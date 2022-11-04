Read full article on original website
Related
The Best School District in Every State
Few aspects play a more important role in a child’s development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures – ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between – show that there is no […]
Washington Examiner
School choice can catch students back up
The recent release of the 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress exam score reveals the largest decline since the assessment was launched in 1990. While it was anticipated that student scores would slide after months of school closures and slapdash efforts at remote learning, the depth of the education crisis is greater than many want to acknowledge.
Parents clashing with schools over student cellphone bans
As schools attempt to keep cellphones at bay, the most vocal pushback doesn't always come from students. In some cases, it's from parents.
I was a college academic advisor. I wish parents understood that AP classes, straight A's, and competitive sports do not equal success for students.
The author was an advisor for six years and shares how straight-A students in high school might not necessarily be prepared for college.
Washington Examiner
Catholic schools avoided public schools' learning loss — maybe because they were actually open
With news that reading and math test scores saw record drops in the United States during the pandemic, there is fear that this could hurt Democrats . Some are skeptical that closures were a leading cause. Not only does this argument try to deny every parent’s real-world experience, but it...
Opinion: Teaching is my job and the students are not doing well
Teaching is what I do, my job. At least, that’s what they said I do. I’m certified to teach in my state, I have the degree, the hours, the professional development, etc. I really like teaching. I’ve found, however, that in public school, a teacher does precious little of it.
Fifth grade teacher accused of keeping ‘kill list’ of students and colleagues
A fifth-grade Indiana teacher has been accused of keeping a “kill list” of students and made threats against them. Angelica Carrasquillo-Torres, a teacher at St Stanislaus School in Indiana, allegedly told two students on Wednesday that she wanted to kill them and staff at the school before killing herself, the East Chicago Police Department said in a statement. The children are aged 11 and 12. Students in Ms Carrasquillo-Torres’s class alarmed a counselor of the remarks. Ms Carrasquillo-Torres reportedly admitted to the assistant principal that she “want[ed] to kill [herself], staff and students, and did also make a kill list,”...
"We're Just As Uncomfortable As The Kids": 16 Teachers Shared The Subjects They Hate Teaching
"The stories to teach the words are dry and uninteresting. Reading them to my first graders require me to psych myself up first."
Teachers Union Bosses Must Answer for U.S. Students’ Plunging Test Scores
For over a year, parents shouted from the rooftops about the damage being inflicted on their children by policymakers and union bosses who kept schools closed during the pandemic, well after it was evident that schools were not high-risk for spreading COVID. We were frequently met with ridicule, as some...
COVID-19 did not make students’ test scores drop. Our COVID policies did
Many of us are lamenting the national decline in public school students’ reading and math test scores over the past two years. Many seem to find it self-evident that this drop in test scores, which is most pronounced among socioeconomically disadvantaged and minority students, was caused by “COVID-19.”
Virginia set up a tip line for ‘divisive’ classroom concepts. Documents show it turned into a hotline for the state’s schools
Washington CNN — A controversial Virginia education tip line set up earlier this year to gather information on so-called “divisive concepts” taught in the classroom, generated a hodgepodge of comments amounting to a generic hotline for the state school system, according to a sample of emails reviewed by CNN.
Some States Will Let Students Transfer to a Better Public School, For a Price
Pandemic school closures have more and more parents interested in opting out of traditional public schools. However, too many states make it hard even to transfer school districts, leaving many families—particularly low-income ones—left behind. Forty-three states have open enrollment policies, which allow K-12 students to attend public schools...
facultyfocus.com
Teaching Through a Lens of Compassion: Strengthening Pre-service Teachers’ Math Muscles
Imagine you have not thought about mathematics class in over a decade. You vaguely recall how fractions are connected to decimals, and the notion of “Pi” brings something to mind other than apple deliciousness. You have collected all of your mathematical memories and locked them away in a drawer, never to be approached. Every time you feel an inkling of math anxiety, math phobia, or are reminded of math trauma, you brush it away, like you might a pesky mosquito. Until one day, you find yourself studying as a preservice teacher, enrolled in a mathematics content course that you are required to pass to obtain your teaching degree. That is where many of our learners find themselves: face-to-face with their least favorite subject – a seemingly insurmountable barrier blocking their way to success.
How Do Americans Truly Feel About Public Education, & What Do They Want to See?
The past two years have been inundated with media buzz about critical race theory, book banning and anti-transgender legislation surrounding athletics and restrooms, among other hot-button topics. With each article and soundbite, a wave of emotional responses follows. But are these issues truly top of mind for most parents and voters? With students continuing to […]
colbyecho.news
Mathematics education is flawed
As a math major who has loved math in all of its elegant beauty for years, there is nothing more depressing and frustrating than this country’s sorry excuse for mathematical education in its public schools. Everyone knows there’s a problem with the way math is taught, but not many people seem to know exactly what that problem is.
sippycupmom.com
How Special Education Teachers Can Improve Their Teaching Quality
Special education classes help students with special needs thrive in school. These classes can take place in specialist schools and in mainstream schools too. In some cases, children who require special education participate in standard classrooms. In this situation, teachers are expected to incorporate special ed teaching to ensure all students’ needs are catered for. Special education teaching is often more intensive and specialized to help each child learn. Here are a few tips to help special education teachers improve their quality of teaching.
tobaccoreporter.com
KAC Solicits Scholarship Applications
Knowledge Action Change (KAC), with the support of a grant from the Foundation for a Smoke-Free World, is looking for the sixth cohort of scholars for its Tobacco Harm Reduction Scholarship Program (THRSP). The application period closes on Nov. 30. Successful candidates will receive a 12-month bespoke mentoring program to...
Washington Examiner
Dropping academic scores prove the public education system is failing
The National Assessment of Educational Progress published its test results last week. The entire nation bombed. Every region, red states and blue, poor and rich, black, white, and brown — it’s a full-blown disaster. The failure of our education system in the COVID era isn’t exactly news. During...
studyfinds.org
Forget STEM classes, parents want schools to help improve their children’s character
NEW YORK — More than four out of five parents want their young children to learn more than just STEM. A poll of 2,000 American parents of children ages five and younger found 77 percent believe character development skills are just as important for their young children as academic skills in early education.
Comments / 0