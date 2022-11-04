ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spanaway, WA

washingtonbeerblog.com

2022 Washington Beer Awards: The list of winning beers and breweries

Last night in Puyallup, brewers from across the state gathered for the annual Washington Beer Awards ceremony. The winners were announced and the medals were handed out. We share the list of winning breweries and beers below. (Pictured above: Four Generals Brewing & Logan Brewing, winners in the Collab Beer category.)
WASHINGTON STATE
shorelineareanews.com

The Underground Holiday Market returns to Shoreline on November 19

ShoreLake Arts is excited to announce the 2022 Underground Holiday Market. The event will take place 10:00am - 5:00pm on Saturday November 19, 2022 at the Covered Parking Garage at Shoreline City Hall. Get your holiday shopping started with a large variety of gifts from 80+ artists and makers and...
SHORELINE, WA
thurstontalk.com

The Owl’s Nest Coffee and Pastries in Olympia: Above the Rest

The Owl’s Nest coffee and pastries in Olympia is a top-notch, curated experience. The vegan restaurant offers Olympia foodies a wonderful place to get together and enjoy foods they may normally have to pass up at other coffee shops. The owner, Shelby Haggard, wanted her downtown Olympia coffee shop to be a cut above the rest in terms of quality and ethics.
OLYMPIA, WA
Chronicle

Reckless Burning Blamed for Structure Fire in Centralia Sunday

According to the Centralia Police Department, a transient male was in a vacant home on Alder Street in Centralia trying to stay warm Sunday morning when a small fire he set in a bedroom where he was sleeping burned out of control. Another male found him sleeping and woke him...
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Yard Birds Tenants Evicted, Building’s Future Uncertain

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly cited Garet Russo as the owner of Yard Birds. Yard Birds has officially closed. Tenants who had been renting storage space and operating businesses have been given until midnight on Nov. 30 to vacate the building. “Effective Dec. 1, 2022 at...
CHEHALIS, WA
KUOW

WA AG orders DIY rape kit company to stop sales in the state

The Washington State Attorney General's Office has issued a cease-and-desist letter to the company Leda Health regarding its marketing and distribution of so-called "early evidence" rape kits and its suite of services. Earlier this year, Leda Health partnered with the Kappa Delta sorority at the University of Washington to hand...
WASHINGTON STATE
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen white Ford van

Via text: That white Ford E250 van was stolen overnight near 46th/Alaska. It was discovered missing at 8:30 this morning, though a neighbor told the van’s owner they saw someone in it around 8 pm. California plates 47492G3; the van has a welded-on roof rack with a ladder in the back. Awaiting the police-report number. (Added: 2022-297733.)
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Salkum Super Market Owner, Customers Concerned With Recent String of East Lewis County Burglaries

Earlier this week, after his business was broken into for the third time in less than a year, Peter Meller planned to install scissor gates on the door of Salkum Super Market. The gates aren’t the first security measure Meller has installed since the first burglary this year, when two unidentified suspects broke into the business, stole cigarettes and tried to take the store’s ATM at 4:35 a.m. on Jan. 8, 2022.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma Urges Residents to Prepare for Cold Weather

City of Tacoma announcement. This year the weather changed rapidly. Weather forecasts are predicting rain and snow next week with temperatures in the low 40s during the day and dropping to around or below freezing overnight. The City of Tacoma is encouraging residents to prepare for the cold. Cold can...
TACOMA, WA
InvestigateWest

Housing vouchers sit unused at some rural Washington agencies

COVID stimulus gave public housing authorities new resources. While King County leads the nation in distribution, that’s not the case across the state. Amber Maylor’s one-bedroom apartment, tucked into a sprawling, low-slung complex in suburban Pierce County, remains sparse — an inflatable mattress and TV sit in the living room among yet-unpacked boxes. But to Maylor, 31, a mother of four who lost her housing after fleeing an abusive ex, it represents a major turning point in her life.
KING COUNTY, WA
Tacoma Daily Index

Is there an airport on your horizon?

State and industry officials are reviewing two rural sites south of Tacoma as a possible location for new flight operations to accommodate significantly growing traffic at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. There are multiple assumptions at work in that sentence. Airports are expensive, take many years to plan and develop, and require...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA

