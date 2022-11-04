Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
A Woman Escapes the Shallow Grave Her Husband Buried Her in, Allegedlyjustpene50Thurston County, WA
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasMoses Lake, WA
Washington UFO witness says cigar-shaped object was 300 feet longRoger MarshAuburn, WA
Related
Timeline: Tracking areas of potential light lowland snow overnight into Monday
SEATTLE — There is a low-end chance for areas of lowland snow overnight Sunday into Monday morning. While the snow is not expected to be heavy or widespread enough to create travel impacts for the lowlands, do not be surprised if you see a few snowflakes mix in with the rain showers early Monday morning.
washingtonbeerblog.com
2022 Washington Beer Awards: The list of winning beers and breweries
Last night in Puyallup, brewers from across the state gathered for the annual Washington Beer Awards ceremony. The winners were announced and the medals were handed out. We share the list of winning breweries and beers below. (Pictured above: Four Generals Brewing & Logan Brewing, winners in the Collab Beer category.)
shorelineareanews.com
The Underground Holiday Market returns to Shoreline on November 19
ShoreLake Arts is excited to announce the 2022 Underground Holiday Market. The event will take place 10:00am - 5:00pm on Saturday November 19, 2022 at the Covered Parking Garage at Shoreline City Hall. Get your holiday shopping started with a large variety of gifts from 80+ artists and makers and...
thurstontalk.com
The Owl’s Nest Coffee and Pastries in Olympia: Above the Rest
The Owl’s Nest coffee and pastries in Olympia is a top-notch, curated experience. The vegan restaurant offers Olympia foodies a wonderful place to get together and enjoy foods they may normally have to pass up at other coffee shops. The owner, Shelby Haggard, wanted her downtown Olympia coffee shop to be a cut above the rest in terms of quality and ethics.
All lanes of southbound I-5 in south Seattle reopened after brief closure
All lanes of southbound Interstate 5 at Boeing Access Road in south Seattle have reopened after being blocked due to an incident on the Boeing Access Road overpass, the Washington State Department of Transportation announced. Drivers were being diverted to a nearby exit. The freeway was closed for about 30...
Chronicle
Reckless Burning Blamed for Structure Fire in Centralia Sunday
According to the Centralia Police Department, a transient male was in a vacant home on Alder Street in Centralia trying to stay warm Sunday morning when a small fire he set in a bedroom where he was sleeping burned out of control. Another male found him sleeping and woke him...
Chronicle
Yard Birds Tenants Evicted, Building’s Future Uncertain
Editor's note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly cited Garet Russo as the owner of Yard Birds. Yard Birds has officially closed. Tenants who had been renting storage space and operating businesses have been given until midnight on Nov. 30 to vacate the building. “Effective Dec. 1, 2022 at...
Stormwater treatment facility cleans runoff in Tacoma's Point Defiance
TACOMA, Wash. — Heavy rains may keep some people inside, but for Dana de Leon, principal engineer for the City of Tacoma, this is perfect weather. “It’s stormwater and I love it,” she said as she showcased Tacoma’s work in cleaning up stormwater before it enters back into Puget Sound.
I-90 reopens between North Bend and Ellensburg following multiple crashes and blocking vehicles
I-90 has reopened between North Bend and Ellensburg after being closed due to multiple collisions and blocking vehicles, the Washington State Department of Transportation announced. The highway was previously closed in both directions between exit 34 near North Bend and milepost 106 near Ellensburg, but WSDOT tweeted just before 5:30...
KUOW
WA AG orders DIY rape kit company to stop sales in the state
The Washington State Attorney General's Office has issued a cease-and-desist letter to the company Leda Health regarding its marketing and distribution of so-called "early evidence" rape kits and its suite of services. Earlier this year, Leda Health partnered with the Kappa Delta sorority at the University of Washington to hand...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen white Ford van
Via text: That white Ford E250 van was stolen overnight near 46th/Alaska. It was discovered missing at 8:30 this morning, though a neighbor told the van’s owner they saw someone in it around 8 pm. California plates 47492G3; the van has a welded-on roof rack with a ladder in the back. Awaiting the police-report number. (Added: 2022-297733.)
Chronicle
Salkum Super Market Owner, Customers Concerned With Recent String of East Lewis County Burglaries
Earlier this week, after his business was broken into for the third time in less than a year, Peter Meller planned to install scissor gates on the door of Salkum Super Market. The gates aren’t the first security measure Meller has installed since the first burglary this year, when two unidentified suspects broke into the business, stole cigarettes and tried to take the store’s ATM at 4:35 a.m. on Jan. 8, 2022.
Which restaurant is romantic and suitable for dating in Tacoma?
There are always some beautiful and romantic restaurants, make us impressed and want to share with others. Any recommendations ?
The Suburban Times
City of Tacoma Urges Residents to Prepare for Cold Weather
City of Tacoma announcement. This year the weather changed rapidly. Weather forecasts are predicting rain and snow next week with temperatures in the low 40s during the day and dropping to around or below freezing overnight. The City of Tacoma is encouraging residents to prepare for the cold. Cold can...
Housing vouchers sit unused at some rural Washington agencies
COVID stimulus gave public housing authorities new resources. While King County leads the nation in distribution, that’s not the case across the state. Amber Maylor’s one-bedroom apartment, tucked into a sprawling, low-slung complex in suburban Pierce County, remains sparse — an inflatable mattress and TV sit in the living room among yet-unpacked boxes. But to Maylor, 31, a mother of four who lost her housing after fleeing an abusive ex, it represents a major turning point in her life.
KOMO News
Road crews ready as snowfall begins at Cascade passes in western Washington
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) officials say they will be monitoring routes like Snoqualmie Pass over the next few days as a storm moves into western Washington. The storm is expected to bring heavy rain, damaging winds, and mountain snow to the passes. On...
Tacoma Daily Index
Is there an airport on your horizon?
State and industry officials are reviewing two rural sites south of Tacoma as a possible location for new flight operations to accommodate significantly growing traffic at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. There are multiple assumptions at work in that sentence. Airports are expensive, take many years to plan and develop, and require...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In North Seattle (North Seattle, WA)
The Police Department reported a multi vehicle crash in north seattle early morning. The crash happened at130th street near shoreline down onto I-50. The driver landed on the front end of one vehicle, struck another, and rolled over, according to the WSP. He struck two cars, the second of which...
Thousands without power as wind and rain hits Western Washington
Heavy rain and high winds have arrived in Western Washington, leaving several areas to deal with power outages, flooding, and slick roads. Follow live updates on conditions throughout the evening below. Outage maps:. Live updates:. 4:10 pm: High wind warnings of 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Auburn (Auburn, WA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash at around 6 a.m. The crash happened on state route 167 near Auburn. According to the investigators, 60-year-old James W Maclam was driving northbound on highway near Highway 18. He drifted onto his right shoulder, overcorrected while attempting to re-enter the road...
Comments / 0