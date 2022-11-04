ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

24/7 Wall St.

The Best School District in Every State

Few aspects play a more important role in a child’s development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably.  Key measures – ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between – show that there is no […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

School choice can catch students back up

The recent release of the 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress exam score reveals the largest decline since the assessment was launched in 1990. While it was anticipated that student scores would slide after months of school closures and slapdash efforts at remote learning, the depth of the education crisis is greater than many want to acknowledge.
TENNESSEE STATE
B.Karl

Opinion: Teaching is my job and the students are not doing well

Teaching is what I do, my job. At least, that’s what they said I do. I’m certified to teach in my state, I have the degree, the hours, the professional development, etc. I really like teaching. I’ve found, however, that in public school, a teacher does precious little of it.
The Independent

Fifth grade teacher accused of keeping ‘kill list’ of students and colleagues

A fifth-grade Indiana teacher has been accused of keeping a “kill list” of students and made threats against them. Angelica Carrasquillo-Torres, a teacher at St Stanislaus School in Indiana, allegedly told two students on Wednesday that she wanted to kill them and staff at the school before killing herself, the East Chicago Police Department said in a statement. The children are aged 11 and 12. Students in Ms Carrasquillo-Torres’s class alarmed a counselor of the remarks. Ms Carrasquillo-Torres reportedly admitted to the assistant principal that she “want[ed] to kill [herself], staff and students, and did also make a kill list,”...
EAST CHICAGO, IN
facultyfocus.com

Teaching Through a Lens of Compassion: Strengthening Pre-service Teachers’ Math Muscles

Imagine you have not thought about mathematics class in over a decade. You vaguely recall how fractions are connected to decimals, and the notion of “Pi” brings something to mind other than apple deliciousness. You have collected all of your mathematical memories and locked them away in a drawer, never to be approached. Every time you feel an inkling of math anxiety, math phobia, or are reminded of math trauma, you brush it away, like you might a pesky mosquito. Until one day, you find yourself studying as a preservice teacher, enrolled in a mathematics content course that you are required to pass to obtain your teaching degree. That is where many of our learners find themselves: face-to-face with their least favorite subject – a seemingly insurmountable barrier blocking their way to success.
The 74

How Do Americans Truly Feel About Public Education, & What Do They Want to See?

The past two years have been inundated with media buzz about critical race theory, book banning and anti-transgender legislation surrounding athletics and restrooms, among other hot-button topics. With each article and soundbite, a wave of emotional responses follows. But are these issues truly top of mind for most parents and voters?  With students continuing to […]
VIRGINIA STATE
colbyecho.news

Mathematics education is flawed

As a math major who has loved math in all of its elegant beauty for years, there is nothing more depressing and frustrating than this country’s sorry excuse for mathematical education in its public schools. Everyone knows there’s a problem with the way math is taught, but not many people seem to know exactly what that problem is.
sippycupmom.com

How Special Education Teachers Can Improve Their Teaching Quality

Special education classes help students with special needs thrive in school. These classes can take place in specialist schools and in mainstream schools too. In some cases, children who require special education participate in standard classrooms. In this situation, teachers are expected to incorporate special ed teaching to ensure all students’ needs are catered for. Special education teaching is often more intensive and specialized to help each child learn. Here are a few tips to help special education teachers improve their quality of teaching.
tobaccoreporter.com

KAC Solicits Scholarship Applications

Knowledge Action Change (KAC), with the support of a grant from the Foundation for a Smoke-Free World, is looking for the sixth cohort of scholars for its Tobacco Harm Reduction Scholarship Program (THRSP). The application period closes on Nov. 30. Successful candidates will receive a 12-month bespoke mentoring program to...
Washington Examiner

Dropping academic scores prove the public education system is failing

The National Assessment of Educational Progress published its test results last week. The entire nation bombed. Every region, red states and blue, poor and rich, black, white, and brown — it’s a full-blown disaster. The failure of our education system in the COVID era isn’t exactly news. During...

