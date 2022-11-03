I haven’t posted on here for ages and don’t use the forum much anymore, but thought I’d put my two pence in regarding the overall state of the show right now. Apart a brief period in 2019 during Kate Oates’ solo work (and I guess some of the later John Yorke material in 2018), I’d sort of just been horrified at what happened to EastEnders under Sean O’Connor and Jon Sen. Especially the latter who tried to change the show’s DNA to the point where it no longer even resembled the soap.

1 DAY AGO