeup competition, Chantal – whose full name is Alaina Chantal Parkhurst – also worked as the lead makeup artist for Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”, which won Video of the Year at MTV’s Video Music Awards 2021.“Alaina loved deeply, with all of her heart,” her family wrote in the statement.“Her...
