ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump reins in DeSantis attacks as potential 2024 opponent Cotton backs out of race

Donald Trump seems to have reined in his attacks on Florida Gov Ron DeSantis after a derisive new nickname for the Republican rising star angered the governor’s inner circle.Mr Trump mocked Mr DeSantis, widely considered a likely 2024 presidential candidate, as “Ron DeSanctimonious” at a rally in Pennsylvania this weekend, reportedly infuriating the governor’s staff. However, at in Florida on Sunday, he had pulled back, telling the crowd they should re-elect Mr DeSantis tomorrow.The saga comes amid reports that as a Trump 2024 run looks likely increasingly likely, with aides leaking stories that Mr Trump might announce his...
FLORIDA STATE
The Conversation U.S.

How a divided America, including the 15% who are 'MAGA Republicans,' splits on QAnon, racism and armed patrols at polling places

There is much talk about political violence in America these days. Garen Wintemute, a University of California, Davis, scholar who researches firearm violence, has recently led a nationwide survey research project on political violence. The Conversation U.S. asked him for a portrait of what Americans think about political violence as the midterm elections approach. What’s the landscape of political violence in the US today? There have been several studies in recent years, with different designs, methodologies and measures of violence. The expert assessment is that taking them as a whole, it’s clear that in general Americans’ support for political violence has been...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Conversation U.S.

Before you vote for a senator, here are some facts about what they actually do

Fetterman or Oz? Walker or Warnock? Bolduc or Hassan? Kelly or Masters? Hard-fought races for the U.S. Senate are dominating the news before the 2022 midterm elections, with energetic and close contests in Pennsylvania, Georgia, New Hampshire and Arizona, among others. Some have included record amounts of spending; others have featured seemingly endless amounts of spiteful attacks. Some have left voters wondering what policies the candidates want to pursue, or how issues will affect their daily lives. There are 34 Senate seats up for grabs in regular races this midterm, plus one additional seat contested in a special election to replace the...
GEORGIA STATE
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

Gun sense is common sense in this election

After news about the shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Hank Milius picked up his wife, a retired fourth-grade teacher, from the airport. He could tell that she had not yet heard the news and made sure that they did not listen to the radio or watch TV. He wanted to give her “one night of blissful ignorance” before he broke the news to her. In the morning he let her know what happened, and she burst into tears.
SOUTH BEND, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy